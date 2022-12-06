A Sedalia police officer is attacked by a dog while responding to a report of an active shooter. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were called to the 1200 block of South Washington around 11:00 Monday morning for a report of an active shooter. Officers surrounded the home and told the people inside to come out so they could secure the scene. As the people did so, two large dogs ran out of the house and charged at an officer on the street, attacking and biting him several times. The officer shot one of the dogs, stopping the attack. The other dog was secured back inside the home but was eventually taken by Animal Services, where it will be quarantined. The officer was treated for his injuries.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO