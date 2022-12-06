Read full article on original website
fightinghawks.com
NOTES: North Dakota closes out first half at No. 17 Western Michigan
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – North Dakota hits the road to close out the regular season in 2022, heading to Kalamazoo, Mich. for a battle against No. 17 Western Michigan at 6:05 p.m. from Lawson Ice Arena. All UND men's hockey games, home and away, can be heard on stations...
voiceofalexandria.com
Air travel in North Dakota poised for strong holiday season
Passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in October indicate a strong holiday season is in store, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 94,620 passengers in October, 9% more than in October 2021.
pullmanradio.com
Lewiston Man Catches Idaho State Record For Coho Salmon
A Lewiston man has set the new Idaho state record for a catch-and-release coho salmon. Jerry Smith caught a 30-inch silver on November 13th on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
kroxam.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
valleynewslive.com
Changes coming to Kraft Field in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Big changes are likely coming to Kraft Field. The field, located at Red River High School, is home to several teams and looking to get a new grandstand and roof, backstop and safety netting, and elevated viewing decks, among other things. The Park Board says current facilities at the field are far past their expected lifespan showing signs of deterioration, water intrusion, inefficient space planning.
wdayradionow.com
12-06-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:34 - Director of UND Dinning Services Orlynn Rosaasen talks with Bonnie and Friends about UND's plan for drones to start making food deliveries to students. 10:57 - Ag Director Bridgette Readel reports on the latest agriculture news. 36:41 - Short Attention Span Radio with Flag Family Media President Steve...
kfgo.com
Former state lawmaker Arlo Schmidt passes away
NORTHWOOD, N.D. – A former state lawmaker from Maddock has died. Arlo Schmidt passed away Nov. 30 at the age of 91 at his home in Northwood. Schmidt, a U.S Army veteran, served in the North Dakota House from 1995 until 2010 where he was well known for his floor speeches during his time in the legislature. Schmidt is also in the North Dakota Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame.
valleynewslive.com
ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY PUTS UNBEATEN MARK ON THE LINE AT #1 WARROAD IN A SECTION 8A MATCHUP – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirates are coming off their ‘first blemish’ on the record when they skated to a 0-0 overtime tie with Blaine on Friday in the Twin Cities. The Pirates are 6-0-1 on the year and are ranked seventh in the last Minnesota State Class A Polls. They will travel to Hockey Town U.S.A. tonight to play arguably the best High School Girl’s Hockey team in the State, the Warroad Warriors who are 7-1 on the season and the Warriors are coming off a 10-7 win over Gentry Academy who is ranked #1 in the State Class AA polls, while Warroad is ranked #1 in Class A. Game time is 7:00 PM at the Gardens in Warroad, the game will be on KROX RADIO starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 6:30 PM and around the world by the internet at kroxam.com.
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
kroxam.com
CITY OF CROOKSTON RESPONDS TO EPITOME ENERGY MOVING SOYBEAN PROCESSING FACILITY TO GRAND FORKS
On Monday evening, Epitome Energy announced that it’s chosen to move its Soybean Processing Facility from Crookston to Grand Forks due to delays from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s (MPCA) review of their permit applications, which could’ve delayed their 2025 opening and providing market benefits for farmers across Northwestern Minnesota.
kfgo.com
Firefighters rescue buck in Thief River Falls
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Volunteer firefighters rescued a buck from the Red Lake River. The Thief River Falls Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of firefighters rescuing the deer on their Facebook page. The buck had fallen through the ice. “We’re happy to announce that this beautiful buck...
trfradio.com
Name Released Following Fatal Fire
Authorities in Pennington County have released the name of the person who died in a house fire early Wednesday morning in Rocksbury Township. The deceased female has been identified as Audrey Miller, 70. The case continues to be under investigation. A residential house fire was reported in Rocksbury Township around...
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13
MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
KNOX News Radio
Female found dead in residential fire near TRF
koze.com
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies
MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
KNOX News Radio
GF man sentenced after breaking into home
kfgo.com
Man given 15 years in prison for rural Grand Forks home invasion
trfradio.com
TRF Woman Cited For Assaulting Bartender
Police responded to an assault at a bar Sunday evening in Thief River Falls. According to the report, police responded to 212 2nd Street East where a person had “assaulted the bartender and broke her glasses”. Thonya Lee Fogarty, 49, of Thief River Falls has been cited for 5th Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and Damage to Property.
froggyweb.com
Federal suit filed by the family of a man who bled to death in the Cass County Jail
FARGO (KFGO) – The family of a man who bled to death in a cell at the Cass County Jail two years ago has filed a wrongful death suit in federal court against Essentia Health, Cass County, Sheriff Jesse Jahner and individual employees of the hospital and county who the family says deprived Luke Laducer of the medical care that could have saved his life.
