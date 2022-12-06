Read full article on original website
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Hawthorne retires from the City of Emporia
After spending nearly five and a half years as Emporia’s Community and Economic Development Manager, Beverly Hawthorne officially retired last week. She addressed her fellow city employees with a bittersweet farewell. “The teamwork has been great, and I’m sad that I’m retiring,” Hawthorne said. “It’s something my husband’s wanted...
This Petersburg organization hopes to prepare young men for future opportunities
A Petersburg organization is providing young people with the tools to build a successful future to help to keep them on the right path.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
The Gathering Place opens in Ahoskie
AHOSKIE – The former home of First Presbyterian Church has found a new purpose. The Roanoke Chowan Christian Women’s Job Corps has taken ownership of the buildings and named it The Gathering Place. “We want this space to be a place that brings our community together for events,...
NBC12
‘I think it’s a calling’: Aide honored for work with Colonial Heights special needs students
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A teacher’s aide working with special needs students at a Colonial Heights elementary school has gone above and beyond to ensure they get as many opportunities as possible. Tracy Lowery, a paraprofessional at Tussing Elementary school, says she enjoys working with students with special...
warrenrecord.com
Business continues to expand to meet customer needs
Claude O’Hagan and Mary Fogleman of Always-N-Bloom Flowers & Garden Center take pride in offering what local residents need so they don’t have to travel outside Warren County to pick up supplies for their home, lawn or garden. That business mission has allowed the business to expand while maintaining its not too small or too large fit for the community.
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
wunc.org
Rocky Mount officials working to transform downtown area
The city of Rocky Mount is developing its downtown district to become a walkable community by adding restaurants and businesses. Kevin Harris, the city’s downtown development manager, said they also want to add new housing units. “Historically, there's no public knowledge of people living in the downtown area but...
WITN
Tarboro and Edgecombe County Continues to Host Events This Holiday Season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although some events have passed, there are still plenty of opportunities to celebrate the Christmas season in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. For the first time, Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual Christmas parade in the evening. The parade will be held on Dec. 11 at 6p.m.
Brandermill developers planning 1,000-home community in Varina
Arcadia is one of the larger residential developments to be proposed in Henrico County in recent years.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Recent Christmas Happiness Fund donations in Emporia-Greensville move total above $4,000 mark
As of Friday, Dec. 2, a total of $2,400 had been added to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we continue our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day. The Christmas...
wataugaonline.com
U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Warren County Sheriff Deputy Jose Deleon
Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Friday, December 9 in honor of Warren County Sheriff Deputy Jose Angel Deleon, who passed away this past weekend in an on-duty vehicular accident. Deputy Deleon had served with the Warren County Sheriff's Office since June 15, 2021.
wfxrtv.com
Store owner argues skill games promote safety and fairness as injunction is extended
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The injunction allowing skill games to continue operating in Virginia has been extended. Lawmakers and local business owners are weighing in on the decision made by a judge on Monday, Dec. 5. Some say it’s not just the profits from skill games. Owners say having...
lbmjournal.com
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion
Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
WJLA
Preliminary hearing set for University of Virginia deadly shooting suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football and injuring two others, appeared in court Thursday morning. For the first time since the shooting, Jones appeared before a judge in-person for his second court appearance at the Albemarle...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Blair Dickens of Skippers crowned Teen Miss Virginia Star
It was an exciting honor for local resident Blair Dickens, age 16. Dickens recently competed in the Miss Virginia Star pageant and was crowned as Teen Miss Virginia Star. The teen was recognized for her community service, won people’s choice, interview, gown, and was named Miss Congeniality for her division.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Celebrate Christmas with Pamplin Park
Petersburg, Va. – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is celebrating the holidays with a Christmas Celebration program on December 17, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Experience the holidays through living-historians, live music, readings, craft activities and a visit with Santa.
Virginia defense contractors plead guilty to accepting home improvement supplies in bribery scheme
Three Virginia defense contractors who supplied Fort Lee have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bribe a public official in a scheme that saw pay absurd markups on the federal dime in exchange for cash and home improvement supplies.
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Chip Jones
Chief Master Sergeant Rickie Jones, better known as “Chip” to his friends and family in Roper, has been making his living as a member of the US Air Force for the last 27 years. After graduating from Plymouth High School in 1991, Jones went on to attend Chowan...
Community mourns the deaths of Warren County deputy, detention officer
WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — The Warren County Sheriff's Office is grieving the loss of two of its members this week. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday said Warren County Deputy Jose Deleon died in a car crash while responding to a call over the weekend. Exact details about the crash...
PHOTOS: Demolition of Petersburg ‘eyesore,’ Ramada Inn, continues
Take a look at the progress of the Ramada Inn demolition in photos taken by 8News.
Comments / 0