Saint Paul, MN

Man dies after shooting on St. Paul's East Side

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxPuu_0jZ4jEIh00
Adam Uren

A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound in St. Paul's Greater East Side just after midnight Tuesday.

The St. Paul Police Department said it received a report of a "man down" in a parking lot on the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane, and arrived to find the man unconscious and not breathing having been shot.

St. Paul fire medics arrived at the scene, and pronounced the man dead.

At this time, no arrests have been made and no details regarding possible suspects released.

The shooting happened on the same night a man was shot and killed by police in the nearby Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

The man's identity will be released following autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It marks the 35th homicide in St. Paul in 2022. There were 38 homicides in total in 2021.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 651-266-5650.

