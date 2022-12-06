ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

vincennespbs.org

Compton Hub to provide several services

A social services hub in Vincennes officially has a name. The Margaret Compton Recovery Hub will be located in the Bloebaum-Fuller building across the street from the Knox County Public Library. Mckenzie Young, a Community Based Prevention Specialist and Project Manager for Children and Family Services, spoke with First City...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Extended deadline for 'Trash for Cash' program in Daviess County

It's a chance to turn roadside trash into cash. The Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the "Trash for Cash" program. Officials say it will now run until January 3rd, 2023. The Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for this program in the next calendar...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Commissioners passed an ordinance to establish Sheriff Sale fees

BEDFORD – On Tuesday the Lawrence County Commissioners passed an ordinance to establish the Sheriff’s sale program and service fees. According to County Attorney David Smith, according to Indiana statute IC 36-1-3-6, the program and service fees were increased by the state and went into effect in July 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Rep. Chris May: State sends over $2.9M to accelerate local road improvements

STATEHOUSE – Over $2.9 million is headed to communities in Lawrence and Orange counties to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford). May said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Planning Department issues permits for November

BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department released its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of November, for a total of $2,817,150. A total of 13 permits were issued during the month of November including the $2,000,000 for the renovations for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street.
wbiw.com

Oolitic Town Council to move December meeting up a week to Monday, Dec. 19th

OOLITIC – The regularly scheduled Oolitic Town Council meeting set for Monday, December 26th has been rescheduled to Monday, December 19th due to the Christmas Holiday. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardroom at Oolitic Town Hall. Some council members will not be present due to the holiday and vacations.
crothersvilletimes.com

Jackson County Veteran Receives New Roof

One Jackson County veteran and his family had an extra reason to be grateful this past Thanksgiving. Matthew & Jaelyn Cunningham were selected as the recipients of a free roof replacement from Royalty Roofing of Seymour. The rural Medora veteran was drawn as the winner of a free roof from...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Free Hunter Education Course Jan. 20-21 in Huntingburg

HUNTINGBURG – Indiana Hunter Education Courses will provide instruction in the areas of safe firearm use and handling while hunting, as well as in the home, hunter ethics and responsibility, game identification, and conservation management. Anyone born after December 31, 1986, is required to be certified in Hunter Education...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
wbiw.com

Forest Service to begin a project focused on forest health

BEDFORD – Forest Service has completed the legal process required to allow the Houston South Vegetation Management and Restoration Project to move forward with implementation. A draft supplemental information report was released on October 6 and was open for public review for 30 days. The concerns brought forth by...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mary L. Walters Craig

Mary L. Walters Craig, 84, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. Born on September 15, 1938, she was the daughter of Von and Mary (Eggers) Craig. Mary married Robert Baxter in 1962 and he preceded her in death on January 12, 1976. She then married Robert Walters in 1983 and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2002.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 8, 2022

4:27 p.m. Christopher Cox, 41, Bedford, possession of meth, wanted on two warrants for failure to appear. 12:28 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Pizza Hut on 16th Street. 12:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Broadview and Hillside drives. 2:04 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 600 block of 17th...
BEDFORD, IN
953wiki.com

Jefferson County lawmakers: State sends over $1.7M to accelerate local road improvements

STATEHOUSE (Dec. 6, 2022) – Over $1.7 million is headed to Jefferson County communities to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to local lawmakers. State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

New Public Wi-Fi Access in Peoples Park and Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park

BLOOMINGTON – As part of continuing efforts to improve digital equity in our community, the City of Bloomington Information & Technology Services Department (ITS) is pleased to announce public Wi-Fi in two City parks with work currently underway in three more. Funded through the City’s Recover Forward initiative using...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Christmas on the Square, annual parade takeover downtown Bedford

Christmas came early to downtown Bedford on Saturday, as Christmas Around the Square, hosted by Bedford Revitalization Inc., as well as the annual Bedford Christmas Parade took over the area and brought with them plenty of holiday-themed fun. Such festivities included a free live reindeer exhibit at Harp Commons and...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

First Annual Mitchell Police Toy Drive underway

MITCHELL – Mitchell Police are gearing up to hold their 1st Annual Toy Drive, to provide Christmas to children in need this holiday season. A donation box has been set out in the lobby of the police station, where you can drop off your donation, that will then be sent to the families.
