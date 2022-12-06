Read full article on original website
Popculture
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
BBC
The Lathums to go back to pubs for album shows
Indie stars The Lathums have said they are "buzzing" to return to their pub gig beginnings for an "eyebrow-raising" new album launch. The Wigan band will play intimate shows in Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Hull, London and their hometown in February. The band said like many acts, their first show was in...
Kerrang
Spiritbox announce 2023 UK headline tour
It’s been half a year since their incredible UK headline debut, and now Spiritbox are set to return for a full run next summer. The trio have just announced a seven-date tour for July 2023, kicking off in Birmingham before stopping in Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and Bristol, and finishing up at London’s stunning Roundhouse.
Who is Gina Coladangelo? All we know about Matt Hancock’s girlfriend after MP’s I’m a Celebrity stint
Former health secretary Matt Hancock made a high-profile return to the headlines with his recent stint on reality TV show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!The Tory MP said taking part in the programme was a chance for people to see his human side.But Mr Hancock wasn’t the only one to garner attention as a result of the jungle trip, as his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo flew out to meet him when the programme finished last month. The communications professional greeted Mr Hancock on the iconic rope bridge in Australia when he was ejected from the jungle in third...
Teenager arrested on suspicion of murdering rapper at Notting Hill Carnival
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a rapper was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival in October.Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, died after being stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, west London, on October 19.The 18-year-old man was arrested after handing himself into police on Tuesday. He remains in custody.Officers say they still need to trace another man whose image, captured on CCTV, has been released.Detective Inspector Laura Semple, Specialist Crime, said: “Do you know who this person is? He was caught on CCTV at the Carnival and we still urgently need...
Christmas flight fears as airlines expected to make cancellations ahead of Border Force strike
For many British families, Christmas 2022 was expected to be the first festive season for three years when they could plan a winter escape or a family visit overseas. Covid travel restrictions have now almost all been lifted – but now there is the fear that many passengers could find their flights cancelled ahead of a strike by staff at UK Border Force.Members of the PCS union who check passports at six UK airports will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and job security for eight of the last nine days of the year: 23-26 and 28-31 December...
Amsterdam campaign to tell ‘nuisance’ British tourists to ‘stay away’ from capital
A new tourism campaign in Amsterdam is attempting to discourage “nuisance” British tourists from visiting the city.The campaign, named the “discouragement campaign”, is attempting to keep away tourists headed to the city simply to drink, take drugs, and have sex, The Times has reported. The main message of the campaign will be “stay away”, and will initially be targeted at British tourists, according to the Netherlands broadcaster Noord Holland.The campaign comes as part of a move from city councillors to establish a new reputation for the city in Europe and beyond.Currently, many tourists associate Amsterdam with drugs and alcohol, and...
Kerrang
In pictures: Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes’ wild Underworld residency
Back in October, when Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes announced a three-night residency at The Underworld, they promised a trio of “intimate and sweaty” evenings. And that’s exactly what they delivered during the opening show last night (December 6). Frank and the gang tore through a 20-song...
BBC
Griff Rhys Jones's Ipswich show thanks East Anglia's Children's Hospices
A star-studded show has helped say a "big thank you" to a children's hospices charity and those who support it, Griff Rhys Jones said. Bill Bailey and Adam Buxton were among the performers in Happy Christmas Ipswich 3 at the town's Regent Theatre. The show raised £104,000 through ticket sales...
Peter Kay announces new comedy tour dates after huge ticket demand
Peter Kay has shared a “big announcement” about his new tour on BBC Radio 2.On Thursday (8 December), the comedian appeared on the station, where he was interviewed over the phone by DJ Sara Cox.“First of all, I wanted to say thanks to everyone who has bought tickets for my tour,” se’ve finally managed to book some more extra dates,” he announced.Tickets to the new shows, which will take place in Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, Glasgow and many more, will go on sale on Sunday 11 December at 10am.Kay returned to the stage earlier this month after a...
BBC
Wrexham: King and Queen Consort celebrate city status
The King and the Queen Consort are to visit Wrexham on Friday to celebrate it becoming a city. They will be at St Giles' Church as part of King Charles' first visit to Wrexham since becoming monarch in September. It was one of eight places around the UK granted city...
BBC
Isle of Wight scarlet fever cases quadruple in fortnight
The number of cases of scarlet fever on the Isle of Wight has quadrupled in a fortnight, according to the government. The Island has recorded 32 cases, the highest number in England and Wales, figures from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) show. There have been no confirmed cases...
Time Out Global
The world’s oldest cat lives in London
Guinness World Records has just named the world’s oldest cat, and she lives in London. Flossie the mog is an astonishing 27 years old, which makes her at least 120 in equivalent human years. The poor old girl was left for adoption aged 26 as her previous owner was no longer able to look after her. Luckily, she was given a fresh start when Vicki Green from Orpington took her in. Coincidentally, Green, who has previous experience looking after elderly cats, is also 27, making the two sort-of kindred spirits.
Windrush victim granted right to remain in UK after 10-year battle
Roy Harrison slept in bin shed and lost partner and business after being charged with crime he says he didn’t commit
‘If you ask me, I am British’: joys and trials for Britain’s multi-ethnic households
2021 census reveals 25% increase of households with members of more than one ethnicity. Here, families reveal their experiences
BBC
Passengers stuck on trains amid Euston station disruption
Some passengers have been stuck on trains for hours after power cables were damaged at a London station. Severe disruption is expected until the end of the day at Euston station and buses have replaced some trains. Passengers reported being stuck on trains earlier after a web of wires caught...
Kerrang
See Slipknot’s Sid Wilson donate his electronic Yen mask
Sid Wilson’s masks on the cycle for Slipknot’s The End, So Far have – unsurprisingly – been incredibly memorable, from the weird and intricate robot to his electronic light-up mask in the video for Yen. And, speaking of the latter, the DJ generously donated that actual...
Kerrang
“Are you a goff?”: What it’s like to grow up emo in UK schools
‘Do you worship the devil ’n that?’ is probably the sort of silly question you’ve been asked at least once growing up. Going through your adolescent years in the alternative subculture sphere is a process like no other. It’s a journey of discovering where you feel understood, as it is also a time of alienation and discrimination.
Christmas strikes: Busiest days for arrivals at six airports hit by UK Border Force walkouts
As members of the PCS union who work for UK Border Force prepare to go on strike, The Independent has identified the days and locations when pressure will be highest.Staff who normally check the passports of arriving passengers will walk out on 23-26 and 28-31 December inclusive in a row about pay, pensions and job security.Heathrow, by far the busiest of the airports, will feel the effects most strongly on the first day of the strike.According to calculations from the flight data specialist Cirium, 583 flights with 126,700 seats are scheduled to arrive at Heathrow on 23 December. While the...
Doctor Who exhibition set to open at National Museum of Scotland
A suit worn by actor David Tennant in his role as Doctor Who is one of the star attractions in a new exhibition dedicated to the popular TV show.Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder is set to open on Friday at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.The exhibition aims to shows the science behind the television series, which is a hit across the world.Eight zones cover a diverse selection of scientific topics while drawing in content from all the adventures of the Time Lord.Actor Mark Gatiss, who not only appeared in the show but also wrote several episodes, narrates the...
