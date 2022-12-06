Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 8, 2022
4:27 p.m. Christopher Cox, 41, Bedford, possession of meth, wanted on two warrants for failure to appear. 12:28 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Pizza Hut on 16th Street. 12:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Broadview and Hillside drives. 2:04 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 600 block of 17th...
wbiw.com
Updated: Main Street in Mitchell, between 8th and 5th streets closed due to partial building collapse and gas leak
MITCHELL – Main Street has been re-opened as the gas leak has been repaired. No information on the damage to the building and/or how it will affect business at Fun Finds Antiques, Collectibles & More, and the Railroad Café. Original post:. Main Street in Mitchell was evacuated after...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington seeks input on proposed designs for the city’s gateways
BLOOMINGTON – The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a public open house on December 15 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 401 N. Morton Street, to unveil the proposed concepts for two signature gateways at principal entry points to the city.
wbiw.com
Martinsville section of I-69 Finish Line named top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine
INDIANA — Contract two of the I-69 Finish Line project was named the top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine earlier this week. The publication announces an exclusive list of the top ten road projects and top ten bridge projects in the U.S. each year. Projects are selected from a highly-competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
wamwamfm.com
1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.
A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
wbiw.com
Rep. Chris May: State sends over $2.9M to accelerate local road improvements
STATEHOUSE – Over $2.9 million is headed to communities in Lawrence and Orange counties to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford). May said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements,...
wbiw.com
Bedford Planning Department issues permits for November
BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department released its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of November, for a total of $2,817,150. A total of 13 permits were issued during the month of November including the $2,000,000 for the renovations for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street.
wbiw.com
Honor your holiday tree and recycle it at the Monroe County Solid Waste Management District
BLOOMINGTON – Holiday trees can do more than give us good cheer during the holidays. After you’ve enjoyed your tree after the winter gift-giving season ends, give it back to the environment. Drop it off at any of the Monroe County Solid Waste Management District (District) recycling centers to be recycled. The trees are chipped up and transformed into useful mulch.
wbiw.com
Mitchell City Volunteer Fire Department now authorized to issue citations for open burn violations within the city
MITCHELL – During the November Mitchell City Council meeting, the Mitchell City Volunteer Fire Department requested to have the authority to issue citations for open burn violations within the city. City Attorney Byron Steele assisted in writing the request into the ordinance as an amendment to the current policy....
wbiw.com
Man attempts to unlawfully enter a home on Mitchell Road
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of M Street after a report of an attempted residential entry. When police arrived, the homeowner said the male that attempted to break into his home took off walking toward the Mark III Motel.
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
wamwamfm.com
2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington
On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
wbiw.com
Commissioners passed an ordinance to establish Sheriff Sale fees
BEDFORD – On Tuesday the Lawrence County Commissioners passed an ordinance to establish the Sheriff’s sale program and service fees. According to County Attorney David Smith, according to Indiana statute IC 36-1-3-6, the program and service fees were increased by the state and went into effect in July 2022.
Indiana Daily Student
Predatory towing in Bloomington has pushed students to get involved in local government
Bloomington has faced criticism for the aggressive towing strategies in the city, which is pushing students in the area to become involved in local government. It started when IU sophomore Shailey Desai went to visit her friend and parked where she thought was a visitor spot. Returning to her car after a few hours, she discovered it was towed. She had to pay a fine of $170 — what most towing companies charge — to get it back.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County will host a blood drive for employees on January 19
BEDFORD – Lawrence County is hosting a Red Cross Blood drive for county employees and elected officials. The blood drive will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19. “I encourage all county elected officials, department heads, and employees to please volunteer for this great cause as there is great need,” said Human Resource Director Travis Sanders.
wevv.com
Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County
Two people are dead and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Dubois County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says the crash happened early Thursday on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of Saint Anthony. It's not clear what caused the crash, but authorities...
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
wbiw.com
New Public Wi-Fi Access in Peoples Park and Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park
BLOOMINGTON – As part of continuing efforts to improve digital equity in our community, the City of Bloomington Information & Technology Services Department (ITS) is pleased to announce public Wi-Fi in two City parks with work currently underway in three more. Funded through the City’s Recover Forward initiative using...
wbiw.com
Highway crews are prepared for winter weather
BEDFORD – Highway Department Superintendent Brandi Webb told the commissioners this morning that highway crews are ready when winter weather hits. “The equipment is all ready to do and we have been stock-piling sand where needed,” she added. Crews are continuing to do shoulder work on roadways and...
Woman dies after being hit by train at Sullivan County railroad crossing
A woman died after being struck by a train while walking across the tracks late Sunday in Sullivan County, police say.
