Brookings, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County State’s Attorney’s office, a South Dakota State University football player has been arrested for petty theft. Malik Lofton, a senior cornerback for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of Second...
BROOKINGS, SD
KULR8

Glacier's Gage Sliter Commits to UM Grizzlies

Glacier High senior Gage Sliter announced his verbal commitment via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be continuing his football career at the University of Montana next fall. The quarterback had some remarkable numbers this season for the Wolfpack, throwing for over 3,000 yards with 36 touchdowns. Sliter led Glacier to a 7-win season before losing to Bozeman in the state quarterfinals.
MISSOULA, MT
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota today and into Friday. School closing are happening around the region as some of the first to announce closures were Yankton at noon, Elk Point at 1 p.m. and in Iowa, George- Little Rock at 1:15 p.m. and Central Lyon in Rock Rapids at 1:15 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kingsburyjournal.com

2012: A 72-pound beaver caught in the area

10 YEARS AGO December 5, 2012 Some of the LPHS FFA chapter members went to Brookings last Wednesday to present their contests to the SDSU meat advisors. The teams that went were the Sr. Parliamentary …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BROOKINGS, SD
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
MONTANA STATE
KELOLAND TV

How much snow will we get, and when?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re looking at a snowy end to the week in KELOLAND, particularly on the eastern half of the state. It may be time to break out the snow blower if you haven’t already, and to find out when and where it will snow, we asked our own personal weather guru, Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Freezing Rain Changing to Heavy Snow for Sioux Falls Thursday Night

UPDATE 8:20 AM (12/8/22) Freezing rain changing to heavy snow is expected for the Sioux Falls area Thursday night. About four inches possible in and around the city. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter fastest warming season, according to recent research

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though we’ve been slightly below average to start December this year that hasn’t been the case in recent years. Metrological winter is here, which includes the months of December, January and February. Recent research has shown winter is the fastest warming...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow

Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Snow ahead the next 12 hours; Big storm likely next week

All eyes are on the snow and mixed precipitation arriving in KELOLAND this afternoon and tonight. The map below shows the counties involved in the winter weather advisories for hazardous travel. The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows the snow moving into southeast KELOLAND this afternoon and tonight. Keep in mind, this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow likely starting tomorrow; Bigger storm next week

Good morning! A fresh coating of snow is on the ground in northern and northeastern KELOLAND. Aberdeen picked up a little over 1″ of snow overnight. A new batch of snow is on the way for much of eastern and southern KELOLAND. Here are the latest forecast numbers starting tomorrow afternoon into Friday morning. Sioux Falls will likely see 2-5″ of accumulation.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline

A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

La Plaza Fiesta opens with extensive menu

The long wait is over: La Plaza Fiesta Mexican Restaurant is open on the south side of Sioux Falls. The owners announced their plans in July 2021 for the full-service restaurant at 521 W. 85th St. in front of Walmart, but construction delays and “a lot of things” led to the slow progress.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

No injuries from crash into Famous Dave’s sign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old man was not hurt following a crash in central Sioux Falls. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene at Famous Dave’s on Minnesota Avenue. A sign in front of the building was damaged. Firefighters were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

