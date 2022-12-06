ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisportsheroics.com

Breaking: Graham Mertz Announces Commitment To New School

The Wisconsin Badgers and Graham Mertz era didn’t go as many expected. The former four-star prospect out of high school had pretty high expectations when arriving in Madison. The Wisconsin QB entered the transfer portal and ends his Badger career with 5,405 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. Mertz has a career completion percentage of 59.5%. After a promising redshirt freshman season, he struggled in his sophomore year. He had a nice bounce back his junior year. He threw for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Today he made his decision on his next school.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Foottball: Badgers are a top option for Cincinnati TE de-commit

The influence of new Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell may be beginning to rub off, as a certain Cincinnati de-commit could be on his way to Madison within the coming weeks. Three-star tight end Jackson McGohan sat down with Clint Cosgrove of Rivals, following his de-commitment to Cincinnati, and acknowledged...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Hire Highly Regarded O-Line Coach Jack Bicknell Jr.

Change has come to Madison, Wisconsin and the Badgers football program. With change, of course, comes many questions. There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Badgers future, but that future sure does seem bright. While it has come at a steep cost (Jim Leonhard leaving the program), the new assortment of coaches at Wisconsin should give Badgers fans cause for celebration and excitement. It was recently reported that Luke Fickell hired UNC’s Phil Longo as his offensive coordinator. In addition, it appears as if Fickell was also to lure away UNC’s offensive line coach, Jack Bicknell Jr. Badgers fans, this is a BIG deal!
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Kevin Willard, Jahmir Young explain what went wrong in Maryland's first loss

Maryland basketball entered Tuesday night as one of college basketball's best offensive teams, a high-efficiency group that had trailed for barely eight of the 320 minutes they'd played during their 8-0 start. But the 13th-ranked Terps were stifled for most of the night and led for less than four minutes in a 64-59 loss at Wisconsin.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
big10central.com

Wisconsin football loses sixth commit of 2023 class

The University of Wisconsin football program lost a handful of players to the transfer portal Monday, but it also lost a key recruit. Running back Jaquez Keyes of Ironton, Ohio, posted on Twitter he was decommitting from the Badgers’ 2023 class. Keyes is the sixth player to decommit since the firing of Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, and the third since Luke Fickell was hired Nov. 27.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Jim Leonhard announces departure from Wisconsin

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard announced he will leave the Wisconsin Badgers at the end of the 2022 football season on Tuesday night. “After discussions with my family and Coach [Luke] Fickell, I will remain the [defensive coordinator] through the bowl game but no longer be a part of the staff after the conclusion of the 2022 season,” Leonhard said via Twitter.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Breaking: Luke Fickell Makes Big Offensive Coordinator Hire

The Wisconsin Badgers will certainly have a very different offensive approach next season. After decades of rough and tumble offense led by running backs and a stout offensive line is coming to an end. According to a new report, new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell hired North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo to the same role.
MADISON, WI
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
MARYLAND STATE
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette/Morgan State Has Been Canceled

MILWAUKEE — The Marquette University women’s basketball game against Morgan State on Wednesday has been canceled due to COVID health and safety protocols within the Morgan State women’s basketball program. Marquette’s next game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, when it hosts Loyola Chicago at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland

If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
MARYLAND STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Friday snowfall uncertainty; biggest forecast factors

Snow forecasting is single-handedly why meteorologists never have a full head of hair. It makes us pull our hair out, and Friday's, Dec. 9 system is no exception. A broad system of rain and snow will move into the upper Midwest giving southeastern Wisconsin and much of the state widespread snow chances. However, where the highest totals set up is all depending on a few important factors.
WISCONSIN STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

News4's Pat Collins to Retire at End of 2022

"My career has morphed into two things," longtime News4 reporter Pat Collins is fond of quipping. "I cover murders, and I measure snow." But Collins — who announced he will retire from News4 at the end of the year — has done so much more than that. And to the D.C. area, he is an institution.
WASHINGTON, DC
nbc15.com

Dane County Clerk receives subpoena in 2020 election investigation

Abbas has served on the council since April of 2019. UW-Madison Defensive Coordinator and former Interim Head Coach Jim Leonhard announced Tuesday that he would be leaving the Badgers at the end of the season. Life sentence handed for 2019 Columbia County killing. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The West...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
MADISON, WI
Shore News Network

20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 20-year-old man was shot to death in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday night. The shooting happened at a residence at the 4200 Block of 4th Street. Shortly after 10:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting report. When they arrived at the 4th Street address, they found 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under The post 20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC

