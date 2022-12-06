ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox

The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Surprise teams that could steal Dansby Swanson from Braves

The Atlanta Braves remain in the running to keep shortstop Dansby Swanson, but by no means are they alone. The Braves failed to sign Dansby Swanson to an extension prior to this offseason, thus making him a free agent. Swanson arguably ranks fourth in the rankings of free-agent shortstops this offseason, losing out to Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.
FanSided

Dodgers are out on Carlos Correa thanks to Astros sign-stealing scandal

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 2017 sign-stealing scandal is a factor in why the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The MLB Hot Stove is red hot as the Winter Meetings reached their conclusion on Wednesday, Dec. 7. On the last day, there were big agreements reported, including Aaron Judge staying with the New York Yankees, and catcher Willson Contreras heading to the St. Louis Cardinals. When it comes to some of the biggest names available, one of them is Carlos Correa.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheRangers

Bruce Bochy, Mike Maddux on Same Page for Rangers

Bruce Bochy and Mike Maddux will be working together for the first time with the Texas Rangers in 2023. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has a new pitching coach in Mike Maddux, who takes those duties for a second time in Texas. Maddux is returning to the franchise where he served...
FanSided

Yankees updated lineup after Aaron Judge returns

Aaron Judge is officially returning to the New York Yankees and their potential lineup for next season is already looking stacked. After publicly flirting with the Giants in free agency and considering all his options, Aaron Judge has reportedly agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract. The deal, coming on the heels of his record-breaking 62-home-run season, should help secure his legacy as one of the most productive and beloved Yankees of all time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees losing faith in Aaron Judge as he catches them off guard

The Yankees brass has remained confident in their quest to retain Aaron Judge this off-season, but their hopes are quickly dwindling after the superstar slugger surprised them by reportedly attending the winter meetings in San Diego. Judge showed up at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday night, but flying...
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Winter Meetings roll on

The Mets are reportedly interested in signing Kevin Kiermaier, a sign Brandon Nimmo may not return to the team. The Mets announced they signed Tommy Hunter and Sean Reid-Foley to minor league deals. While the Mets would like to have Brandon Nimmo back, they’re also preparing for life without him....
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Central Illinois Proud

Angels sign pitcher Carlos Estévez to 2-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP)Pitcher Carlos Estevez has agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The team made the announcement on Monday during the first day of the winter meetings. The 29-year old right-hander appeared in 62 games for Colorado last season with a 4-4 record, 3.47...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly looking to add two outfielders

It’s no secret that the Giants are in the thick of a pursuit for the game’s top free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi says the team is looking to add a couple of outfielders this winter (via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area).
FanSided

FanSided

299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy