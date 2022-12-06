Read full article on original website
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Cole County Historical Society to put up new marker for Wells home
The Cole County Historical Society will erect a new marker for a historical site in Jefferson City this week. The home of former federal Judge Robert Wells was known as Maple Terrace. It has since been torn down, but it used to stand at the site where the Missouri River Regional Library now sits. Historical Society Board Member Michelle Brooks says the home was built in the 1800’s and was unique.
One candidate files to run for mayor of Jefferson City on first day of filing
On the first day of filing, one person signs up to run for mayor of Jefferson City. Filing for city-wide office opened Tuesday and runs through December 27th. The seats up for grabs include the mayor, city prosecutor, municipal judge, and one city council seat for each of Jefferson City’s five wards.
Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags
Watch a replay of the Columbia City Council meeting above. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council voted unanimously on Monday to end the city-logo trash bag program. Ward 5 Councilman Matt Pitzer said before the meeting that if the city chose to eliminate the city logo bags, residents would be able to use their The post Columbia City Council unanimously votes to get rid of city logo bags appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Morning collision restricts traffic near schools on Jefferson City's westside
One person is injured during a two-vehicle collision this morning near Jefferson City’s Lawson Elementary. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, was driving on W. Edgewood Drive just before 7 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of an oncoming pickup truck, causing the two to collide.
Jefferson City councilman files to run for mayor as election filing period begins
JEFFERSON CITY - Election filing for Jefferson City offices began Tuesday at 8 a.m. The following seats are up for election on April 4, 2023:. One city mayor – citywide (four-year terms) One municipal judge – citywide (two-year terms) One city prosecutor – citywide (two-year terms) One...
To The Editor: Legalizing Vacation Rentals In Lake Ozark Is About The Mayor's Agenda, Not The Constitution
As some of you are aware the Lake Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission has been asked to review and approve an amendment to a city ordinance (405.100) that would allow for homeowners within the city limits to make their residential property available to the general public for “nightly or weekly” rentals. More specifically this would be a change of a “prohibited” use to a “permissible” use for properties in the residential areas zoned R-1 and R-2. Nightly or weekly rentals in these areas are not allowed by present city ordinance 405.100 so the effort being pursued would not necessarily change the ordinance in it’s entirety but rather alter the ordinance language from making nightly and/or weekly rentals a “prohibited” use to a “permissible” use.
MACC in Columbia closed due to threat
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
City drops requirement on logo trash bags, effective immediately; implementing possible automated system could take six months, councilman says
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia residents longer need to use the city-issued trash bags. The Columbia City Council voted unanimously at its meeting on Monday to eliminate the required use of official city-provided trash bags for residential curbside collections, as well as the provision that the City provide trash bags. Effective immediately, Columbia Solid Waste residential curbside customers are permitted to The post City drops requirement on logo trash bags, effective immediately; implementing possible automated system could take six months, councilman says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
As recreational marijuana becomes legal, it will still be prohibited at Lincoln University
Today marks the first day that recreational marijuana use is legal for anyone over 21 years of age in Missouri, with a few exceptions. Voters passed Amendment 3 last month, and it takes effect today. It’s legal to use and possess marijuana, but you likely won’t be able to buy it at a dispensary until February. And Lincoln University Police Chief Gary Hill says that amendment won’t affect Lincoln University.
Part of Jefferson City 54/50 interchange will close 30 days for improvements next year
JEFFERSON CITY — State transportation officials announced plans Monday to shut down part of a busy Jefferson City interchange near the Missouri River Bridge for about a month. MoDOT engineers released the details of upcoming improvements for what some people call the Tri-Level. The month-long shutdown of some ramps...
Missouri City Named Among 'Fastest Growing Cities' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the fastest growing big cities across the country.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police say that Christine Sandidge, of California, Missouri, was traveling eastbound around 6:52 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of Douglas Platter, of Jefferson City, who was driving westbound.
LU's Board of Curators approves one-time retention payment for most full-timers
The Lincoln University Board of Curators approves a one-time retention payment for select full-time employees. The board passed the action on Thursday, allotting $1,250 for those employees who have worked non-stop at the university since May 31, 2022 and make under $100,000 a year. Hourly employees will receive their payment...
Jefferson City gets probation for firing gun at McClung Park, damaging several vehicles
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for firing a gun at a city park last year. Michael James pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon he’s prohibited from having a firearm. In exchange for his plea, one count of drug possession was dropped. James was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
Lake Ozark Looks To Legalize Vacation Rentals; Planning & Zoning Will Deliberate On Wednesday
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Short-term vacation rentals are a major component of the Lake of the Ozarks economy, but in one of the region's largest cities, Lake Ozark, it's illegal to rent your home to vacationers. The city is considering repealing the ordinance prohibiting vacation rentals in R-1 and...
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
UM System announces marijuana will still be prohibited on campus
On the eve of recreational marijuana usage becoming legal in Missouri, the University of Missouri System announces that marijuana will continue to be prohibited on campus grounds. Voters passed Amendment 3 last month, paving the way for recreational marijuana to become legal in Missouri. The law takes effect tomorrow, and...
Bond denied for Columbia murder suspect
Bond continues to be denied for a Columbia murder suspect. Corey Blueitt, 43, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia. Badolato was shot in the 2000 block of Newton Drive Monday night. Blueitt was arraigned in a Boone County...
Jaime Mari Wright (August 9, 1985 - December 2, 2022)
Jaime Mari Wright, age 37, of Kirksville, formerly of Versailles, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Jaime was born on August 9, 1985, to Jim and Erlene Wright in Jefferson City, MO. After spending her early years at Versailles schools, Jaime went on to attend and graduate from Eldon High School. She earned her degree from the University of Central Missouri.
Poll: Most Lake Ozark Realtors Say Vacation Rentals Should Be Legal, Won't Hurt Property Value
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A poll of Lake area real estate professionals shows the vast majority think nightly vacation rentals should be legal in Lake Ozark. Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry says he reached out to the Bagnell Dam Association of Realtors, one of the two realtor associations at the Lake of the Ozarks, asking them for their opinion on a variety of questions related to nightly vacation rentals in the City of Lake Ozark. Approximately 200 real estate professionals responded. The breakdown of their responses is republished in full, below.
