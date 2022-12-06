ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

US futures inch down, oil higher after Russia price cap pact

U.S. futures dipped and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and committed to a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 were...
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November

(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
KTVZ

FTC sues to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, challenging one of the largest tech acquisitions in history. The administrative complaint filed Thursday by the FTC alleges that the blockbuster deal, which would make Microsoft the third-largest video game publisher in the...
CNBC

Gold flat as traders await U.S. inflation data, Fed meet next week

Gold prices were flat on Friday, with cautious investors focusing on key U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate hike decision due next week. Spot gold were little changed at $1,788.56 per ounce, as of 0038 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,800.60. Spot silver inched 0.1% lower to...
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks tumble as China announces further Covid easing, trade data disappoints

Hong Kong stocks saw sharp declines, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific after China announced further easing of Covid measures, a move that was widely expected. Airline stocks maintained some gains, while casinos and technology-related stocks fell into negative territory shortly after the announcement. The nation's trade data for November came...
NASDAQ

South African rand little changed; current account deficit narrows

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed against the dollar on Thursday as the current account deficit narrowed in the third quarter and October manufacturing edged up on an annual basis. At 1530 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1600 against the dollar, close to...

