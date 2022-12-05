ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langlade County, WI

Langlade County Humane Society celebrates breaking ground on latest shelter addition

By By JAMIE TAYLOR
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IU0ua_0jZ4kAo000

For long-time members of the board of directors and volunteers of the Langlade County Humane Society, the recent groundbreaking ceremony for the latest addition to the shelter also brought a moment of reflection.

At the Nov. 29 ceremony, Board President Bob Zoretich was overcome more than once during the brief indoor remarks before the gold shovels made dirt fly.

“It was 36 years ago this August that a bunch of volunteers got together and broke ground for the original building,” Zoretich said, “It was donated with help from the city and the county. And, again, that’s 36 years ago last August.”

He said the current board builds on the framework of the original group.

“And we continue to grow,” he said. “We built this building a couple of years ago with a grant from the Petco Foundation, and we built the garage with the generous donation from a young lady who retired in Gleason, so we’ve had a lot of generous people help us along the way.”

He said when he went to pick up the check for the first donation from one benefactor that would be the start of the group’s building fund, “I couldn’t believe the amount,” he said, fighting back tears.

He then went on to name other donors who made significant memorial contributions to that fund over the past few years.

“We have been very fortunate to have had a lot of generous people who continue to donate,” Zoretich said.

His wife and active volunteer, Terry Babonas, said that she has been involved with the shelter since 2010.

“You can imagine the shelter is a big part of our family, and we do whatever we can to help the cause,” Babonas said.

Antigo Mayor Bill Brandt said the hard work being done on behalf of the animals by the society is noticed.

“The job you do is phenomenal. It’s much needed, and I know you don’t get much thanks and help with things,” Brandt said. “People see what you do and appreciate it, and I want to really thank you people for the work you do.”

He referenced Zoretich’s “dynamic speaking” style he utilized on the Antigo City Council every year when he comes seeking the city’s share of the society budget.

“He always walks away with the cash,” Brandt joked.

Jeff Musson, the architect who designed the building, is no stranger working with humane societies to expand shelters, including the Oneida County Humane Society in Rhinelander about five years ago. Zoretich said Musson started with a few drawings that had been started “and took it from there.”

“It’s been an interesting project, it seems like it’s been going on for many years,” Musson said. “I have a warm place in my heart for animal shelters. I’m a big dog lover myself, and it always feels good when you can do something to help out.”

Casey Demers, with Bolt Construction, the contractor on the project, said this project is important to her personally “because we’re a family of rescue animals.”

“This is something collectively that Bolt participates in projects like this,” Demers said.

She said that many of the people working on the project either call Langlade County home or spend a lot of recreational time here.

“Even after the building is up, we’re going to be involved in some way or fashion,” Demers said.

Construction will begin in earnest in spring, and the fund raising effort so far is between $50,000-$75,000 short to fully complete the project.

For more information on donating, contact the society at langladeshelter@live.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wxpr.org

The Rhinelander Christmas fire of 1968

It was a Friday evening, Dec. 20, during the peak of the Christmas shopping season of 1968. Downtown Rhinelander window fronts were decked for the season, gleaming with prospective presents for Christmas morning. Real pine boughs, lights and yuletide decorations were stretched across Brown Street. The air was glistening with frost, showcasing America’s holiday charm in the way only a small town can.
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Dakota

My name is Dakota and I’m a whole lot of dog. Are there any Saint Bernard lovers out there?. I’m a gentle giant who is looking for a home with an experienced owner. There’s not a lot known about my original home but I came to the shelter after not getting along with the dog in the last home. I love to lean in for lots of attention, play in the pool and I’m sure I’ll be crazy about you. I will need to be the only dog in your life, but trust me, I’ll make it all worthwhile. Call my staff for more details!
WAUSAU, WI
thebaycities.com

FLOW is expanding to Marinette County in 2023

After two successful years of serving Forest, Langlade, and Oconto Counties as part of the Wisconsin Lake Monitoring and Protection Network (LMPN), FLOW AIS will add Marinette County to its coverage area in January 2023. FLOW AIS coordinates and promotes various initiatives such as the Citize’s Lake Monitoring Network (CLMN), Clean Boats, Clean Waters (CBCW), Landing Blitz, Drain Campaign, Purple Loosestrife Biocontrol, and other DNR initiatives through the Lake Monitoring and Protection Network. FLOW AIS Coordinator Derek Thorn says, “AIS Snapshot Day is the third Saturday in August. It is a Statewide program day where the public and volunteers can get involved.”
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Merrill Fire Department continues investigation into apartment fire

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Fire Department is continuing its investigation into its third fire in the city since Thanksgiving. Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, crews responded to an apartment building at 1210 E. 8th St. for a report of a couch that was on fire. The multi-family dwelling had smoke and fire coming from an upper apartment which caused heavy damage to the unit. Investigators said all of the tenants made it out safely. A cat was also located in an adjacent apartment and was reunited with its owner, however, one cat is reported missing.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Your Town: How Wausau got its name

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau is smack dab in the middle of the state and for relatives or friends who are visiting, it can seem like quite a hike or better yet, a far-away place. As it turns out, those people are more right than they think. For 150 years,...
WAUSAU, WI
antigotimes.com

City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: If you see someone loitering near your car, set your panic button off and return to the safety of the place you just left. Officers responded to a fire call near Cty Rd F. Local Fire Dept responded after officers paged for all off duty to respond. The road was temporarily blocked while crews managed the situation.
ANTIGO, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Your Town Wausau: The history of the Landmark building

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Landmark building has been a part of downtown Wausau’s history since 1924. Originally named Hotel Wausau, the Scott Street staple has undergone some transformations in the last 100 years. In the early years, Wausau was largely a frontier outpost until the early 20th Century...
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Myszka Reaches Plea Deal for Chippewa County Charges

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau man who led police on a multi-county manhunt along Highway 29 in September has reached a plea deal for felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and fleeing an officer. Chad Myszka entered the pleas on Wednesday in Chippewa...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Suspect in Portage County crash charged with passenger’s death

AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - A 30-year-old Appleton man accused of causing a crash that killed his passenger is now charged with his death. Axel Crus-Zelaya appeared by video Monday for an initial appearance. He’s charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death. The crash...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Stevens Point Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kansas

ST. JOHN, KS (WSAU) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Wisconsin man was one of two people that dies in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved a Ram pickup and a Saturn Vue. Both vehicles entered an intersection at the same time, with the Vue striking the pickup on the passenger side, killing 51-year-old Peter Laskowski of Stevens Point.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dead after rollover in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver died in a rollover crash in Waupaca Monday afternoon. At about 12:50 p.m., police were called to a rollover on Highway 10 near W Fulton Street. The driver had been traveling west on the highway when they went into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and went down an embankment.
WAUPACA, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau woman accused in fatal overdose sentenced to prison after plea deal

A Wausau woman accused of providing a fatal dose of drugs to a 38-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison after reaching a plea deal in four separate cases. Leanna M. Wells, 41, faced a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the man’s death. That charge was dismissed but read into the record at sentencing, as part of the agreement. Charges from a 2021 case of possessing THC, possessing drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked and resisting or obstructing an officer were also dropped. Court records show Wells on Monday was convicted of two drug trafficking charges connected to a case filed in March: manufacturing or delivering heroin and possessing heroin with intent to deliver.
WAUSAU, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
299
Followers
923
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy