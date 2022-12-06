Read full article on original website
Apple has seen $165 billion in market value erased in less than a week as investors grow concerned about building iPhone shortages due to China Covid protests
"The reality is Apple is... at the mercy of China's zero Covid policy which remains a very frustrating situation," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said.
Biden heads to Phoenix to announce opening of second TSMC semiconductor plant
President Joe Biden will travel to Phoenix on Tuesday to announce the opening of a semiconductor plant, which will be one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history.
Taiwan Semiconductor announces 2nd Phoenix factory during Biden visit. Company plans $40B investment
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s massive economic investment in Arizona is about to get much bigger. The company announced construction of another factory during a visit by President Biden on Tuesday, where the president cited the massive complex as a sign that "American manufacturing is back, folks." ...
CNBC
TSMC to up Arizona investment to $40 billion with second semiconductor chip plant
The investment by TSMC is one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history, and the largest in the state of Arizona. Semiconductor chips are used in everything from computers and smartphones to cars, microwaves and health-care devices. Once the plants open, they will produce enough chips to meet the U.S. annual demand.
KTVZ
Biden administration urges Supreme Court to narrow Big Tech’s liability shield in pivotal Google case
The Biden administration has told the US Supreme Court that social media platforms ought to be potentially liable for recommendations made by their AI-driven content algorithms, weighing in against Google in a pivotal case on digital speech and content moderation. In a filing to the Court Wednesday evening, the administration...
Warren Buffett Just Bought 60 Million Shares of this Tech Stock
Warren Buffett just went big on this new investment. Should you join him?
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast files for U.S. IPO to fuel global expansion
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric-vehicle maker VinFast said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "VFS" to fund its expansion with a planned plant in North Carolina.
Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today
When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.
TechCrunch
Apple partner Foxconn invests another $500 million in India business
In a stock exchange filing in Taiwan on Thursday, Foxconn said its Singapore subsidiary is deploying the capital into the India entity, Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited. The move follows Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, picking up pace to expand its smartphone production capacity in India...
KTVZ
China’s Xi gets a grand welcome to Saudi Arabia and promises a ‘new era’ in Chinese-Arab relations
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping with a lavish reception in the capital Riyadh on Thursday, as the two countries head for a number of summits heralding an “epoch-making milestone” in China’s relations with the Arab world. Saudi state TV...
Asian shares slip after tech stock slump on Wall St
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street sagged under weakness in tech stocks. U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices rebounded. Japan revised upward its GDP data to show the economy contracted less than earlier reported in July-September, in a sign the country weathered its latest big COVID wave with less damage than had been thought.
China boosts gold reserves for the first time in over 3 years in possible attempt to diversify away from dollar
For the first time in over three years, China reported an increase in its gold reserves. The People's Bank of China boosted its gold holdings by 32 tons in November compared to the previous month. The bullion market had recently seen secret big buyers snapping up gold, and now China...
KTVZ
FTC sues to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, challenging one of the largest tech acquisitions in history. The administrative complaint filed Thursday by the FTC alleges that the blockbuster deal, which would make Microsoft the third-largest video game publisher in the...
Taiwan Semiconductor soars 14% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys $4 billion stake
Taiwan Semiconductor soared 14% on Tuesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed a stake. The Omaha-based conglomerate purchased a $4 billion stake in the company last quarter. The purchase comes amid heightened concerns that China might invade Taiwan. Taiwan Semiconductor stock surged as much as 14% on Tuesday after Warren...
msn.com
Why this Wall Street bear says it's time to sell stocks again
One of the market's biggest skeptics is going back to his old ways. Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson cautioned that the rally that has enveloped markets in recent weeks is long in the tooth and overdue for a breather. "As predicted, falling interest rates at the back end have led...
KTVZ
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian detention in prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention, President Joe Biden said Thursday. Griner was released in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The exchange, however, did not include another American that the State Department has declared wrongfully detained, Paul Whelan. “She’s safe, she’s...
futurumresearch.com
These Five Technology Stocks Give Investors More Reward For Their Risk as Big Tech Flames Out
Cisco, Oracle and Other Companies With Decades of Experience Have Proven To Be Relatively Resilient. Earnings season for the technology sector is just about over. It’s been a mixed bag. Slower economic growth and higher interest rates put a damper on revenue. Some of the biggest names in tech...
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Soared 35% Higher Last Month
The chipmaker's shares are still on sale.
CNBC
European markets close lower as global sentiment remains subdued; tech stocks fall
European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. Tech stocks led losses, shedding 1.5%, followed by financial services, which was down 1.4% and health care, which dipped by 1.1%. The muted trade in Europe comes after markets...
