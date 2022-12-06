Officers from the Sedalia Police Department were dispatched to a residence on South Washington to a report of an active shooter incident on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to the department, officers were able to set up a perimeter around the residence before they made contact with the people inside. While officers attempted to secure the scene, two large dogs came out of the residence and charged at an officer in the street. Both dogs attacked the officer and bit him several times. The officer shot one of the dogs to stop the attack. The other dog was secured in the residence before being taken by Animal Services. The officer was treated for his injuries.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO