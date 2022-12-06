Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. will meet in executive and regular session on Thursday
SPRINGVILLE – The Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc. (SCARF) will meet in an executive and regular session on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The executive session will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the regular session at 6:30 p.m. at the Springville Community Academy Commons, at 126 Brick Street in Springville.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington seeks input on proposed designs for the city’s gateways
BLOOMINGTON – The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a public open house on December 15 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 401 N. Morton Street, to unveil the proposed concepts for two signature gateways at principal entry points to the city.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Deputy Mayor Donald Griffin, Jr. announces intent to run for mayor
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Deputy Mayor and long-time realtor Donald Griffin, Jr. formally announced his intent to run for Mayor on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Griffin filed to create his campaign committee at the Monroe County Election Board office on Friday, December 2, 2022. Deputy Mayor Griffin cited his vision...
vincennespbs.org
Compton Hub to provide several services
A social services hub in Vincennes officially has a name. The Margaret Compton Recovery Hub will be located in the Bloebaum-Fuller building across the street from the Knox County Public Library. Mckenzie Young, a Community Based Prevention Specialist and Project Manager for Children and Family Services, spoke with First City...
bsquarebulletin.com
$29.5 million in bonds OK’d by Bloomington city council, decision on building purchase to come later
Bloomington’s city council voted 8–1 on Wednesday night to approve the issuance of $29.5 million in general revenue bonds, to pay for public safety projects—including the purchase and renovation of the western part of the former Showers Brothers Furniture building that houses city hall. But the purchase...
wevv.com
Extended deadline for 'Trash for Cash' program in Daviess County
It's a chance to turn roadside trash into cash. The Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the "Trash for Cash" program. Officials say it will now run until January 3rd, 2023. The Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for this program in the next calendar...
wbiw.com
The Bloomington Common Council will meet in a work session on Monday, December 12
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Common Council will meet in a work session on Monday, December 12 at noon. The meeting will be held in the McCloskey Conference Room (Suite #135, of City Hall, 401 North Morton Street and may also be accessed electronically via Zoom at this link.
wbiw.com
Commissioners passed an ordinance to establish Sheriff Sale fees
BEDFORD – On Tuesday the Lawrence County Commissioners passed an ordinance to establish the Sheriff’s sale program and service fees. According to County Attorney David Smith, according to Indiana statute IC 36-1-3-6, the program and service fees were increased by the state and went into effect in July 2022.
wbiw.com
Rep. Chris May: State sends over $2.9M to accelerate local road improvements
STATEHOUSE – Over $2.9 million is headed to communities in Lawrence and Orange counties to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford). May said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements,...
wbiw.com
Bedford Planning Department issues permits for November
BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department released its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of November, for a total of $2,817,150. A total of 13 permits were issued during the month of November including the $2,000,000 for the renovations for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street.
wbiw.com
Oolitic Town Council to move December meeting up a week to Monday, Dec. 19th
OOLITIC – The regularly scheduled Oolitic Town Council meeting set for Monday, December 26th has been rescheduled to Monday, December 19th due to the Christmas Holiday. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardroom at Oolitic Town Hall. Some council members will not be present due to the holiday and vacations.
crothersvilletimes.com
Jackson County Veteran Receives New Roof
One Jackson County veteran and his family had an extra reason to be grateful this past Thanksgiving. Matthew & Jaelyn Cunningham were selected as the recipients of a free roof replacement from Royalty Roofing of Seymour. The rural Medora veteran was drawn as the winner of a free roof from...
wbiw.com
Free Hunter Education Course Jan. 20-21 in Huntingburg
HUNTINGBURG – Indiana Hunter Education Courses will provide instruction in the areas of safe firearm use and handling while hunting, as well as in the home, hunter ethics and responsibility, game identification, and conservation management. Anyone born after December 31, 1986, is required to be certified in Hunter Education...
wbiw.com
Forest Service to begin a project focused on forest health
BEDFORD – Forest Service has completed the legal process required to allow the Houston South Vegetation Management and Restoration Project to move forward with implementation. A draft supplemental information report was released on October 6 and was open for public review for 30 days. The concerns brought forth by...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Mary L. Walters Craig
Mary L. Walters Craig, 84, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. Born on September 15, 1938, she was the daughter of Von and Mary (Eggers) Craig. Mary married Robert Baxter in 1962 and he preceded her in death on January 12, 1976. She then married Robert Walters in 1983 and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2002.
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 8, 2022
4:27 p.m. Christopher Cox, 41, Bedford, possession of meth, wanted on two warrants for failure to appear. 12:28 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Pizza Hut on 16th Street. 12:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Broadview and Hillside drives. 2:04 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 600 block of 17th...
953wiki.com
Jefferson County lawmakers: State sends over $1.7M to accelerate local road improvements
STATEHOUSE (Dec. 6, 2022) – Over $1.7 million is headed to Jefferson County communities to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to local lawmakers. State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations.
wbiw.com
New Public Wi-Fi Access in Peoples Park and Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park
BLOOMINGTON – As part of continuing efforts to improve digital equity in our community, the City of Bloomington Information & Technology Services Department (ITS) is pleased to announce public Wi-Fi in two City parks with work currently underway in three more. Funded through the City’s Recover Forward initiative using...
wbiw.com
Christmas on the Square, annual parade takeover downtown Bedford
Christmas came early to downtown Bedford on Saturday, as Christmas Around the Square, hosted by Bedford Revitalization Inc., as well as the annual Bedford Christmas Parade took over the area and brought with them plenty of holiday-themed fun. Such festivities included a free live reindeer exhibit at Harp Commons and...
wbiw.com
First Annual Mitchell Police Toy Drive underway
MITCHELL – Mitchell Police are gearing up to hold their 1st Annual Toy Drive, to provide Christmas to children in need this holiday season. A donation box has been set out in the lobby of the police station, where you can drop off your donation, that will then be sent to the families.
Comments / 0