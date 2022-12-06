ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Drug Charges, Faces Up to Life in Prison and $10 Million Fine

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees

Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
EDGARD, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges

Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans that Raydell Scott, age 46, a resident of Mount Airy, Louisiana, and Morgan Burl, III, age 43, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, were sentenced in the United States District Court in connection with their pleas of guilty.
HOUMA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes. Monroe, Louisiana. – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a former officer with the Monroe Police Department, Jared Preston Desadier, 44, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse.
MONROE, LA
brproud.com

Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with December 5 Bank Robbery in Baton Rouge

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with December 5 Bank Robbery in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on December 7, 2022, that Robbery Detectives had apprehended Floyd Hose Jr, 37, for his involvement in the robbery of Cottonport Bank, situated at 6500 Corporate Blvd, on December 5, 2022, at approximately 2:44 pm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
SPRING, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing and Stripping a Boat

Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing and Stripping a Boat. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 7, 2022, that two Destrehan, Louisiana males were recently apprehended after allegedly stealing a boat and stripping it of equipment and components at a LaPlace boat launch. Rock Schexnaydre, 23, and Christian Schexnayder, 21, were both charged with felony theft ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.
DESTREHAN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State trooper accused of violating restraining order; placed on leave

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper was placed on administrative leave after allegedly violating a protective order. According to State Police, Marksville police launched a domestic violence investigation into Nick Ducote, 31, and his spouse. Both were charged with domestic violence on Nov. 7. Authorities said Ducote was served a […]
MARKSVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash on LA 139

Louisiana Man Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash on LA 139. Louisiana – Thursday, December 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly after 6:30 a.m., LSP Troop F responded to a four-vehicle collision on LA Highway 139 at Trichel Road. Louis E. Higgins, 70, of Rayville, Louisiana, perished in this collision.
RAYVILLE, LA
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Man Arrested in Utah Was Allegedly Running from Demons

In a bizarre, 'Hold my beer and watch this,' moment in Utah Monday, a Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly running from demons. 26-year-old Malcolm Vanburen of Louisiana is accused of stealing a car in Brigham City, Utah Monday, December 5, 2022, and soon after crashing into a pole in Logan, Utah. Before crashing, Vanburen was clocked traveling at speeds up to 110 mph. According to his arrest report by Utah Highway Patrol, observers calling 911 reported that Vanburen's vehicle was passing others in the median and emergency lane, running traffic lights, and traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Firearms Charges and Faces up to 25 Years in Prison

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Firearms Charges and Faces up to 25 Years in Prison. New Orleans, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Johnny Walsh, age 25, a resident of New Orleans, pleaded guilty on November 30 to violating the Federal Gun Control Act before United States Senior District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy