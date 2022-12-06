Anxiety disorder will be added to conditions for which patients may obtain medical cannabis at the start of the new year, the New Mexico Department of Health announced yesterday. Although any adult may purchase cannabis in the state under a law that went into effect this year, patients who obtain medical cards can buy products with higher concentrations of THC and do not pay sales tax, among other benefits. The approval marks the first time since 2019 that regulators have added a qualifying condition. “Anxiety disorder is a debilitating condition that affects as much as 25 percent of New Mexicans. While there are many good medical options for treating anxiety disorder, treatment resistance can affect one out of every three patients,” wrote Dr. David Scrase, department secretary, in his decision. “Even though patients may access cannabis without a medical cannabis card through the adult use program, by including anxiety disorder in the list of qualifying conditions, patients would have increased opportunity to discuss with their medical provider how cannabis can be used to alleviate the symptoms of their anxiety disorder.” Dr. Dominick Zurlo, the Medical Cannabis Program director, tells SFR the division is “very proud” to add anxiety to the list of qualifying conditions. “I see that there are going to be many patients, some who may already be enrolled in the program under PTSD and others who may not be enrolled in the program, who do fall into that category with with regard to having anxiety disorder, who are going to find now that their enrollment in the program may be much easier,” he adds. The number patients in the program has been on the decline this year.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO