Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
Ford Expanding Sales of Mustang Mach-E to 37 Countries in 2023
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn has announced the all-electric Mustang Mach-E will be available in 37 countries next year, up from 22 nations in the vehicle’s first year in 2020. […] The post Ford Expanding Sales of Mustang Mach-E to 37 Countries in 2023 appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
electrek.co
Toyota to launch five new ‘Bz’ BEVs in Europe as it works toward 50% EV sales by 2030
During Toyota’s annual Kenshiki Forum, the Japanese automaker outlined a hardened strategy for electrification in Europe, which will include five additional fully-electric models to join the bZ4X overseas by 2026. Toyota hopes these BEV options will accelerate its sales goal of being 50% electric by 2030 and carbon neutral by 2040.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
insideevs.com
UK: Plug-In Car Sales Increased To Almost 40,000 In November 2022
In November, new passenger car registrations in the UK increased by 23% year-over-year to 142,889. This reduced the year-to-date sales gap to 3.4% compared to 2021. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reports 39,558 new passenger plug-in car registrations in November (up 22% year-over-year), which represents about 27.7% of the market (compared to 28.1% a year ago).
insideevs.com
2023 Toyota Prius Prime PHEV Has A Lot More Power And Electric Range
Toyota has revealed the all-new fifth-generation Prius hybrid for the US market. Even though in Europe Toyota will only sell the new Prius as the Prime PHEV, in the US both plug-in and non-plug-in models will be available, with the former now featuring all-wheel drive for the first time. Both...
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Reportedly Mulling Amarok-Based Electric SUV
Volkswagen could reconsider its decision to make an SUV model based on its Amarok pickup since it would apparently be necessary to justify developing electric vehicles on this platform. According to a recent report, the manufacturer would need to sell the Amarok not only as a pickup, but also as an SUV (a body style with much wider appeal) if it were to turn these models into EVs.
insideevs.com
VW To Invest $485M In Home Plant To Build ID.3 Facelift, Electric Crossover
Volkswagen wants to turn its home plant in Wolfsburg, Germany into a production hub for its compact electric offerings. This factory doesn’t currently produce any EVs, but that will change come 2023 once VW starts investing the first tranche of a planned €460-million, or around $485-million, which it plans to complete by 2025.
US News and World Report
Honda to Begin Selling Mini-Commercial Electric Vans in Spring 2024
TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it would begin selling micro-sized commercial electric vans in spring 2024, as part of its effort to electrify its vehicle lineups. Japanese automakers are turning to small commercial trucks as one way to make battery electric vehicles (BEVs) popular in the country,...
Will Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Still Work if You Don’t Charge Them?
Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) are becoming more popular as gas prices soar. However, will these hybrids work even if you don't charge them. The post Will Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Still Work if You Don’t Charge Them? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Ford Dealers In Multiple States Push Back Against EV Dealer Plans
It comes as no surprise Ford is up against early legal battles related to the new certification plan for its dealers that aim to sell electric cars next year. The US automaker gave the dealers the ability to decide if they want to be "in" or "out," and dealers in three states are already claiming that the plans go against dealer franchise laws.
insideevs.com
Polestar Is Working With Allebike To Develop Its First Electric Bicycle
At this point, we’ve pretty much accepted that electric vehicles are the only way to achieve sustainable mobility. Electric cars stand the chance to offer us the same, if not better means of transport than their internal-combustion predecessors. However, electric cars aren’t the only answer. All over the world, urban cities are gradually making the move towards smaller means of transport such as electric motorbikes, scooters, and e-bikes.
insideevs.com
Mercedes-Benz To Build One Million Electric Drive Units Per Year From 2024
Mercedes-Benz wants to make one million electric drive units per year from 2024 for its EQ-branded models, doubling current output by ramping up production at the Unterturkheim and Bad Cannstatt plants in Germany. This move comes in the context of Mercedes-Benz wanting to become an all-electric brand by 2030, “wherever...
insideevs.com
BYD Exec Doesn't Consider Tesla A Rival, But Rather, ICE Cars
BYD is becoming one of the most successful electric car makers in the world, and it just beat Tesla in sales in China for the month of November. However, much like some folks at Tesla have explained in the past, a BYD executive sees gas cars as its biggest competitor, not Tesla.
What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?
The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen invests nearly $500M to retool Wolfsburg plant for EVs
Volkswagen is investing nearly half a billion dollars in an effort to retool its Wolfsburg production plant for electric vehicle production. VW brand CEO Thomas Schaefer said on Wednesday that the German automaker would spend €460 million ($482 million) by early 2025 to completely makeover the Wolfsburg plant’s production equipment. Most of the money will be geared toward production of the ID.3, Volkswagen’s first EV to use the MEB platform it built especially for its electric vehicle push.
insideevs.com
Toyota Plans To Launch Five More bZ-Branded EVs In Europe By 2026
Toyota has announced plans to launch five new all-electric models in Europe under the bZ sub-brand by 2026, in addition to the existing bZ4X midsize SUV. The first EV model to arrive will be a small car, expected to debut in 2023, Toyota Motor Europe head Matt Harrison told Automotive News Europe at Toyota's Kenshiki forum in Brussels. He said the confirmation that Toyota will expand its full-electric passenger-car lineup "indicates our clear commitment to battery-electric vehicles."
electrek.co
Volkswagen’s next-gen MEB+ platform offers faster charging, 125 miles of added range
Volkswagen Group has shared a progress update outlining the development of its upcoming MEB+ EV platform. What was originally thought to be an upgrade to its current EV platform will actually arrive as the German automaker’s next-generation EV backbone. Volkswagen reaffirmed previous range improvements but also shared new details on upcoming models we can expect to see use this technology in the future. Here’s the latest.
insideevs.com
VW ID.4 Gets Long Awaited Software Update In The US, But Not OTA
Volkswagen has finally started the software update program for the ID.4 electric SUV in the United States, something that many owners have been asking for a long time. This first update is a prerequisite for future features and will begin with model year 2021 vehicles and continue for certain model year 2022 ID.4 SUVs. Eligible vehicle owners will receive formal notification once the update is made available to them.
