Santa Fe Reporter
AG to FEMA: NM Needs Help
Attorney General Hector Balderas has appealed to the director of the Department of Homeland Security to ramp up assistance and cut red tape for New Mexicans affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. In a letter yesterday offering comment about the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s rulemaking process, Balderas wrote, “I am also very concerned with the lack of progress we have made recovering our environment and cultural heritage for our communities. You are no doubt aware of the drastic impact of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire on rural New Mexican families, farmers and ranchers, and acequias, many of whom continue to struggle to recover from the devastation caused by this disaster. The challenges are many, including cumbersome processes for accessing critical aid to advance their recovery.” Balderas asked for FEMA to appoint a regional manager with local ties to oversee the management of the program; allow for reimbursement for “non-economic damages”; and remove a cap on repayment for tree recovery. FEMA, meanwhile, announced job fairs in Santa Fe and Las Vegas to hire workers for the local claims office. FEMA published the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance regulations in the Federal Register on Nov. 14 and seeks public comment through Jan. 13, 2023. The rule, according to the publication, “guides the claims process and describes necessary documentation, evaluation criteria and compensation available, and provides additional guidance for appeal rights, arbitration and judicial review.” Find instructions on submitting comments in-person or online here.
N3B Los Alamos Seeks Next Generation Of Employees For Environmental Cleanup At LANL
Rebecca Trujillo recently joined N3B Los Alamos as a field execution technical lead after attending an N3B job fair at Northern New Mexico College. She represents DOE Environmental Management’s sought-after next generation of employees to continue its environmental cleanup mission across the DOE complex. Photo Courtesy N3B. N3B NEWS...
Public Service Company of New Mexico files for 2024 rate changes
Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) filed a request with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) to change its electricity rates. The filing is for a total rate base of $2.7 billion, an ... Read More » The post Public Service Company of New Mexico files for 2024 rate changes appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
WED: Slate of NM regulatory candidates sparks concern over lack of representation, + More
Slate of New Mexico regulatory candidates sparks concern - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. Many decisions by New Mexico's most powerful regulatory panel have had direct economic and environmental consequences for one corner of the state, and yet not one candidate nominated to fill the Public Regulation Commission is from northwestern New Mexico.
Santa Fe Reporter
New Mexico Adds Anxiety as Qualifying Medical Cannabis Condition
Anxiety disorder will be added to conditions for which patients may obtain medical cannabis at the start of the new year, the New Mexico Department of Health announced yesterday. Although any adult may purchase cannabis in the state under a law that went into effect this year, patients who obtain medical cards can buy products with higher concentrations of THC and do not pay sales tax, among other benefits. The approval marks the first time since 2019 that regulators have added a qualifying condition. “Anxiety disorder is a debilitating condition that affects as much as 25 percent of New Mexicans. While there are many good medical options for treating anxiety disorder, treatment resistance can affect one out of every three patients,” wrote Dr. David Scrase, department secretary, in his decision. “Even though patients may access cannabis without a medical cannabis card through the adult use program, by including anxiety disorder in the list of qualifying conditions, patients would have increased opportunity to discuss with their medical provider how cannabis can be used to alleviate the symptoms of their anxiety disorder.” Dr. Dominick Zurlo, the Medical Cannabis Program director, tells SFR the division is “very proud” to add anxiety to the list of qualifying conditions. “I see that there are going to be many patients, some who may already be enrolled in the program under PTSD and others who may not be enrolled in the program, who do fall into that category with with regard to having anxiety disorder, who are going to find now that their enrollment in the program may be much easier,” he adds. The number patients in the program has been on the decline this year.
Meet the 3 Largest Landowners in New Mexico
New Mexico is a big state. It’s the fifth-largest in the nation. With over 77 million acres of land, there’s plenty of room for people and nature to coexist. From the wide open spaces of the desert to the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains, New Mexico has something to offer everyone. There’s so much private land, too, with nearly 50 acres for every person in the state. But who owns the most land?
COVID-19 memorial proposed for Albuquerque
It's a project that could cost millions to build, but organizers say it will be priceless for those who lost loved ones to the pandemic.
Christmas tree sellers feel effects of New Mexico wildfire
MORA, N.M. (AP) — The Monday after Thanksgiving, Deanna Trujillo stood in the bed of her truck, watching Christmas tree after Christmas tree pile up in her trailer. There were 101 in total — Trujillo, who sells Mora-grown Christmas trees every year, has to keep careful count for her taxes. It took six men to load the trailer, sometimes throwing trees by hand and, at other times, dropping them from a forklift.
Santa Fe Looking For Safe Spaces For The Homeless
Santa Fe is continuing to look for new ways to find safe places for the city’s homeless population. A meeting held Tuesday night may have a solution. About 150 people gathered at the Santa Fe Convention Center for the Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum. They heard from a group...
Officers rescue 69 people being held in Albuquerque stash house
(The Center Square) – As a record number of foreign nationals are entering the U.S. illegally through the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, law enforcement officers are continuing to uncover stash houses being used in human smuggling operations. Homeland Security Investigations special agents and Albuquerque Police Department’s VICE Unit rescued 69 people who were smuggled into New Mexico and then held against their will inside a stash house. ...
MacKenzie Scott donates $5 million to Santa Fe nonprofit
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe nonprofit received a $5 million donation from global philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The donation will go towards Con Alma Health Foundation to help health equity. “Con Alma is the only foundation in New Mexico focused solely on health. We are honored...
A Shot in the Dark
“No firearms” signs could soon pop up on city buildings around Santa Fe. About six months after Mayor Alan Webber called for an outright ban on guns from city facilities, he has introduced a resolution that does not go so far but may push the boundaries of what the city can do. It relies on an expansive reading under a provision of New Mexico’s Constitution that largely ties the hands of local government officials looking to regulate guns. Webber’s idea, which he unveiled last week, would ban deadly weapons from any city facility used for school-sanctioned activities. That includes libraries, municipal soccer fields and City Hall.
Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART stations
Officials said they're having issues keeping up.
New Mexico governor wants free lunch for all students K-12
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants New Mexico to help provide school lunches without charge to all K-12 students across the state. Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett confirmed Tuesday that the governor will pursue legislation when lawmakers meet in January 2023 to ensure that every student has access to free and nutritious school meals by covering the cost of breakfast and lunch for students that don’t already qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
New Mexico may overhaul high school graduation requirements
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislation to overhaul New Mexico’s high school graduation requirements and reduce the minimum number of class-unit credits was being drafted by state lawmakers Monday. High school teacher and state Rep. Andrés Romero of Albuquerque said he hopes to support a bill that would eliminate algebra II as a graduation requirement, among […]
State employees will no longer be able to telework come Jan. 1, 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — "A number of our members and people that we represent are very upset," said Dan Secrist, president of Communications Workers of America — Local 7076. "Some of them have told us they literally cannot afford to keep their current jobs, if just goes away because it enables them to work for the state."
Albuquerque City Councilors approve ‘noise cameras’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque City Councilors approved a resolution to begin a pilot program to install ‘noise cameras.’ The cameras would be set off by sounds that reach a certain decibel level, usually from people revving their engines or speeding. From the Denver suburbs, to Knoxville, Tennessee, even New York City, cities all over the […]
Oil and gas operator pays millions for Clean Air Act violations
Pollution allegations about Oxy USA near Carlsbad, N.M. were all based on public documents — the emissions reports filed by the oil and gas company itself. (Stock image by Charles O'Rear / Getty Images) A recent agreement between an environmental group and an oil and gas company that dramatically...
Winter storm to impact New Mexico early next week
A winter storm is headed toward New Mexico and could impact many areas of the state, including Albuquerque. Here's what you need to know about the storm. The storm is expected to arrive in New Mexico late Sunday night and impact New Mexico as early as Monday. Some impacts could be seen as late as Tuesday.
New Details on Death of Trash Authority Employee
New details have emerged on the death of the North Central Solid Waste Authority employee who was injured on Wednesday, Nov. 22 while collecting trash. He apparently fell from the truck which ran over him while backing up. He died on Nov. 23. A source has told the Rio Grande...
