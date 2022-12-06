ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Leaders gather for biodiversity summit: “We are committing suicide by proxy”

World leaders appear to be in agreement that the world’s land and ocean ecosystems are in trouble, but deep divisions continue to plague talks about how to protect nature for the next generation. The United Nations Biodiversity Conference — known as COP15 — opened on Tuesday and runs through...
China’s strict zero-COVID policy replaced by chaos, confusion and risk

Beijing — China may be pivoting away from its strict zero-COVID measures, but you’d never know it in Beijing. Everyone in the capital is confused. The city of more than 21 million people doesn’t have a coherent plan, government computer systems are overwhelmed and COVID help-line staff reached on the phone aren’t sure how this brave new world will function.
Outside review of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago officially ends

Washington — The outside review of documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida resort will officially come to a close, as a ruling from a federal appeals court panel ordering its end took effect Thursday without an appeal from Trump. The three-judge panel of...
Russia warns of “clash between nuclear powers” as drones hit its bases

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia retaliated in brutal fashion this week after drone strikes targeted three airfields — including two deep inside its territory. The last strike came Tuesday morning, against a Russian airport just across the border from Ukraine, but it was preceded by two others on Monday that saw drones penetrate hundreds of miles into Russia.

