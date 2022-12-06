Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Drug Charges, Faces Up to Life in Prison and $10 Million Fine

Read full article on original website
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges
Two Louisiana Co-Conspirators Sentenced for Crimes Involving Cocaine, Heroin, Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans that Raydell Scott, age 46, a resident of Mount Airy, Louisiana, and Morgan Burl, III, age 43, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, were sentenced in the United States District Court in connection with their pleas of guilty.
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes. Monroe, Louisiana. – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a former officer with the Monroe Police Department, Jared Preston Desadier, 44, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse.
Four Baton Rouge women accused of stealing $17,000 worth of items from Mississippi stores
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested four Baton Rouge, Louisiana women for allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise from two businesses. Police said they were notified by associates at Best Buy on Dec. 7 about two women who were inside the store concealing items. When officers arrived, they observed two other women leaving the store.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with December 5 Bank Robbery in Baton Rouge
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with December 5 Bank Robbery in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on December 7, 2022, that Robbery Detectives had apprehended Floyd Hose Jr, 37, for his involvement in the robbery of Cottonport Bank, situated at 6500 Corporate Blvd, on December 5, 2022, at approximately 2:44 pm.
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing and Stripping a Boat
Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Stealing and Stripping a Boat. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 7, 2022, that two Destrehan, Louisiana males were recently apprehended after allegedly stealing a boat and stripping it of equipment and components at a LaPlace boat launch. Rock Schexnaydre, 23, and Christian Schexnayder, 21, were both charged with felony theft ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
ACLU, DOJ turn to the public in probe of Louisiana State Police abuses
NEW ORLEANS – In the summer of 2017, Zachary Terrell was exhausted from a long day of work and ready to have a few drinks with friends in the French Quarter. Then Louisiana State Police troopers changed his life forever. Terrell, a Black man, and his friend, “a white...
Louisiana State trooper accused of violating restraining order; placed on leave
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana State Police (LSP) trooper was placed on administrative leave after allegedly violating a protective order. According to State Police, Marksville police launched a domestic violence investigation into Nick Ducote, 31, and his spouse. Both were charged with domestic violence on Nov. 7. Authorities said Ducote was served a […]
Louisiana Man Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash on LA 139
Louisiana Man Killed in Four-Vehicle Crash on LA 139. Louisiana – Thursday, December 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly after 6:30 a.m., LSP Troop F responded to a four-vehicle collision on LA Highway 139 at Trichel Road. Louis E. Higgins, 70, of Rayville, Louisiana, perished in this collision.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Utah Was Allegedly Running from Demons
In a bizarre, 'Hold my beer and watch this,' moment in Utah Monday, a Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly running from demons. 26-year-old Malcolm Vanburen of Louisiana is accused of stealing a car in Brigham City, Utah Monday, December 5, 2022, and soon after crashing into a pole in Logan, Utah. Before crashing, Vanburen was clocked traveling at speeds up to 110 mph. According to his arrest report by Utah Highway Patrol, observers calling 911 reported that Vanburen's vehicle was passing others in the median and emergency lane, running traffic lights, and traveling at an extremely high rate of speed.
Rapper Auto-Tray convicted of fatally shooting uncle while traveling to visit family
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An aspiring rapper from Bossier City was convicted for fatally shooting his uncle while traveling from Shreveport to Tennessee to visit family. According to court records, 22-year-old Traveion Fields was traveling with his grandmother and uncle on I-49 near Gilliam when he shot his...
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police Found He Had a Rifle in His Vehicle
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police Found He Had a Rifle in His Vehicle. Louisiana – On Friday, December 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 21, 2022, Laurance Wilson, age 28, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana pleaded guilty as charged to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Firearms Charges and Faces up to 25 Years in Prison
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Firearms Charges and Faces up to 25 Years in Prison. New Orleans, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Johnny Walsh, age 25, a resident of New Orleans, pleaded guilty on November 30 to violating the Federal Gun Control Act before United States Senior District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Migratory Game Bird Violations
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Migratory Game Bird Violations. On December 2, 2022, The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that a New Iberia, Louisiana man has pled guilty and was sentenced in Federal Court on November 29 for migratory game bird hunting violations. Brayden...
Pregnant woman seeking justice after getting hit by car while trying to protect her son
In an attempt to help protect her son, a woman was hit by a car and injured by someone she thought she trusted. Now, she wants justice for not only herself but her child as well.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating 13-Year-Old Missing Since December 5
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating 13-Year-Old Missing Since December 5. Louisiana – On December 7, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that detectives are searching for a missing 13-year-old child. Charshun Martin was last seen on December 5, 2022, in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in Shreveport,...
Louisiana ‘tripledemic’ COVID-19, RSV and flu cases increase across the state
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ‘tripledemic’ across the nation is spreading cases such as COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza into Louisiana causing an increase in occupied hospital beds and a decrease in Tamiflu treatment. With COVID-19 still lingering in the capital city, LDH State Health Officer Dr....
One arrested, more possible in May homicide investigation
Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Brock as the person responsible for Moore's death.
