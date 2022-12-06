ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

TechCrunch

Apple partner Foxconn invests another $500 million in India business

In a stock exchange filing in Taiwan on Thursday, Foxconn said its Singapore subsidiary is deploying the capital into the India entity, Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited. The move follows Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, picking up pace to expand its smartphone production capacity in India...
WSOC Charlotte

Asian shares slip after tech stock slump on Wall St

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after Wall Street sagged under weakness in tech stocks. U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices rebounded. Japan revised upward its GDP data to show the economy contracted less than earlier reported in July-September, in a sign the country weathered its latest big COVID wave with less damage than had been thought.
KTVZ

FTC sues to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, challenging one of the largest tech acquisitions in history. The administrative complaint filed Thursday by the FTC alleges that the blockbuster deal, which would make Microsoft the third-largest video game publisher in the...
msn.com

Why this Wall Street bear says it's time to sell stocks again

One of the market's biggest skeptics is going back to his old ways. Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson cautioned that the rally that has enveloped markets in recent weeks is long in the tooth and overdue for a breather. "As predicted, falling interest rates at the back end have led...
CNBC

European markets close lower as global sentiment remains subdued; tech stocks fall

European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. Tech stocks led losses, shedding 1.5%, followed by financial services, which was down 1.4% and health care, which dipped by 1.1%. The muted trade in Europe comes after markets...

