Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid is going to hate what one of his veteran players just did
The Kansas City Chiefs are a disciplined team and have been that way since Andy Reid arrived 10 or so years ago. That’s how all of his teams are. What I mean by disciplined, is they don’t do much talking. They let their play on the field do that. We heard Andy Reid talk about that last week heading into Bengals week.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Look: Tony Dungy Is Very Confused By NFL GM's Firing On Tuesday
The big news in the NFL world on Tuesday was the Tennessee Titans' surprise decision to fire general manager Jon Robinson. The timing of the firing, with the Titans leading the AFC South and appearing primed to make the playoffs for the fifth time in the past six seasons, left many across the NFL ...
Report: Baker Mayfield finds new NFL home
In five years in the NFL, Mayfield has passed for 15,438 yards with 98 touchdowns
That wasn’t just a comeback for the Bucs, it was an epic tale of redemption
TAMPA — This is what redemption looks like:. A defensive lineman in bare feet and bandages looking for a rookie running back to grab, hold and congratulate in the middle of a rapidly clearing locker room as midnight approached. Rachaad White had committed the cardinal sin of running backs...
Joe Burrow explains what Cincinnati Bengals must do to finally beat Cleveland Browns
Joe Burrow doesn’t need a reminder that he has yet to beat the Cleveland Browns since becoming the starting quarterback in Cincinnati. The Bengals are 0-4 against the Browns when Burrow is starting at quarterback. It’s not a statistic anyone associated with the Bengals is proud of right now.
Bills Wide Receiver Was Released On Tuesday
The Buffalo Bills decided to let go of one of their wideouts on Tuesday. Per the team, Marquez Stevenson has been waived after having to make a decision on whether or not to activate him upon opening his 21-day practice window last month. The Bills could've ended Stevenson's season by...
Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints
The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
NFL Coach Admits He's Considering A Quarterback Change
Following the Colts' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night, interim coach Jeff Saturday said he didn't consider benching Matt Ryan. Now that Saturday has fully digested the team's Week 13 loss, he has decided that everything is on the table for the final four games of the season.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
The Chiefs can clinch a postseason spot this weekend, but they’ll need some help
Here is how the Chiefs can clinch their seventh straight AFC West title on Sunday.
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Tuesday
Saints head coach Dennis Allen may have sealed his fate with Monday night's embarrassing loss to the Buccaneers. Despite dominating the Buccaneers for roughly 55 minutes, the Saints found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard. It was undoubtedly the franchise's worst loss of the season. Shortly after Tom...
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
Chiefs Travis Kelce goes to ‘New Heights’ with new clothing line
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and brother Jason launch new clothing line with merchandise for their "New Heights" podcast and digital series.
Sporting News
Tom Brady cracks joke after ugly Buccaneers 'Monday Night Football' win: 'Just like we drew it up'
The Buccaneers hadn't led since the second quarter against the Saints on "Monday Night Football," but after the clock hit triple zeroes, they had somehow managed to eke out a 17-16 victory, courtesy of two fourth-quarter touchdown drives led by Tom Brady. A team that had managed to largely contain...
How Tennessee Titans, NFL fans reacted to Jon Robinson firing after loss to A.J. Brown
The Tennessee Titans announced the firing of general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, leading fans to react on Twitter about his almost seven-year tenure. The decision comes on the heels of a 35-10 loss to the Eagles and former Titans receiver A.J. Brown, who Robinson traded on draft night last offseason. ...
What should the Bengals do when Joe Mixon is healthy? Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has been tearing up his last three games. Perine attacked the air against Pittsburgh before having a balanced attack against the Titans. However, Perine’s best ground game this season, and one of the best of his career, came against the Chiefs on Sunday. He averaged five yards per carry in the Bengals’ 27-24 win over Kansas City.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady screams at teammates on the sideline during Saints game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had some frustrating games against the New Orleans Saints in recent seasons, and Monday night's game proved to be another rough night for the NFL legend. With the Saints leading 13-3 in the fourth quarter, Brady was seen on the sideline holding a...
NFL Analysis Network
Chiefs Get Huge Injury Update On Key Piece Ahead Of Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move ahead of the trade deadline in November, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. While wide receiver wasn’t a pressing need at the time, it is a position that could see a lot of change this upcoming offseason with multiple players heading toward free agency. Looking to avoid being left short-handed, acquiring Toney was a shrewd move.
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0