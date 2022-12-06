Drunk man fires warning shot in ground, crashes into cars at birthday party
Estero, FL - A Southwest Florida man was arrested on Sunday morning after he fired warning shots into the ground then drove into several vehicles while drunk at a birthday party.
According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, police received a call of shots fired around 1:30 a.m. from a neighbor near Broadway Avenue in Estero.
Responding deputies discovered that 46-year-old Rafael Vera had fired warning shots into the ground during a drunken altercation.
Police arrested Vera a short time later after he drove into multiple cars and injured three people.
All three victims have non-life threatening injuries.
Vera was arrested on three counts of aggravated battery and using a deadly weapon.
Comments / 0