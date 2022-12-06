ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’

James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
Surfline

East Coast Looking at Waves for Days from… a Tropical Storm?

Atlantic storm and high pressure send a long run of waves to the US East Coast. Hurricane Center is monitoring the storm for tropical/subtropical development. Swell builds into the weekend, windows of favorable conditions lining up for most. If you had a December tropical storm on your 2022 Atlantic Hurricane...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

“Really old” skeletal shipwreck revealed by beach erosion on US island

The skeletal remains of a shipwreck have been unearthed by the shifting tides of an island in the US. The “really old” ship was discovered by 39-year-old Matthew Palka, who found it during an early morning bike ride on the tiny, isolated island of Nantucket, off Cape Cod, Massachusetts.The landscaper stopped for a breather and saw the wooden ribs of the ship exposed by beach erosion.He told the Boston Globe: “I knew it was something big, like it was really old.“The beams were real consistent with the beams we’ve seen at some of the real old houses. It was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s

Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Lowest Point in Alabama

Alabama is a truly unique state in the United States, with a wide diversity of landscapes and ecosystems. The Gulf Coast plains are lush and fertile, comprising more than two-thirds of the state. The northern part of Alabama’s landscape showcases hilly, broken terrain. Numerous woodland areas feature tall trees, rocky outcroppings, and even some scenic waterfalls. But where is the lowest point in this beautiful state? Join us in discovering the lowest point in Alabama while learning fascinating facts about this focal location.
ALABAMA STATE
Good News Network

Once Devastated Pacific Reefs See Amazing Rebirth, Recovering With ‘Shocking Speed’

As remote as they were beautiful, the coral reefs around the 5 volcano tips making up the Southern Line Islands dazzled National Geographc explorers in 2009 during a visit. Remarking that they re-painted the image of what a pristine coral reef looks like—bursting with color and life—the team of the Pristine Seas Expedition had been crushed when a record-warming even in 2015 called El Niño caused mass coral die offs.

