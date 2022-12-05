Langlade County Humane Society celebrates breaking ground on latest shelter addition

For long-time members of the board of directors and volunteers of the Langlade County Humane Society, the recent groundbreaking ceremony for the latest addition to the shelter also brought a moment of reflection.

At the Nov. 29 ceremony, Board President Bob Zoretich was overcome more than once during the brief indoor remarks before the gold shovels made dirt fly.

“It was 36 years ago this August that a bunch of volunteers got together and broke ground for the original building,” Zoretich said, “It was donated with help from the city and the county. And, again, that’s 36 years ago last August.”

He said the current board builds on the framework of the original group.

“And we continue to grow,” he said. “We built this building a couple of years ago with a grant from the Petco Foundation, and we built the garage with the generous donation from a young lady who retired in Gleason, so we’ve had a lot of generous people help us along the way.”

He said when he went to pick up the check for the first donation from one benefactor that would be the start of the group’s building fund, “I couldn’t believe the amount,” he said, fighting back tears.

He then went on to name other donors who made significant memorial contributions to that fund over the past few years.

“We have been very fortunate to have had a lot of generous people who continue to donate,” Zoretich said.

His wife and active volunteer, Terry Babonas, said that she has been involved with the shelter since 2010.

“You can imagine the shelter is a big part of our family, and we do whatever we can to help the cause,” Babonas said.

Antigo Mayor Bill Brandt said the hard work being done on behalf of the animals by the society is noticed.

“The job you do is phenomenal. It’s much needed, and I know you don’t get much thanks and help with things,” Brandt said. “People see what you do and appreciate it, and I want to really thank you people for the work you do.”

He referenced Zoretich’s “dynamic speaking” style he utilized on the Antigo City Council every year when he comes seeking the city’s share of the society budget.

“He always walks away with the cash,” Brandt joked.

Jeff Musson, the architect who designed the building, is no stranger working with humane societies to expand shelters, including the Oneida County Humane Society in Rhinelander about five years ago. Zoretich said Musson started with a few drawings that had been started “and took it from there.”

“It’s been an interesting project, it seems like it’s been going on for many years,” Musson said. “I have a warm place in my heart for animal shelters. I’m a big dog lover myself, and it always feels good when you can do something to help out.”

Casey Demers, with Bolt Construction, the contractor on the project, said this project is important to her personally “because we’re a family of rescue animals.”

“This is something collectively that Bolt participates in projects like this,” Demers said.

She said that many of the people working on the project either call Langlade County home or spend a lot of recreational time here.

“Even after the building is up, we’re going to be involved in some way or fashion,” Demers said.

Construction will begin in earnest in spring, and the fund raising effort so far is between $50,000-$75,000 short to fully complete the project.

For more information on donating, contact the society at langladeshelter@live.com.