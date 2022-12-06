ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

azbigmedia.com

Schools struggle to fill a range of jobs, in classroom and beyond

There are many skills a school principal may need on a regular basis, but vacuuming and bus driving were probably not in the curriculum at teacher’s college. But school staffers across Arizona may increasingly find themselves pressed to fill in on other jobs, as school districts struggle to fill positions across the board, administrators said.
ARIZONA STATE
beckersasc.com

Physician-led cardiology management org gains 3 Arizona practices

Southwest Cardiovascular Associates has joined Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a physician-led, national network. This partnership marks CVAUSA's first offerings in Arizona with locations in Mesa, Prescott and Yuma. CVAUSA is a comprehensive cardiology practice management company that provides support to cardiologists by sharing best practices and an executive management...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, among highest in the nation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has been leading the nation with COVID-19 cases for weeks now, and with the holidays approaching, doctors expect these numbers to rise. “Over the last two and a half weeks we’ve seen about a 60% increase inpatients hospitalized that carry the disease of COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael White, the Chief Clinical Officer at Valleywise Health.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona hospitals remain busy as COVID-19 and flu cases rise

Arizona’s hospitals continue to see high volumes of patients with respiratory viruses amid a severe season for RSV, influenza and COVID-19. Dr. Jeremy Goodman is chief medical officer at Banner University Medical Center, Phoenix. He told KJZZ News, after an unseasonably early surge, RSV cases finally appear to be slowing down in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

The horrors of the Native boarding school era have gone unacknowledged for too long

As members of the Arizona Faith Network, we find strength in our differences. We are Sikh, Catholic, Jewish, Presbyterian, Mormon, Lutheran, Muslim, Quaker, and Buddhist. We are reverends, rabbis, imams, and elders. We come from all across the state, nation, and world, and we all practice our faiths differently. Yet, despite those contrasts, a few […] The post The horrors of the Native boarding school era have gone unacknowledged for too long appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

Chandler general sounds alarm about home visits act

A retired air force major general who lives in Chandler is asking citizens to write their congressional representatives urging passage of the bipartisan Jackie Walorski Maternal and Child Home Visiting Reauthorization Act of 2022. Unless the measure is passed by Dec. 16, said General (Ret.) Terrence “Terry” Feehan, funding would...
CHANDLER, AZ
footballscoop.com

Sources: Arizona State, Dillingham targeting renowned Arizona high school coach

Kenny Dillingham is seemingly bent on having every corner of Arizona covered as Dillingham assembles his inaugural Arizona State staff. Nowhere has Dillingham done more work than to ensure that his Sun Devils’ staff has deep-rooted connections with the nationally acclaimed Arizona high school scene. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Gummi World brings hundreds of jobs to Chandler

Gummi World today announced the company will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new, dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. The ceremony will take place December 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 70 North Juniper Dr. Chandler. The Mayor of Chandler is expected to attend.
CHANDLER, AZ
northcentralnews.net

December events at Phoenix senior centers

December 2022 — City of Phoenix senior centers offer a gathering place for older residents to find engaging activities, friendship and fun. The Devonshire Senior Center, located at 2802 E. Devonshire Ave., will hold holiday events this month, including Build Your Own Candy Cane Cupcake, Dec. 7, Winter Holiday Show with Jay Farris, Dec. 23, and 2023 Sparkling Cider Toast, Dec. 30.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

IV therapy industry growing steadily in Arizona since pandemic

Since the coronavirus pandemic started nearly three years ago, the IV therapy industry has seen an increase in the popularity of their services. “When the pandemic hit, lots of people started to feel concerned about their immune system and they wanted to keep it functioning properly,” said Zack Stewart, owner of the Recovery Room in Scottsdale.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Maricopa County election officials set to begin automatic recount on Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly a month after Election Day, Maricopa County elections officials will begin recounting votes in three close contests on Wednesday. All 15 Arizona counties will go through the same automatic recount process in the race for Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction. The race for state representative in Legislative District 13 is a recount that impacts only Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Recount for 3 Arizona races begins Wednesday

"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session. The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre during the 2023 state legislative session, with the hopes of passing a resolution to support a national Convention of States. Previous efforts to pass the resolution in South Dakota have come up short, as recently as last year.
ARIZONA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you want to try new restaurants here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never visited any of them, add them to your list and go try their delicious food.
ARIZONA STATE

