ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge police seeking applicants for Citizen Police Advisory Board

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department is moving toward building its Citizen Police Advisory Board. The Police Department is seeking applicants who are willing to serve on its Citizen-Police Advisory Council. The purpose of the advisory council is to assist the Police Department with identifying community concerns and developing appropriate responses to public safety issues.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Clayton County schools, family of Imani Bell reach $10 million settlement, rename school gym in her honor

JONESBORO — When Imani Bell’s sibling steps onto the basketball court at Elite Scholars Academy in January, she will do so in a gym bearing her sister’s name. The renaming of the gym on Nov. 29 was part of the $10 million settlement with the Clayton County school system in a lawsuit filed in the 2019 death of Imani Bell.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

How An Office Supply Store Can Get You Through the Airport Faster

TSA PreCheck is the frequent traveler’s best friend. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Shooting outside an Atlanta-area Walmart leaves at least 1 injured, police say

At least one person was injured Wednesday in a shooting outside a Walmart near the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Cobb County Police said. Police in a tweet initially reported several injuries, but Deputy Chief Ben Cohen later said at least one person was shot and transported in a private vehicle to a hospital 5 miles away. The person's condition is not known.
MARIETTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Ashley Graham's Optical Illusion Dress Will Make Your Head Spin

Ashley Graham is absolutely stunning in her latest look!. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff

McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Locust Grove driver in triple fatality faces charges

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has charged the motorist involved in an Oct. 5 crash on Access Road that left three men dead. Tavoris Javeon Berry, 34, of Locust Grove, faces three counts of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, improper lane usage and following too closely.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup

Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows

Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home. Each animal in this gallery is listed...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Takes to Instagram After Waiver Claim

It’s been quite the year for Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

WATCH: Jamal Meriweather, Georgia's Latest Commit, Breaks Down Decision

Former Brunswick High Pirate Warren McClendon has been a stalwart on Georgia’s offensive line for three seasons now, starting at right tackle for a program that’s looking to defend its national title. Following the College Football Playoff, McClendon seems destined for the NFL. The Georgia coaching staff dipped back into the Brunswick well for a potential replacement. 6’7 Jamal Meriweather.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Mississippi State’s Dillon Johnson Trolls Mike Leach in Transfer Announcement

The race for college football’s most dramatic transfer portal announcement has a new leader. Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8. Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number. Click for more.Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

WATCH: Jadon Perlotte Talks Through Commitment to UGA, Calls His Shot

The Georgia Bulldogs has been blisteringly hot on the recruiting trail as of late, and Dawgs Daily has been following the proverbial pawprints as closely as possible. We recently had the chance to sit down with 2023 commit Jamal Meriweather and now, we bring you yet another exclusive interview from 2025 linebacker commit Jadon Perlotte.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy