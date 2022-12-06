Read full article on original website
Silver heads for biggest deficit in decades, Silver Institute says
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Global demand for silver is expected to rise 16% this year to 1.21 billion ounces, creating the biggest deficit in decades, according to the Silver Institute on Thursday night.
Lebanon-Express
US futures inch down, oil higher after Russia price cap pact
U.S. futures dipped and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 were...
Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation.
China's November producer prices fall for second month
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak economic activity and soft demand.
Unemployment claims hit 10-month high as US labor market remains tight
The tightness in the U.S. labor market is expected to have the Federal Reserve on course to keep up its interest rate hikes for weeks and possibly months go come.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Family of Paul Whelan, American imprisoned in Russia, says they were warned about Brittney Griner's release
The family of Paul Whelan, a businessman and former Marine imprisoned in Russia on suspicion of spying, said they were told by the Biden administration in advance that he would not be part of the prisoner swap Thursday that allowed the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner. Whelan's brother,...
Job cuts surge 127% in November as companies brace for economic downturn
A growing number of U.S. employers have announced job cuts this year as they prepare for an increasingly bleak economic outlook amid higher interest rates.
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
kitco.com
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Recession is expected in Q1 2023: Bank of America
Bank of America economists expect a recession to emerge in the beginning of 2023. Here’s how to keep your finances on track.
Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
KTVZ
FTC sues to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, challenging one of the largest tech acquisitions in history. The administrative complaint filed Thursday by the FTC alleges that the blockbuster deal, which would make Microsoft the third-largest video game publisher in the...
airlive.net
ALERT Early this morning, two Russian Tu-95 nuclear bombers were destroyed at the Engels Air Base
According to reports, two Tu-95 nuclear bombers were hit by a drone. Two explosions possibly carried out by Ukraine hit two Russian nuclear bombers and causing three deaths and six injuries, media reports claimed on Monday. The Tupolev Tu-95 is a large, four-engine turboprop-powered strategic bomber and missile platform. First...
CNBC
Gold flat as traders await U.S. inflation data, Fed meet next week
Gold prices were flat on Friday, with cautious investors focusing on key U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate hike decision due next week. Spot gold were little changed at $1,788.56 per ounce, as of 0038 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,800.60. Spot silver inched 0.1% lower to...
Mexico peso seen resilient through economic slowdown in 2023: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso will weaken only modestly in 2023 through a gathering economic slowdown as confidence in the country's moderate policies and manageable debt metrics remains high, a Reuters poll of currency strategists showed.
KTVZ
China’s Xi gets a grand welcome to Saudi Arabia and promises a ‘new era’ in Chinese-Arab relations
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping with a lavish reception in the capital Riyadh on Thursday, as the two countries head for a number of summits heralding an “epoch-making milestone” in China’s relations with the Arab world. Saudi state TV...
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks tumble as China announces further Covid easing, trade data disappoints
Hong Kong stocks saw sharp declines, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific after China announced further easing of Covid measures, a move that was widely expected. Airline stocks maintained some gains, while casinos and technology-related stocks fell into negative territory shortly after the announcement. The nation's trade data for November came...
NASDAQ
South African rand little changed; current account deficit narrows
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed against the dollar on Thursday as the current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter and October manufacturing edged up on an annual basis. At 1530 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1600 against the dollar, close to...
