Estero, FL

Drunk man fires warning shot in ground, crashes into cars at birthday party

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
Estero, FL - A Southwest Florida man was arrested on Sunday morning after he fired warning shots into the ground then drove into several vehicles while drunk at a birthday party.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, police received a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. from a neighbor near Broadway Avenue in Estero.

Responding deputies discovered that 46-year-old Rafael Vera had fired warning shots into the ground during a drunken altercation.

Police arrested Vera a short time later after he drove into multiple cars and injured three people.

All three victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Vera was arrested on three counts of aggravated battery and using a deadly weapon.

NewsRadio WFLA

