Column: Nelson Cruz says Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. needs to outwork, not outrun PED stain
Nationals DH says 'He's the only one who can control what's going on after this' during Winter Meetings
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox
The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Giants contract offer to Aaron Judge is revealed, and it’s enormous
The San Francisco Giants are prepared to offer Aaron Judge a massive contract and entice the former Yankees slugger to head back to the West Coast. The San Francisco Giants are reportedly ready to open their checkbook wide in an attempt to bring Aaron Judge back home. The Giants have...
Surprise teams that could steal Dansby Swanson from Braves
The Atlanta Braves remain in the running to keep shortstop Dansby Swanson, but by no means are they alone. The Braves failed to sign Dansby Swanson to an extension prior to this offseason, thus making him a free agent. Swanson arguably ranks fourth in the rankings of free-agent shortstops this offseason, losing out to Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.
Dodgers are out on Carlos Correa thanks to Astros sign-stealing scandal
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 2017 sign-stealing scandal is a factor in why the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The MLB Hot Stove is red hot as the Winter Meetings reached their conclusion on Wednesday, Dec. 7. On the last day, there were big agreements reported, including Aaron Judge staying with the New York Yankees, and catcher Willson Contreras heading to the St. Louis Cardinals. When it comes to some of the biggest names available, one of them is Carlos Correa.
Bruce Bochy, Mike Maddux on Same Page for Rangers
Bruce Bochy and Mike Maddux will be working together for the first time with the Texas Rangers in 2023. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has a new pitching coach in Mike Maddux, who takes those duties for a second time in Texas. Maddux is returning to the franchise where he served...
Yankees updated lineup after Aaron Judge returns
Aaron Judge is officially returning to the New York Yankees and their potential lineup for next season is already looking stacked. After publicly flirting with the Giants in free agency and considering all his options, Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal, coming on the heels of his record-breaking 62-home-run season, should help secure his legacy as one of the most productive and beloved Yankees of all time.
Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard
The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Braves have major bullpen hole as top closer leaves for the Red Sox
Former Atlanta Braves closer Kenley Jansen has taken his talents to the Boston Red Sox. Boston’s bullpen has been unreliable for quite some time. Jansen, who the Red Sox have had interest in as recently as last offseason, ought to fix the back end, at the very least. The...
Mets Morning News: Winter Meetings roll on
The Mets are reportedly interested in signing Kevin Kiermaier, a sign Brandon Nimmo may not return to the team. The Mets announced they signed Tommy Hunter and Sean Reid-Foley to minor league deals. While the Mets would like to have Brandon Nimmo back, they’re also preparing for life without him....
Angels News: Halos Hoping to be Sold by Opening Day
This is good news, as they were previously not expected to make that deadline.
Cardinals among most interested in big-name free agent shortstop
The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in getting in on the very hot shortstop free agent market. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a decent job so far this offseason. They signed Willson Contreras away from a division rival which fills a gaping hole behind the plate left by Yadier Molina’s retirement.
Los Angeles Dodgers scouring MLB free agent market for a center fielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of the top MLB free agent of the cycle is not a well-kept secret. Los
Angels sign pitcher Carlos Estévez to 2-year contract
SAN DIEGO (AP)Pitcher Carlos Estevez has agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The team made the announcement on Monday during the first day of the winter meetings. The 29-year old right-hander appeared in 62 games for Colorado last season with a 4-4 record, 3.47...
Podcast from Winter Meetings: Bob Melvin, Tom Verducci, Scott Boras, AJ Preller
It’s a new episode of “Inside San Diego Baseball” from the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings. On this episode, we hear from Tom Verducci, AJ Preller, Scott Boras, and Bob Melvin.
Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Confirms LA Wants to Upgrade at Two Positions
Despite the busy offseason, Minasian isn't done making moves.
MLB Insider: How do Dodgers respond after losing out on Turner, Verlander?
The Dodgers already missed out on two of the biggest free agents on the market this offseason. How will they respond next?. With Trea Turner signing an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Los Angeles Dodgers are back in the shortstop market. And they have no shortage...
Giants reportedly looking to add two outfielders
It’s no secret that the Giants are in the thick of a pursuit for the game’s top free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says the team is looking to add a couple of outfielders this winter (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).
