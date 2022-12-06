Read full article on original website
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball’s first loss of the season at Wisconsin
Kevin Willard is no longer undefeated as Maryland’s head coach, dropping his first game on the Terps’ sideline as No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball fell to Wisconsin, 64-59, in Madison. Maryland’s offensive showing was its worst of the season, and while its defense was solid, it wasn't...
wisportsheroics.com
Breaking: Graham Mertz Announces Commitment To New School
The Wisconsin Badgers and Graham Mertz era didn’t go as many expected. The former four-star prospect out of high school had pretty high expectations when arriving in Madison. The Wisconsin QB entered the transfer portal and ends his Badger career with 5,405 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. Mertz has a career completion percentage of 59.5%. After a promising redshirt freshman season, he struggled in his sophomore year. He had a nice bounce back his junior year. He threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Today he made his decision on his next school.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Foottball: Badgers are a top option for Cincinnati TE de-commit
The influence of new Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell may be beginning to rub off, as a certain Cincinnati de-commit could be on his way to Madison within the coming weeks. Three-star tight end Jackson McGohan sat down with Clint Cosgrove of Rivals, following his de-commitment to Cincinnati, and acknowledged...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers Hire Highly Regarded O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Jr.
Change has come to Madison, Wisconsin and the Badgers football program. With change, of course, comes many questions. There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Badgers future, but that future sure does seem bright. While it has come at a steep cost (Jim Leonhard leaving the program), the new assortment of coaches at Wisconsin should give Badgers fans cause for celebration and excitement. It was recently reported that Luke Fickell hired UNC’s Phil Longo as his offensive coordinator. In addition, it appears as if Fickell was also to lure away UNC’s offensive line coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. Badgers fans, this is a BIG deal!
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops drops incredible hype video narrated by Sam Dekker ahead of B1G opener
The Wisconsin basketball team is getting ready for their B1G opener with Maryland. The team dropped a hype video narrated by former Badger Sam Dekker ahead of tipoff. Dekker played for Wisconsin from 2012-2014. The Badgers were B1G regular season champions last season, but will be hoping for a conference title this year.
247Sports
Kevin Willard, Jahmir Young explain what went wrong in Maryland's first loss
Maryland basketball entered Tuesday night as one of college basketball's best offensive teams, a high-efficiency group that had trailed for barely eight of the 320 minutes they'd played during their 8-0 start. But the 13th-ranked Terps were stifled for most of the night and led for less than four minutes in a 64-59 loss at Wisconsin.
big10central.com
Wisconsin football loses sixth commit of 2023 class
The University of Wisconsin football program lost a handful of players to the transfer portal Monday, but it also lost a key recruit. Running back Jaquez Keyes of Ironton, Ohio, posted on Twitter he was decommitting from the Badgers’ 2023 class. Keyes is the sixth player to decommit since the firing of Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, and the third since Luke Fickell was hired Nov. 27.
Daily Cardinal
Jim Leonhard announces departure from Wisconsin
Interim head coach Jim Leonhard announced he will leave the Wisconsin Badgers at the end of the 2022 football season on Tuesday night. “After discussions with my family and Coach [Luke] Fickell, I will remain the [defensive coordinator] through the bowl game but no longer be a part of the staff after the conclusion of the 2022 season,” Leonhard said via Twitter.
Breaking: Luke Fickell Makes Big Offensive Coordinator Hire
The Wisconsin Badgers will certainly have a very different offensive approach next season. After decades of rough and tumble offense led by running backs and a stout offensive line is coming to an end. According to a new report, new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell hired North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo to the same role.
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette/Morgan State Has Been Canceled
MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University women’s basketball game against Morgan State on Wednesday has been canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Morgan State women’s basketball program. Marquette’s next game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, when it hosts Loyola Chicago at the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friday snowfall uncertainty; biggest forecast factors
Snow forecasting is single-handedly why meteorologists never have a full head of hair. It makes us pull our hair out, and Friday's, Dec. 9 system is no exception. A broad system of rain and snow will move into the upper Midwest giving southeastern Wisconsin and much of the state widespread snow chances. However, where the highest totals set up is all depending on a few important factors.
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
NBC Washington
News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022
"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
nbc15.com
Dane County Clerk receives subpoena in 2020 election investigation
Abbas has served on the council since April of 2019. UW-Madison Defensive Coordinator and former Interim Head Coach Jim Leonhard announced Tuesday that he would be leaving the Badgers at the end of the season. Life sentence handed for 2019 Columbia County killing. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The West...
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
foxbaltimore.com
UNCLAIMED CASH | Maryland lottery looking for holder of $50,015 ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Someone became $50,015 richer this week. The Maryland Lottery said they are looking for the player with the top-prize winning ticket from the Nov. 29 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Inner Harbor Exxon at 1800 Russell Street, the Lottery said. The Lottery said...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 20-year-old man was shot to death in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday night. The shooting happened at a residence at the 4200 Block of 4th Street. Shortly after 10:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting report. When they arrived at the 4th Street address, they found 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under The post 20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
