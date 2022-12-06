Traffic was rerouted on I-44 last night following a three-vehicle accident at 7:23 at the 160-mile marker of the westbound lane. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 62-year-old Marius V. Hook of O’fallon, Illinois, was attempting to pass two tractor trailers; after changing lanes, Hook traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, causing him to return to the roadway, crossing both westbound lanes and hitting a concrete wall. A tractor-trailer driven by 59-year-old Steven E. Webb of Edwardsville, Illinois, then struck Hooks’ car. Webb’s Tractor-Trailer was then rear-ended by another tractor-trailer driven by 42-year-old Ming Yu of California. Hook suffered serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Yu also suffered serious injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Webb did not report any injuries.

PULASKI COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO