wbrz.com
New industrial projects in West Baton Rouge could pump billions into economy, parish officials say
PORT ALLEN - Officials in West Baton Rouge are crunching the numbers for the year, and reporting exciting results. In the last year, the parish has made great strides with industrial and residential growth. “We have several industrial projects going on and some really big ones that could start in...
theadvocate.com
ExxonMobil finalizes $500 million expansion at Baton Rouge plant; here’s what they’ll make
ExxonMobil on Tuesday said it has finalized a $500 million expansion at its polyolefins plant on Scenic Highway that should boost the petrochemical giant’s output of a specialty chemical used in plastics manufacturing. The expansion will help boost ExxonMobil’s annual production of polypropylene along the Gulf Coast by 450,000...
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
wbrz.com
Garbage costs going up, parish considering options
BATON ROUGE - Pay more, get less. It's not exactly an enticing sales pitch, but in East Baton Rouge Parish it may be the new reality when it comes to garbage collection. The cost of just about everything is going up these days. The price of a new garbage truck is up about $100,000 in the past three years. The City-Parish says to offset that, the price is going up and for a while, what you get is going down.
brproud.com
Multi-million dollar amendment submitted by Mayor Broome for stormwater funding
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome submitted a $5 million amendment to the proposed budget to make room for more stormwater funds. According to the mayor’s office, the proposed millions will use a portion of funding originally intended for the Budget Stabilization Fund from 2022 sales tax collections.
brproud.com
Louisiana ‘tripledemic’ COVID-19, RSV and flu cases increase across the state
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The ‘tripledemic’ across the nation is spreading cases such as COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza into Louisiana causing an increase in occupied hospital beds and a decrease in Tamiflu treatment. With COVID-19 still lingering in the capital city, LDH State Health Officer Dr....
wbrz.com
Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart
BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Unveils New Prototype in Central, Louisiana
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design is set to debut in Central, Louisiana. The award-winning brand today announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard, in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
theadvocate.com
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
brproud.com
Oxygen true crime special on Baton Rouge serial killers premieres this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Oxygen true crime three-hour special centered around Baton Rouge serial killers is scheduled to air Saturday and Sunday. From from 1992 to 2004, Baton Rouge was terrorized by Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis and Jeffery Lee Guillory. Combined, the men were responsible for the deaths of at least 36 women.
Search and rescue efforts underway for man seen struggling in Baton Rouge’s Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders were called to the scene of an incident in Baton Rouge’s Mississippi River near North Street late Wednesday (December 7) morning, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it was around 11:45 a.m. when witnesses saw a man in the river, struggling to swim. First responders […]
Body of man found on Victoria Drive in Baton Rouge; investigation underway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A normally quiet morning was shaken in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Dec. 8. “One of my daughters came running into my room and woke me up and said there was a body on the street,” said Ellen Taylor, a neighbor. “I thought she was playing so I got up and came out and there sure was.”
Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
1 killed in shooting on Winbourne Avenue overnight, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot and killed in Baton Rouge overnight, according to emergency officials. Police units and caution tape could be seen in the area of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The victim was pronounced dead once officials...
wbrz.com
Three members of SU's Human Jukebox struck, killed by 18-wheeler while changing tire
BATON ROUGE - Three Southern University students and members of the Human Jukebox died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday night. They were outside of a broken-down vehicle when they were struck. Dylan Young, Brody Moore and Tyran Williams died in the wreck while on their way home to...
wbrz.com
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard during public demonstration
TANGIPAHOA- Dozens of people were on Lake Maurepas to see how Air Products plans to inject carbon dioxide into the bed of the lake. What they saw before that could happen has them angry. "We were invited out there. Elected officials. All concerned citizens that just want to know what...
theadvocate.com
Looking for a perfect Baton Rouge Christmas Insta opportunity? Here are options.
Looking for somewhere to take that special Christmas snap? From eye-catching light displays to slices of Southern charm, these places will be sure to add a touch of festive cheer to your Instagram feed — or go old-fashioned and make a card to share with friends and family. Zoolights...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school one of 41 recognized for academic gains made since COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State education officials recognized 41 schools in Louisiana that made “significant gains” in math and English since the pandemic and major hurricanes. The schools recognized are “Louisiana Comeback Campuses,” a campaign focused on increasing lost learning, according to the Louisiana Department of...
wbrz.com
Person found dead in bushes near Airline Highway Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning. Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating it as a "possible traffic fatality," but it was not immediately clear whether a crime took place.
