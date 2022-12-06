Read full article on original website
Kroger is Closing a Couple of Locations in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
Kroger Unexpectedly Closes This Location ForeverBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
WATCH: Jamal Meriweather, Georgia's Latest Commit, Breaks Down Decision
Former Brunswick High Pirate Warren McClendon has been a stalwart on Georgia’s offensive line for three seasons now, starting at right tackle for a program that’s looking to defend its national title. Following the College Football Playoff, McClendon seems destined for the NFL. The Georgia coaching staff dipped back into the Brunswick well for a potential replacement. 6’7 Jamal Meriweather.
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Headliner Legend for Dozens of Shows
Certain performers -- like Liberace, Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley -- have been synonymous with the Las Vegas Strip.
Former Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill loses Georgia POST certification
JONESBORO — Former sheriff Victor Hill has been divested of his Peace Officer Standards and Training certification. The POST council voted on Dec. 1 to revoke Hill’s certification due to his recent conviction on six of seven federal civil rights charges.
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3

Mississippi State’s Dillon Johnson Trolls Mike Leach in Transfer Announcement
The race for college football's most dramatic transfer portal announcement has a new leader.
Trina McGee Shocks Fans With Revelation She Was Pregnant While Filming ‘Boy Meets World’
Actress Trina McGee, best known for her role as Angela Moore on '90s sitcom, Boy Meets World, bewildered fans with a shocking confession in a recent TikTok video.
Henry County Adoptable Animals - Week of December 8
Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia.
How An Office Supply Store Can Get You Through the Airport Faster
TSA PreCheck is the frequent traveler's best friend.
Ashley Graham's Optical Illusion Dress Will Make Your Head Spin
Ashley Graham is absolutely stunning in her latest look!.
Locust Grove holds first tree decoration competition with hopes of bringing community fellowship
LOCUST GROVE — Each day since Nov. 25 Colleen Watts found herself at the Mayor's Walk Park in Locust Grove surveying a few Christmas trees for the city's newly formed Christmas Tree Lane competition. As she worked her way around the trees, and decorated a few filler trees of...
Keke Palmer Has the Perfect Response to Haters Who Called Her 'Ugly' Without Makeup
Keke Palmer is shutting down the haters who tried to criticize her for showing off her natural makeup-free face.
Clayton County schools, family of Imani Bell reach $10 million settlement, rename school gym in her honor
JONESBORO — When Imani Bell’s sibling steps onto the basketball court at Elite Scholars Academy in January, she will do so in a gym bearing her sister’s name. The renaming of the gym on Nov. 29 was part of the $10 million settlement with the Clayton County school system in a lawsuit filed in the 2019 death of Imani Bell.
Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Takes to Instagram After Waiver Claim
It's been quite the year for Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily.
Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff
McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes.
Locust Grove driver in triple fatality faces charges
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has charged the motorist involved in an Oct. 5 crash on Access Road that left three men dead. Tavoris Javeon Berry, 34, of Locust Grove, faces three counts of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, improper lane usage and following too closely.
Rockdale County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 8
Several animals in Rockdale County are looking for their forever home. The animals in this gallery are house at the Rockdale County Animal Services shelter. Animals are listed by their intake number.
Stockbridge police seeking applicants for Citizen Police Advisory Board
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department is moving toward building its Citizen Police Advisory Board. The Police Department is seeking applicants who are willing to serve on its Citizen-Police Advisory Council. The purpose of the advisory council is to assist the Police Department with identifying community concerns and developing appropriate responses to public safety issues.
