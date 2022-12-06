ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

wbiw.com

Police Log: December 8, 2022

4:27 p.m. Christopher Cox, 41, Bedford, possession of meth, wanted on two warrants for failure to appear. 12:28 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Pizza Hut on 16th Street. 12:42 a.m. Traffic stop at Broadview and Hillside drives. 2:04 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 600 block of 17th...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Martinsville section of I-69 Finish Line named top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine

INDIANA — Contract two of the I-69 Finish Line project was named the top road project by Roads & Bridges Magazine earlier this week. The publication announces an exclusive list of the top ten road projects and top ten bridge projects in the U.S. each year. Projects are selected from a highly-competitive pool of submissions from Departments of Transportation and other entities across the country.
MARTINSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

1-Vehicle Accident and 2-Vehicle Accident Yesterday in Daviess Co.

A one-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening near E 1200 N and N 575 E in Elnora. According to the police report, the vehicle was deep in a ditch, and a female was stuck. Airbags were deployed on the vehicle, and the female was sent to DCH. Units were on the scene for a little over an hour.
ELNORA, IN
wbiw.com

Rep. Chris May: State sends over $2.9M to accelerate local road improvements

STATEHOUSE – Over $2.9 million is headed to communities in Lawrence and Orange counties to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford). May said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Planning Department issues permits for November

BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department released its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of November, for a total of $2,817,150. A total of 13 permits were issued during the month of November including the $2,000,000 for the renovations for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street.
wbiw.com

Honor your holiday tree and recycle it at the Monroe County Solid Waste Management District

BLOOMINGTON – Holiday trees can do more than give us good cheer during the holidays. After you’ve enjoyed your tree after the winter gift-giving season ends, give it back to the environment. Drop it off at any of the Monroe County Solid Waste Management District (District) recycling centers to be recycled. The trees are chipped up and transformed into useful mulch.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man attempts to unlawfully enter a home on Mitchell Road

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of M Street after a report of an attempted residential entry. When police arrived, the homeowner said the male that attempted to break into his home took off walking toward the Mark III Motel.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN
wamwamfm.com

2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington

On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
WASHINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Commissioners passed an ordinance to establish Sheriff Sale fees

BEDFORD – On Tuesday the Lawrence County Commissioners passed an ordinance to establish the Sheriff’s sale program and service fees. According to County Attorney David Smith, according to Indiana statute IC 36-1-3-6, the program and service fees were increased by the state and went into effect in July 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Predatory towing in Bloomington has pushed students to get involved in local government

Bloomington has faced criticism for the aggressive towing strategies in the city, which is pushing students in the area to become involved in local government. It started when IU sophomore Shailey Desai went to visit her friend and parked where she thought was a visitor spot. Returning to her car after a few hours, she discovered it was towed. She had to pay a fine of $170 — what most towing companies charge — to get it back.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Lawrence County will host a blood drive for employees on January 19

BEDFORD – Lawrence County is hosting a Red Cross Blood drive for county employees and elected officials. The blood drive will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19. “I encourage all county elected officials, department heads, and employees to please volunteer for this great cause as there is great need,” said Human Resource Director Travis Sanders.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County

Two people are dead and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Dubois County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says the crash happened early Thursday on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of Saint Anthony. It's not clear what caused the crash, but authorities...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

New Public Wi-Fi Access in Peoples Park and Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park

BLOOMINGTON – As part of continuing efforts to improve digital equity in our community, the City of Bloomington Information & Technology Services Department (ITS) is pleased to announce public Wi-Fi in two City parks with work currently underway in three more. Funded through the City’s Recover Forward initiative using...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Highway crews are prepared for winter weather

BEDFORD – Highway Department Superintendent Brandi Webb told the commissioners this morning that highway crews are ready when winter weather hits. “The equipment is all ready to do and we have been stock-piling sand where needed,” she added. Crews are continuing to do shoulder work on roadways and...
BEDFORD, IN

