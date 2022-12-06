Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Montana Grizzlies blow past South Dakota State in final nonconference home game
MISSOULA — Brandon Whitney scored 23 points and Montana used a hot night of shooting with a full roster on deck to get back on track with an 81-56 victory over South Dakota State on Tuesday evening at Dahlberg Arena. Aanen Moody added 20 points and four assists and...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU football player arrested days before FCS playoffs
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County State’s Attorney’s office, a South Dakota State University football player has been arrested for petty theft. Malik Lofton, a senior cornerback for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of Second...
montanasports.com
After falling short in playoffs, questions persist for Montana in season of what-ifs
MISSOULA — The 2022 football season is officially in the books for the Montana Grizzlies. The Grizzlies entered the season as the preseason No. 3 FCS team in the country, but their season ended this last weekend against North Dakota State as they finished 8-5 on the year. It'll...
KULR8
Glacier's Gage Sliter Commits to UM Grizzlies
Glacier High senior Gage Sliter announced his verbal commitment via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be continuing his football career at the University of Montana next fall. The quarterback had some remarkable numbers this season for the Wolfpack, throwing for over 3,000 yards with 36 touchdowns. Sliter led Glacier to a 7-win season before losing to Bozeman in the state quarterfinals.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota today and into Friday. School closing are happening around the region as some of the first to announce closures were Yankton at noon, Elk Point at 1 p.m. and in Iowa, George- Little Rock at 1:15 p.m. and Central Lyon in Rock Rapids at 1:15 p.m.
‘A player’s coach’: Hoglund returns to Dell Rapids
The Dell Rapids boys basketball team began of a three year streak of reaching the state tournament in 2019, but that was snapped in the spring of 2022, when the Quarriers fell in region play. Now, they're looking to get back to state and they'll have a familiar name leading the team.
kingsburyjournal.com
2012: A 72-pound beaver caught in the area
10 YEARS AGO December 5, 2012 Some of the LPHS FFA chapter members went to Brookings last Wednesday to present their contests to the SDSU meat advisors. The teams that went were the Sr. Parliamentary …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
3 Great Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
KELOLAND TV
How much snow will we get, and when?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re looking at a snowy end to the week in KELOLAND, particularly on the eastern half of the state. It may be time to break out the snow blower if you haven’t already, and to find out when and where it will snow, we asked our own personal weather guru, Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec.
Freezing Rain Changing to Heavy Snow for Sioux Falls Thursday Night
UPDATE 8:20 AM (12/8/22) Freezing rain changing to heavy snow is expected for the Sioux Falls area Thursday night. About four inches possible in and around the city. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
KELOLAND TV
Winter fastest warming season, according to recent research
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though we’ve been slightly below average to start December this year that hasn’t been the case in recent years. Metrological winter is here, which includes the months of December, January and February. Recent research has shown winter is the fastest warming...
kiwaradio.com
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
KELOLAND TV
Snow ahead the next 12 hours; Big storm likely next week
All eyes are on the snow and mixed precipitation arriving in KELOLAND this afternoon and tonight. The map below shows the counties involved in the winter weather advisories for hazardous travel. The latest hour-by-hour forecast shows the snow moving into southeast KELOLAND this afternoon and tonight. Keep in mind, this...
KELOLAND TV
Snow likely starting tomorrow; Bigger storm next week
Good morning! A fresh coating of snow is on the ground in northern and northeastern KELOLAND. Aberdeen picked up a little over 1″ of snow overnight. A new batch of snow is on the way for much of eastern and southern KELOLAND. Here are the latest forecast numbers starting tomorrow afternoon into Friday morning. Sioux Falls will likely see 2-5″ of accumulation.
Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline
A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
siouxfalls.business
La Plaza Fiesta opens with extensive menu
The long wait is over: La Plaza Fiesta Mexican Restaurant is open on the south side of Sioux Falls. The owners announced their plans in July 2021 for the full-service restaurant at 521 W. 85th St. in front of Walmart, but construction delays and “a lot of things” led to the slow progress.
KELOLAND TV
Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
KELOLAND TV
No injuries from crash into Famous Dave’s sign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old man was not hurt following a crash in central Sioux Falls. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene at Famous Dave’s on Minnesota Avenue. A sign in front of the building was damaged. Firefighters were...
