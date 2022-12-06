Sophie Wessex' leather skirt and cream blouse wow crowds during surprise US visit as she receives huge accolade

Sophie Wessex' leather skirt and cream blouse, which she styled with muted jewelry, is the perfect look for the stylish royal as she receives huge accolade during a surprise US visit.

Sophie Wessex' surprise US visit was to attend a special award ceremony, in which she was being recognized for her work.

The hardworking royal looked glamorous as ever in what seems to be her new favorite material, leather, during the poignant event.

Sophie Wessex leather skirt and cream blouse combination, which she wore at an important awards ceremony in the US, is another example of the stylish royal's love of all things leather! Royal rebel Sophie Wessex' nail polish broke royal protocol and although previously Sophie Wessex' leather dress broke royal protocol too - it's not for the reason you might expect.

Whether the skirt was a break of royal rules or not, the smartly dressed Countess certainly shone in it. Her midi-length leather skirt is a prime example of how the material can be smart as well as vampish.

As a result of her diligence and commitment to highlighting the needs of survivors in conflict zones and shining a light on ending sexual violence in war - Sophie received the 2022 Hillary Rodham Clinton Award. Alongside the royal, who's using her royal clout for good, other award winners include Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, Kateryna Levchenko, Natalia Karbowska, and Oleksandra Matviychuk.

The awards ceremony was held at the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security in Washington DC, where she met with her fellow award winners and the US politician Hillary too. All in attendance beamed, while also acknowledging the somber nature of the issues being tackled by the award winners.

On receiving the impressive accolade, per the Royal Family's Instagram account, the Countess, "dedicated the award to survivors of sexual violence in conflict around the world."

Sophie, Countess Wessex, made the surprise trip to the US capital Washington DC as a part of her work championing the Women, Peace, and Security agenda. During her visit, the hardworking royal is due to meet with several ambassadors and government officials who are working together to build a better support network for survivors. The work, which aims to eradicate sexual violence in conflict around the world, has been championed by the Countess.