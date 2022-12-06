Read full article on original website
Sedalia firefighters work two early morning fires Wednesday
The Sedalia Fire Department works two early morning fires, both ruled accidental. The first was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of W. Main. Deputy Chief Daniel Shaw says all occupants in the 4-plex were able to escape without injuries. The fire was contained to the kitchen...
No major injuries reported when vehicle hits Target store
A vehicle hit Columbia's Target store Wednesday, going about a foot inside the building.
Morning collision restricts traffic near schools on Jefferson City's westside
One person is injured during a two-vehicle collision this morning near Jefferson City’s Lawson Elementary. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, was driving on W. Edgewood Drive just before 7 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of an oncoming pickup truck, causing the two to collide.
Columbia police investigate deadly pedestrian crash on Clark Lane
Part of Clark Lane in east Columbia is closed for a "police incident," according to a notification from Boone County Joint Communications.
Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Details are limited following a fire in central Columbia early Tuesday morning. Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert around 4:05 a.m. that the Columbia Fire Department was responding to the fire in the 1100 block of Lakeview Avenue. CFD is working a fire incident in the 1100 block of Lakeview Ave.
Camden County home damaged by fire, one person injured
A Camden County home is damaged by fire that leaves one person with injuries. The Mid-County Fire Protection District says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 100 block of Osage Highlands Loop in Greenview Saturday night. When they arrived, they found heavy fire showing through the roof of the home. Firefighters pulled the ceiling to access the fire and had it under control in about 30 minutes.
Columbia police search for person in Cosmo Park who crashed alleged stolen truck after chase near Primrose Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash occurred near the intersection of Primrose Drive and North Stadium Boulevard on Tuesday night after officers discovered a pickup truck that was allegedly stolen and a chase ensued, Columbia police told ABC 17 News. The truck ended up going off the road and crashed, facing northwest. The suspect ran out
Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt Tuesday night following a crash in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near mile marker 159.6. v Troopers said a car driven by Marius V. Hook, 62, of O'Fallon, Illinois, The post Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Body found in Miller County conservation area identified as Osage Beach man
The body of an Osage Beach man is found about 20 miles northeast of his home. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office reports it was called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia on Wednesday to investigate a body found in a wooded area. Deputies were able to identify the man as Ralph Pannier, 58.
Jefferson City gets probation for firing gun at McClung Park, damaging several vehicles
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for firing a gun at a city park last year. Michael James pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon he’s prohibited from having a firearm. In exchange for his plea, one count of drug possession was dropped. James was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
Two men seriously injured in three-vehicle crash involving two semis in Pulaski County
Two out-of-state men are seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash, involving two semis, in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-44, near the St. Robert exit, Monday night. The Patrol says Marius Hook V, 62, of O’Fallon, Illinois, was passing two semis and when he changed lanes, he ran off the right side of the road. Troopers say Hook then overcorrected, ran back on the road, and into the median, where he hit the concreate wall. One of the semis then hit Hook’s vehicle, and the second semi rear-ended the first semi.
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a crash in Springfield over the weekend. Rita Deckard died in a crash near Glenstone and I-44 on Saturday afternoon. Police say she was trying to make a left-hand turn onto I-44 when a Tesla driven by a 22-year-old crashed into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
One man injured in shooting in north Columbia
One person is injured in a shooting in north Columbia. The Columbia Police Department says officers were called to a shots-fired incident in the 2000 block of Newton Drive Monday night. When they arrived, they found one adult man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical aid until the man could be taken to the hospital.
UPDATED: Columbia man arrested early this morning for murder last night on Newton Drive
A Columbia man is arrested for a murder last night on the city’s north side. Corey Blueitt, 43, was taken into custody early this morning on charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Officers were called the 2000 block of Newton Drive last...
Sedalia police officer attacked by dogs while responding to report of an active shooter
A Sedalia police officer is attacked by a dog while responding to a report of an active shooter. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were called to the 1200 block of South Washington around 11:00 Monday morning for a report of an active shooter. Officers surrounded the home and told the people inside to come out so they could secure the scene. As the people did so, two large dogs ran out of the house and charged at an officer on the street, attacking and biting him several times. The officer shot one of the dogs, stopping the attack. The other dog was secured back inside the home but was eventually taken by Animal Services, where it will be quarantined. The officer was treated for his injuries.
An early morning crash leaves one dead in Pulaski County
PULASKI, COUNTY, Mo.- One teenager has died following a crash in Pulaski County, Missouri, early Sunday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 2:00 am on I44 eastbound. The crash occurred when the teenager’s car hit the rear of a box truck. The driver was pronounced dead on the […]
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Fair Grove has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-44 in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 151.6-mile marker of I-44 heading east. The crash occurred when a...
Columbia man charged after multi-agency police chase Sunday
A Columbia man is facing charges for a multi-agency police chase Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a trooper was conducting routine traffic enforcement on Highway 63, just south of Ashland, when he spotted a car driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off toward Hartsburg.
