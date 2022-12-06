ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensville County, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Hawthorne retires from the City of Emporia

After spending nearly five and a half years as Emporia’s Community and Economic Development Manager, Beverly Hawthorne officially retired last week. She addressed her fellow city employees with a bittersweet farewell. “The teamwork has been great, and I’m sad that I’m retiring,” Hawthorne said. “It’s something my husband’s wanted...
EMPORIA, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

The Gathering Place opens in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE – The former home of First Presbyterian Church has found a new purpose. The Roanoke Chowan Christian Women’s Job Corps has taken ownership of the buildings and named it The Gathering Place. “We want this space to be a place that brings our community together for events,...
AHOSKIE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Business continues to expand to meet customer needs

Claude O’Hagan and Mary Fogleman of Always-N-Bloom Flowers & Garden Center take pride in offering what local residents need so they don’t have to travel outside Warren County to pick up supplies for their home, lawn or garden. That business mission has allowed the business to expand while maintaining its not too small or too large fit for the community.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

Rocky Mount officials working to transform downtown area

The city of Rocky Mount is developing its downtown district to become a walkable community by adding restaurants and businesses. Kevin Harris, the city’s downtown development manager, said they also want to add new housing units. “Historically, there's no public knowledge of people living in the downtown area but...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Tarboro and Edgecombe County Continues to Host Events This Holiday Season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although some events have passed, there are still plenty of opportunities to celebrate the Christmas season in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. For the first time, Tarboro Edgecombe Chamber of Commerce will be holding their annual Christmas parade in the evening. The parade will be held on Dec. 11 at 6p.m.
TARBORO, NC
lbmjournal.com

Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion

Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Blair Dickens of Skippers crowned Teen Miss Virginia Star

It was an exciting honor for local resident Blair Dickens, age 16. Dickens recently competed in the Miss Virginia Star pageant and was crowned as Teen Miss Virginia Star. The teen was recognized for her community service, won people’s choice, interview, gown, and was named Miss Congeniality for her division.
SKIPPERS, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Celebrate Christmas with Pamplin Park

Petersburg, Va. – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is celebrating the holidays with a Christmas Celebration program on December 17, 2022 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Experience the holidays through living-historians, live music, readings, craft activities and a visit with Santa.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Chip Jones

Chief Master Sergeant Rickie Jones, better known as “Chip” to his friends and family in Roper, has been making his living as a member of the US Air Force for the last 27 years. After graduating from Plymouth High School in 1991, Jones went on to attend Chowan...
ROPER, NC

