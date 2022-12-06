ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

NFL Draft: Phil Jurkovec Transfers to Pitt

By Robert Gregson
 2 days ago
The former Boston College signal caller, Phil Jurkovec, quickly filled the quarterback void left by Kedon Slovis, announcing his intention to commit to Pittsburgh.

Jurkovec is a sturdy pocket passer whose frame and playstyle have garnered comparisons to fellow Pittsburgh icon Ben Rothlisberger. While his play has yet to warrant a draft positioning similar to Big Ben's, he has traits reminiscent of NFL quarterbacks.

Finding a new school is never easy for transfers, but the stars aligned for Jurkovec as he ends up back home with a coaching staff familiar to him.

