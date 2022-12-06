Read full article on original website
Related
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith & Julio Urías Earn All-MLB Honors For 2022 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers led all National League teams with five players earning All-MLB honors for the 2022 season. Only the Houston Astros had more selections (six). Mookie Betts and Trea Turner both were named to the All-MLB First Team, while Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Julio Urías were included on the Second Team. Selections to the All-MLB Teams comprised of voting from fans, media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game.
Houston Astros reportedly finalists to sign the top catcher in MLB free agency
The Houston Astros look to be finalists to acquire the top catcher on the MLB free agency market and have
NBC Sports
How Phillies reportedly stole Trea Turner from Padres
Padres fans were probably sick of the Phillies after Bryce Harper & Co. sent them packing in the NLCS in five games, including a dramatic walk-off rain game dinger from MV3 himself. If San Diego was hoping for a Philly-free offseason to cleanse its collective palate... I've got bad news...
Dodgers are out on Carlos Correa thanks to Astros sign-stealing scandal
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the 2017 sign-stealing scandal is a factor in why the Los Angeles Dodgers won’t pursue free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. The MLB Hot Stove is red hot as the Winter Meetings reached their conclusion on Wednesday, Dec. 7. On the last day, there were big agreements reported, including Aaron Judge staying with the New York Yankees, and catcher Willson Contreras heading to the St. Louis Cardinals. When it comes to some of the biggest names available, one of them is Carlos Correa.
Astros OF Kyle Tucker Talks Verlander Departure & Game 6 World Series Ball
Brian McTaggart caught up with Kyle Tucker at the MLB Winter Meetings and got Tucker's thoughts on the departure of Justin Verlander, as well as the whereabouts of the ball he caught for the final out of World Series Game 6...
What Trea Turner Brings to the Philadelphia Phillies
Scratch impact hitter off the offseason checklist for Dave Dombrowski, as Monday afternoon the Phillies announced the signing of shortstop Trea Turner, inking the two-time All-Star to an 11-year $300 million deal with a full no-trade clause. But let’s dive a bit deeper into the career of Turner, to get...
MLive.com
Tigers take pitcher from Rangers in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers scooped up right-handed pitcher Mason Englert from the Texas Rangers in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday. Englert, who turned 23 last month, was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2018 out of Forney (Texas) High School. He’s made only three starts above...
3 winners and 3 losers from a busy 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO — As the MLB Winter Meetings wound down on Wednesday here in San Diego, there was a sense that several teams had accomplished their biggest goals for the offseason, while others were still floundering and trying to figure out options. So which MLB teams left San Diego...
Phillies Lack Appetite For Free Agents Tied to Qualifying Offer
Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski told reporters at the Winter Meetings on Monday that he's likely done pursuing free agent who rejected qualifying offers.
Yardbarker
Free agent Willson Contreras could sign with rival team
The Cardinals need a new catcher for the first time in nearly two decades since Yadier Molina retired. Contreras would be a more than adequate replacement. The 30-year-old catcher is a three-time All-Star who has batted .256 with an .808 OPS throughout his career. He has also averaged 26 home runs per 162 games.
All-Star Closer Reportedly Available Via Trade; Makes Perfect Sense For Red Sox
If the Red Sox want to improve their bullpen, swinging a big trade makes sense
Phillies Select Noah Song in Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies selected Boston Red Sox prospect Noah Song in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
Astros Lose Four Prospects, Gain Four in Rule 5 Draft
The Houston Astros went heavy on selecting left-handed pitchers in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
MLB Winter Meetings 2022 Day 3 live updates: What’s next after Mets’ Justin Verlander splash
Monday at the winter meetings didn’t lack excitement. Justin Verlander signed with the Mets and will take Jacob deGrom’s spot near the top of the rotation. The NL East-rival Phillies then made a big move of their own, inking stud shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal. The Yankees kept Brian Cashman as GM with a four-year agreement — and his first priority remains signing Aaron Judge. How will Day 3 unfold in San Diego? The Post has you covered with all the updates here. What you need to know Justin Verlander was ‘blown away’ by Mets’ commitment to winningYankees not pushing Aaron Judge with other decisions in limboYankees’ interest in Brandon Nimmo may go beyond Aaron Judge insurance
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Heading to LA on MiLB deal
Heyward agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Thursday which includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports. The 33-year-old was released by the Cubs in November and will now join the Dodgers as a reclamation project. Heyward is owed $22 million by Chicago for the final year of the eight-year contract he signed in 2015, so Los Angeles will only pay the big-league minimum if he makes it to the majors. The veteran outfielder played in just 48 games last season and had a .204/.278/.277 slash line.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Austin Brice: Heading to desert
Brice signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Brice spent 2022 with the Pirates and appeared in just four MLB games. He spent most of the campaign at the Triple-A level and had a 5.56 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 53:18 K:BB across 43.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Braves' Joe Jimenez: Acquired by Atlanta
Atlanta acquired Jimenez from the Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league infielder-outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy, minor league left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham and cash considerations. Jimenez finally broke through for the Tigers in 2022, producing a 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 77:13 K:BB ratio over 56.2 innings. He figures to slide...
Trea Turner, Phillies finalize 11-year, $300M contract
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper lobbed Philadelphia’s first recruiting pitch over the summer when the injured All-Star used a guest stint in the broadcast booth to advocate for the future free agent and his former Washington teammate. “Trea Turner, he’s my favorite player in the league,” Harper said. “Not even close.” Harper and Turner have been reunited by the National League champion Phillies for the upcoming season and well beyond. Turner’s $300 million, 11-year contract with the Phillies was finalized Thursday, a deal that’ll take the 29-year-old shortstop and 2021 NL batting champion into his 40s. A long-term risk, perhaps, for the Phillies, but one owner John Middleton and president Dave Dombrowski were willing to take with the Phillies’ championship window open for the next few seasons. Harper still has nine years left on his $330 million, 11-year free-agent deal, though he could miss at least two months as he recovers from elbow surgery.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Jason Heyward gets NRI from Dodgers; Mets looking for more rotation help after Justin Verlander
The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings are over and more than $1 billion in free agent contracts were handed out this week. Spring training is still two months away, however, and exactly half of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned. There is still much work to be done this offseason. Here are Thursday's hot stove rumors.
Comments / 0