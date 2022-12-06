Read full article on original website
William Benoit
2d ago
Nobody cares about electric cars. Once Joe Biden is out of the White House, The new president is going to change everything
Reply
9
Bill Smith
2d ago
Harley-Davidson required their dealers to invest tons as well over a decade ago assuring floor space not just for the bikes but clothing and accessories as well and yes lots of dealerships closed including one of their oldest dealers. While I feel for the smaller dealerships there have been lots of dealers charging thousands over list and too many people with too much money didn't have a problem paying the extra. $$$ Greed from dealers and buyers are not helping the car industry.
Reply
4
BENGHAZI 13
2d ago
Electric cars yet another big scam just like this climate change nonsense. The dumming down of America.
Reply
8
Comments / 21