ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
notebookcheck.net

Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders

A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
TEXAS STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla Has a Production Crisis in China

There are reports of a production crisis for Tesla in China that say Tesla is reducing Model Y production by 20%. Is this true?. In a slew of FUD against Tesla, multiple news sourced reported that Tesla was reducing its production by 20% in China. When you read something like this, you have to take it with a grain of salt and try to understand what is happening. Also, I believe Tesla needs a PR team to also be the source of truth so that media outlets can't run wild with stories like this.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

U.S. Used Car Market Won't Recover Till 2025; Here's What to Do

Auto consumers likely don’t want to hear it, but some industry analysts say the U.S. used-vehicle market, which has seen prices skyrocket in 2022, won’t recover for three years. That sentiment comes from the car insurance savings app Jerry, which released a report that estimates the used-car market...
insideevs.com

BYD Exec Doesn't Consider Tesla A Rival, But Rather, ICE Cars

BYD is becoming one of the most successful electric car makers in the world, and it just beat Tesla in sales in China for the month of November. However, much like some folks at Tesla have explained in the past, a BYD executive sees gas cars as its biggest competitor, not Tesla.
insideevs.com

GM Launches Its Dealer Community Charging Program With Flo

General Motors is partnering with Flo and its dealer network to add about 40,000 new AC electric vehicle charging points in the US and Canada. Funded from a $750 million pot of money earmarked for charging infrastructure projects, the Dealer Community Charging Program will place AC chargers in rural communities and urban areas where charging "deserts" are known to exist.
WISCONSIN STATE
insideevs.com

Ford Dealers In Multiple States Push Back Against EV Dealer Plans

It comes as no surprise Ford is up against early legal battles related to the new certification plan for its dealers that aim to sell electric cars next year. The US automaker gave the dealers the ability to decide if they want to be "in" or "out," and dealers in three states are already claiming that the plans go against dealer franchise laws.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy