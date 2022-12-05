Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 24, 2021. It has since been updated. One family from North Carolina has put their own hilarious spin on the tradition of sending out annual Christmas cards. Realizing how much of a challenge it is to successfully execute a beautiful, cozy and smiley photo when you have little children—let's be honest, it's pretty difficult even when only adults are involved—the Stanleys decided to capture the true essence of parenting in their Christmas cards. "The very first time we tried to take a 'traditional' Christmas card photo we had hilariously bad results," Jonathan Stanley told Bored Panda. "We were new parents with a one-year-old and everything went wrong – baby cried the whole time, it was windy, the lighting kept changing, you name it."

