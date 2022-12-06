Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Schools struggle to fill a range of jobs, in classroom and beyond
There are many skills a school principal may need on a regular basis, but vacuuming and bus driving were probably not in the curriculum at teacher’s college. But school staffers across Arizona may increasingly find themselves pressed to fill in on other jobs, as school districts struggle to fill positions across the board, administrators said.
Phoenix New Times
'A Pub for the People.' College Students and Professors Flock to the Hidden Thunderbird Pub
There’s no signage in front of the building or in the lobby, no recommendation to take the elevator to the fifth floor or to turn left once the doors open, and follow the sounds of laughter, music, and lively conversation. But for those in the know, this path culminates...
beckersasc.com
Physician-led cardiology management org gains 3 Arizona practices
Southwest Cardiovascular Associates has joined Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma. CVAUSA is a comprehensive cardiology practice management company that provides support to cardiologists by sharing best practices and an executive management...
AZFamily
Arizona sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, among highest in the nation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has been leading the nation with COVID-19 cases for weeks now, and with the holidays approaching, doctors expect these numbers to rise. “Over the last two and a half weeks we’ve seen about a 60% increase inpatients hospitalized that carry the disease of COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael White, the Chief Clinical Officer at Valleywise Health.
kjzz.org
Arizona hospitals remain busy as COVID-19 and flu cases rise
Arizona’s hospitals continue to see high volumes of patients with respiratory viruses amid a severe season for RSV, influenza and COVID-19. Dr. Jeremy Goodman is chief medical officer at Banner University Medical Center, Phoenix. He told KJZZ News, after an unseasonably early surge, RSV cases finally appear to be slowing down in Arizona.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix needs lifeguards, ups incentive to $3000 for certification
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Phoenix is looking for lifeguards and is now offering a $3,000 signing bonus to boost its 2023 Certified Aquatics Staff. The city offered $2,500 for the prior swimming season. Anyone interested is encouraged to get certified now before interviewing starts in March.
The horrors of the Native boarding school era have gone unacknowledged for too long
As members of the Arizona Faith Network, we find strength in our differences. We are Sikh, Catholic, Jewish, Presbyterian, Mormon, Lutheran, Muslim, Quaker, and Buddhist. We are reverends, rabbis, imams, and elders. We come from all across the state, nation, and world, and we all practice our faiths differently. Yet, despite those contrasts, a few […] The post The horrors of the Native boarding school era have gone unacknowledged for too long appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
santansun.com
Chandler general sounds alarm about home visits act
A retired air force major general who lives in Chandler is asking citizens to write their congressional representatives urging passage of the bipartisan Jackie Walorski Maternal and Child Home Visiting Reauthorization Act of 2022. Unless the measure is passed by Dec. 16, said General (Ret.) Terrence “Terry” Feehan, funding would...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Arizona State, Dillingham targeting renowned Arizona high school coach
Kenny Dillingham is seemingly bent on having every corner of Arizona covered as Dillingham assembles his inaugural Arizona State staff. Nowhere has Dillingham done more work than to ensure that his Sun Devils’ staff has deep-rooted connections with the nationally acclaimed Arizona high school scene. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop...
KTAR.com
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West in Scottsdale to host 1st holiday experience
PHOENIX – The Scottsdale winter home and studio of renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright will host two weekends of holiday-themed activities for the first time. Home for the Holidays will run Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again Dec. 16-17 at the same times. The...
TODAY: Biden visits Phoenix to highlight Arizona's high-tech manufacturing
In north Phoenix, it's impossible to miss the area under construction as you drive along Interstate 17 near the exit to Loop 303.
azbigmedia.com
Gummi World brings hundreds of jobs to Chandler
Gummi World today announced the company will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new, dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. The ceremony will take place December 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 70 North Juniper Dr. Chandler. The Mayor of Chandler is expected to attend.
northcentralnews.net
December events at Phoenix senior centers
December 2022 — City of Phoenix senior centers offer a gathering place for older residents to find engaging activities, friendship and fun. The Devonshire Senior Center, located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., will hold holiday events this month, including Build Your Own Candy Cane Cupcake, Dec. 7, Winter Holiday Show with Jay Farris, Dec. 23, and 2023 Sparkling Cider Toast, Dec. 30.
1 Arizona Place Ranks Among The Best Cities In America
Clever compiled a list of the best cities in America.
citysuntimes.com
IV therapy industry growing steadily in Arizona since pandemic
Since the coronavirus pandemic started nearly three years ago, the IV therapy industry has seen an increase in the popularity of their services. “When the pandemic hit, lots of people started to feel concerned about their immune system and they wanted to keep it functioning properly,” said Zack Stewart, owner of the Recovery Room in Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Maricopa County election officials set to begin automatic recount on Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly a month after Election Day, Maricopa County elections officials will begin recounting votes in three close contests on Wednesday. All 15 Arizona counties will go through the same automatic recount process in the race for Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction. The race for state representative in Legislative District 13 is a recount that impacts only Maricopa County.
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Recount for 3 Arizona races begins Wednesday
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
