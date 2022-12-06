There are reports of a production crisis for Tesla in China that say Tesla is reducing Model Y production by 20%. Is this true?. In a slew of FUD against Tesla, multiple news sourced reported that Tesla was reducing its production by 20% in China. When you read something like this, you have to take it with a grain of salt and try to understand what is happening. Also, I believe Tesla needs a PR team to also be the source of truth so that media outlets can't run wild with stories like this.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO