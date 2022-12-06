Read full article on original website
Related
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
GM's trying to fix the worst part of buying an electric car by turning an old Target into a new kind of call center
One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is a lack of education about owning a plug-in car. GM wants EV Live, its new call center, to solve that.
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
Tesla stock slides on reports that the electric-vehicle maker's Shanghai factory may cut back production
Tesla could trim production by 20% for its Shanghai factory, Bloomberg reported on Monday. Shares for the electric vehicle-maker slipped as much as 6% intraday. Tesla China told Reuters that media reports on Shanghai production cuts were "untrue." Tesla stock fell as much as 6% on Monday as investors assessed...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Why I gave up my job and sold my house to buy a Tesla: Melbourne man whose electric car videos caught the attention of Elon Musk has no regrets
A former retail worker who quit his job and sold his house to buy a Telsa has no regrets about his risky but lifechanging decision. Melbourne man Ryan Cowan and his partner Paige wanted to 'shake things up' after spending the Covid pandemic in the Victorian capital. The city endured...
torquenews.com
Tesla Has a Production Crisis in China
There are reports of a production crisis for Tesla in China that say Tesla is reducing Model Y production by 20%. Is this true?. In a slew of FUD against Tesla, multiple news sourced reported that Tesla was reducing its production by 20% in China. When you read something like this, you have to take it with a grain of salt and try to understand what is happening. Also, I believe Tesla needs a PR team to also be the source of truth so that media outlets can't run wild with stories like this.
Forget Electric Cars, The Future of Battery Technology Is in Airplanes
Richard Wang, CEO of Cuberg, is developing lighter, more powerful lithium batteries that could help make electric airplanes a reality.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
CAR AND DRIVER
Making Truck Stops into EV Charging Hubs Will Take Small-Town Levels of Power
A study conducted by utility company National Grid suggests that highway truck stops setting up for EVs in the next two decades could require the same amount of power as a small town might use. Based on current traffic patterns, the study found, many highway charging sites (the equivalent to...
U.S. Used Car Market Won't Recover Till 2025; Here's What to Do
Auto consumers likely don’t want to hear it, but some industry analysts say the U.S. used-vehicle market, which has seen prices skyrocket in 2022, won’t recover for three years. That sentiment comes from the car insurance savings app Jerry, which released a report that estimates the used-car market...
Ford's CEO wants to end haggling for electric car sales — and he's gotten two-thirds of US dealers to agree
Ford CEO Jim Farley said 1,920 dealers have agreed to invest in the company's new EV sales program amid controversy.
insideevs.com
BYD Exec Doesn't Consider Tesla A Rival, But Rather, ICE Cars
BYD is becoming one of the most successful electric car makers in the world, and it just beat Tesla in sales in China for the month of November. However, much like some folks at Tesla have explained in the past, a BYD executive sees gas cars as its biggest competitor, not Tesla.
insideevs.com
GM Launches Its Dealer Community Charging Program With Flo
General Motors is partnering with Flo and its dealer network to add about 40,000 new AC electric vehicle charging points in the US and Canada. Funded from a $750 million pot of money earmarked for charging infrastructure projects, the Dealer Community Charging Program will place AC chargers in rural communities and urban areas where charging "deserts" are known to exist.
insideevs.com
Ford Dealers In Multiple States Push Back Against EV Dealer Plans
It comes as no surprise Ford is up against early legal battles related to the new certification plan for its dealers that aim to sell electric cars next year. The US automaker gave the dealers the ability to decide if they want to be "in" or "out," and dealers in three states are already claiming that the plans go against dealer franchise laws.
Comments / 1