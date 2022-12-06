Read full article on original website
brytfmonline.com
A policeman has been convicted of gross negligence rape and abuse of office
The policeman in his 30s from the Nordland police district was sentenced by the appeals court to three years in prison, one year more than he received in the district court. The constable has now been convicted in the Halogaland Court of Appeal of gross negligence rape, three cases of abuse of superior power and one case of misconduct.
BBC
Man jailed for 20-hour torture ordeal
James Brinkworth, 32, from Stratford-upon-Avon, imprisoned and tortured a man for 20 hours. The court heard how he beat and threatened the victim in his flat on Packhorse Road, in a row over money. He was jailed for 12 years at Warwickshire Justice Centre on Monday. A man who imprisoned...
BBC
Paedophile Keith Edmonds jailed after confessing on tape
A paedophile has been jailed for 21 years after two of his victims secretly taped his confession. At Cardiff Crown Court a judge told Keith Edmonds, 86, he had no sympathy for the fact he would die in prison. Edmonds, of Taff's Well, Rhondda Cynon Taf, did not realise one...
Met Police officer charged with false imprisonment of woman in her 20s and suspended from the force
A MET officer who has been charged with false imprisonment and assault on a woman in her 20s has been suspended. PC Sam Grigg allegedly kept a young woman against her will and assaulted her at a house in Twickenham on Friday December 2. She is believed to be known...
The killer behind the Idaho student slayings likely left DNA behind but the college house crime scene could complicate the investigation, police expert says
"So you have all this blood, and there might be hair fibers, but you're also dealing with a college house," a retired NYPD sergeant told Insider.
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
BBC
Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas gets suspended jail term for fatal crash
A US citizen responsible for the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has been sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year. Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit the 19-year-old outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in 2019. The...
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Serial Killer Former Border Patrol Agent Who Told Investigators He Was ‘Cleaning Up the Streets’ Has Been Convicted of Murdering Four Women
A former Border Patrol agent was convicted of murdering four women in a spate of killings in September 2018. Prosecutors said that defendant Juan David Ortiz, 39, was a serial killer. He hunted down sex workers as a self-professed vigilante and that he confessed to investigators, the state said. “I...
JonBenet Ramsey detective among five Boulder police officers disciplined for failing to investigate cases
A former lead detective on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case - and head of the Investigations Unit - has been reassigned to patrol by the Boulder Police Department after an internal audit revealed some cases had not been investigated between 2019 and this year.Commander Thomas Trujillo “is no longer involved in any investigations, including the Jon Benet Ramsey case,” BPD spokesperson Sarah Huntley told The Independent.The 36-year veteran of the department also received a three-day suspension without pay, and was placed on a Performance Improvement Plan, the department said in a Tuesday night release.Action was taken against Mr Trujillo and...
BBC
Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
Indian tour guide and friend given life in prison for raping and murdering Latvian woman at Kerala resort
A tour guide and a drug peddler have been given life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a Lativian woman in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Liga Skromane, 33, who lived in Ireland, traveled to Kerala with her sister to seek ayurvedic treatment to cure depression.She went missing from a resort near the coastal town of Kovalam on 14 March 2018. Her sister Ilze said Skromane went to buy cigarettes, but never returned.Her decaying and decapitated body was found after 38 days by two fishermen in a forest nearly 30km away from the wellness resort where she was...
hotnewhiphop.com
Suspect In Takeoff’s Murder Case Is “Nervous” & Concerned”: Report
Patrick Xavier Clark’s attorney told a court that he claims he’s innocent. The shocking death of Takeoff is still felt throughout Hip Hop, but prosecutors believe they found his killer in Patrick Xavier Clark. Arrests have been made in connection to the untimely death of the Migos star, but Clark denies he’s responsible. It was in the wee morning hours of November 1 when Takeoff attended a private party at a Houston bowling alley. A verbal argument ensued and shots were fired, striking the beloved rapper in the head and back. It has been reported by investigators that Takeoff wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
BBC
Bury St Edmunds: Man arrested on suspicion of rape after alleyway attack
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in an alleyway in the early hours of Sunday. A woman, aged in her 20s, said she was assaulted on a path between King's Road and the Waitrose car park off Robert Boby Way in Bury St Edmunds between midnight and 02:30 GMT.
BBC
Coventry man jailed for brother's Covid death fraud claim
A man who tried to fraudulently claim £600,000 in life insurance payments after the death of his brother from Covid-19 has been jailed. Daniel Banete, of Lillington Road, Coventry, took out four different life insurance policies in his brother's name, after he died in Romania in 2020. He provided...
BBC
Sheffield: Man charged with attempted rape of woman in 80s
A 23-year-old man has been charged with attempted rape after a woman in her 80s was assaulted in a Sheffield park. The woman was attacked in Firth Park on Sunday and taken to hospital with minor injuries but later discharged. Saed Mohamed, of The Oval in Firth Park, has also...
BBC
York: Child rapist Keith Phillips jailed for 28 years
A child rapist who a judge labelled one of the most "evil" criminals he had ever encountered has been jailed. Keith Phillips, 64, abused five children over several decades, a jury at York Crown Court heard. He had denied five rape charges, nine indecent assault charges, and charges of sexual...
BBC
Fourth teenager charged after two boys, 16, fatally stabbed
A fourth teenager has been charged with murder after two 16-year-old boys were found fatally stabbed a mile apart in south-east London. Alagie Jobe, 18, is charged with murdering Charlie Bartolo, 16, in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on 26 November and is set to appear in court later. Three other...
petapixel.com
Photo of a French Bulldog Leads Cops to $54 Million Drug Ring
A plot to send $54 million worth of drugs to Australia was busted after one of the criminals sent a photograph of his French bulldog to a friend. Drug smuggler Danny Brown used the handle “Throwthedice” to operate anonymously on the app EncroChat which was infiltrated by police.
