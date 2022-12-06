ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, PA

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith & Julio Urías Earn All-MLB Honors For 2022 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers led all National League teams with five players earning All-MLB honors for the 2022 season. Only the Houston Astros had more selections (six). Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both were named to the All-MLB First Team, while Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Julio Urías were included on the Second Team. Selections to the All-MLB Teams comprised of voting from fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

How Phillies reportedly stole Trea Turner from Padres

Padres fans were probably sick of the Phillies after Bryce Harper & Co. sent them packing in the NLCS in five games, including a dramatic walk-off rain game dinger from MV3 himself. If San Diego was hoping for a Philly-free offseason to cleanse its collective palate... I've got bad news...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Dodgers are out on Carlos Correa thanks to Astros sign-stealing scandal

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 2017 sign-stealing scandal is a factor in why the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The MLB Hot Stove is red hot as the Winter Meetings reached their conclusion on Wednesday, Dec. 7. On the last day, there were big agreements reported, including Aaron Judge staying with the New York Yankees, and catcher Willson Contreras heading to the St. Louis Cardinals. When it comes to some of the biggest names available, one of them is Carlos Correa.
LOS ANGELES, CA
97.3 ESPN

What Trea Turner Brings to the Philadelphia Phillies

Scratch impact hitter off the offseason checklist for Dave Dombrowski, as Monday afternoon the Phillies announced the signing of shortstop Trea Turner, inking the two-time All-Star to an 11-year $300 million deal with a full no-trade clause. But let’s dive a bit deeper into the career of Turner, to get...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLive.com

Tigers take pitcher from Rangers in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers scooped up right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from the Texas Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. Englert, who turned 23 last month, was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2018 out of Forney (Texas) High School. He’s made only three starts above...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Free agent Willson Contreras could sign with rival team

The Cardinals need a new catcher for the first time in nearly two decades since Yadier Molina retired. Contreras would be a more than adequate replacement. The 30-year-old catcher is a three-time All-Star who has batted .256 with an .808 OPS throughout his career. He has also averaged 26 home runs per 162 games.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

MLB Winter Meetings 2022 Day 3 live updates: What’s next after Mets’ Justin Verlander splash

Monday at the winter meetings didn’t lack excitement. Justin Verlander signed with the Mets and will take Jacob deGrom’s spot near the top of the rotation. The NL East-rival Phillies then made a big move of their own, inking stud shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal. The Yankees kept Brian Cashman as GM with a four-year agreement — and his first priority remains signing Aaron Judge. How will Day 3 unfold in San Diego? The Post has you covered with all the updates here. What you need to know Justin Verlander was ‘blown away’ by Mets’ commitment to winningYankees not pushing Aaron Judge with other decisions in limboYankees’ interest in Brandon Nimmo may go beyond Aaron Judge insurance
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Heading to LA on MiLB deal

Heyward agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Thursday which includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. The 33-year-old was released by the Cubs in November and will now join the Dodgers as a reclamation project. Heyward is owed $22 million by Chicago for the final year of the eight-year contract he signed in 2015, so Los Angeles will only pay the big-league minimum if he makes it to the majors. The veteran outfielder played in just 48 games last season and had a .204/.278/.277 slash line.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Austin Brice: Heading to desert

Brice signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Brice spent 2022 with the Pirates and appeared in just four MLB games. He spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level and had a 5.56 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB across 43.2 innings.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Joe Jimenez: Acquired by Atlanta

Atlanta acquired Jimenez from the Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league infielder-outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy, minor league left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham and cash considerations. Jimenez finally broke through for the Tigers in 2022, producing a 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 77:13 K:BB ratio over 56.2 innings. He figures to slide...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Trea Turner, Phillies finalize 11-year, $300M contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper lobbed Philadelphia’s first recruiting pitch over the summer when the injured All-Star used a guest stint in the broadcast booth to advocate for the future free agent and his former Washington teammate. “Trea Turner, he’s my favorite player in the league,” Harper said. “Not even close.” Harper and Turner have been reunited by the National League champion Phillies for the upcoming season and well beyond. Turner’s $300 million, 11-year contract with the Phillies was finalized Thursday, a deal that’ll take the 29-year-old shortstop and 2021 NL batting champion into his 40s. A long-term risk, perhaps, for the Phillies, but one owner John Middleton and president Dave Dombrowski were willing to take with the Phillies’ championship window open for the next few seasons. Harper still has nine years left on his $330 million, 11-year free-agent deal, though he could miss at least two months as he recovers from elbow surgery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

