Secret Santa program carries on in third decade running
photo credit: Courtesy of pxhere The holidays are just around the corner and gifts are beginning to gather, including for a good cause. You might’ve seen paper hearts placed around businesses, banks, or buildings in Sonoma County recently and wondered what exactly they are. "It started with people needing help at Christmas and the Volunteer Center reaching out to help these people," Tiah Foley said. "Now we raise a quarter million dollars. We serve about 1200 families, and we give out about 29,000 gifts to those in need." They’re all part of Sonoma County’s Secret Santa program run by Foley. "I'm Secret Santa for the entire...
Newly unveiled mural transforms school walls and students in the process
photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams Art transforms the world around us - just as it does the artist in action. One mural has helped the transformation of people and place in Santa Rosa. Amarosa Academy is hidden in plain sight among industrial spaces in Southwest Santa Rosa. Georgia Ioakimedes is the school’s administrator. "So our program exists primarily to serve students who have been expelled from their school districts," Ioakimedes said. "So we're talking typically about marginalized students, students who have not had a good experience with the school system. In addition to expelled students, we provide students to pregnant and parenting teens." Ioakimedes said...
“This food had hair in it,” Woman gets free meal for complaint even after finishing every bite
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. As someone who has worked in restaurants as a waitress for more time than I’ve done anything else in life, I’ve seen a lot of strange behavior.
