Fox 59
Breaking down those campaigning for Indiana Governor
Indiana is two years away from the next Governor’s election. Political expert Abdul-Hakim Shabazz talks about those who’ve announced their plans and who could make a 2024 campaign run. Plus the impact the result of Georgia’s senate race has on Capitol Hill.
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb to chair board meeting Thursday in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will chair a joint public meeting of the board of directors of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and the Indiana Economic Development Foundation Inc. at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 8, at The Center – The Heritage Group in Indianapolis.
city-countyobserver.com
INDIANA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES WILD LIFE BULLETIN
Wild Turkey Fall Archery: Dec. 3, 2022–Jan. 1, 2023. Quail (south of Interstate 74): Closes Jan. 10, 2023. Ducks (North Zone): Closes Dec. 11, reopens Dec. 26, 2022–Jan. 3, 2023. Grab your muzzleloaders and go hunting. ‘Tis the season for deer hunting! Muzzleloader season is Dec. 3–18. Make...
WIBC.com
What Are the Chances of a White Christmas in Indiana 2022?
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Just like the one you used to know…It is one of the big questions asked every holiday season. Will we have snow? According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration a white Christmas is defined as having 1 inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.
wbiw.com
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA announces participants for the 2023 My Community, My Vision initiative
INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have chosen seven participants for the My Community, My Vision (MCMV) program, which connects high school students across Indiana to each other and to their neighborhoods, towns, and cities. The student groups are as...
wbiw.com
Rep. Chris May: State sends over $2.9M to accelerate local road improvements
STATEHOUSE – Over $2.9 million is headed to communities in Lawrence and Orange counties to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Chris May (R-Bedford). May said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements,...
wbiw.com
Cities, Towns, and Counties receive Community Crossing Grants
INDIANA – Earlier today Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Lawrence County received...
wboi.org
Flu-like illnesses prompt hospital systems to restrict visitors, statewide activity high
Hospital systems in Indiana are enacting visitor restrictions in response to high flu-like illness activity – which can include flu, COVID-19 and RSV. Data from the Indiana Department of Health suggests this is the earliest start to high flu-like illnesses in the state since at least 2011. IU Health...
wbiw.com
The Lego Monument is back on display at the Indiana State Library
INDIANAPOLIS – Visitors to the Indiana Young Readers Center will get a treat this holiday season: For the fourth time since 2018, a seven-foot-tall replica of the Indianapolis Soldiers and Sailors Monument is on display from now until Valentine’s Day, 2023. Startingly similar to the real monument, the...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
wbiw.com
Indiana Board of Education approves three new locally created graduation pathways, provides Indiana GPS update
INDIANA – Today, the State Board of Education (SBOE) approved new graduation pathway options at three Indiana schools. Additionally, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to SBOE on the upcoming release of the Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed (Indiana GPS) dashboard. Locally-Created Graduation Pathways. Locally-created graduation...
Indiana Photographer Shares Stunning Photos of Short-Eared Owl on the Hunt
Birds have got to be the animal that we see the most on a day-to-day basis. There are a ton of different kinds of birds, and they are everywhere. I think we take for granted that we see (probably) hundreds of birds on any given day. You might occasionally see something a little more "exotic" like a hawk, falcon, or eagle. I'm guessing the kind of bird you have seen the least (I know this is true for me) is an owl. Makes sense, though - owls are mostly nocturnal and do most of their work while we're sleeping. For the average person, seeing an owl at night is pretty rare, and seeing an owl during the daytime seems darn near impossible.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
casscountyonline.com
Logansport awarded $750K through Community Crossings for S. Cicott Street project
Today, Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Logansport is receiving $751,727.50, for a project...
Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge
INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita leads multistate coalition to victory as investment firm withdraws from the crusade against utility companies
INDIANA – After Attorney General Todd Rokita co-led a multistate effort to stop The Vanguard Group Inc. from imposing woke ideologies onto the business models of utility companies, the firm has withdrawn its participation in the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. “Vanguard’s involvement in this leftist vendetta held the...
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW: Surging Flu Cases
INDIANAPOLIS — The hospitals in Indiana's largest health system and in its most populous county have begun visitor restrictions because of a rise in reported cases of flu and other respiratory viruses, they announced Monday. The restrictions will go into effect by Tuesday at all IU Health hospitals. They...
Some Indiana hospitals restrict visitors over rising flu cases
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita and team secure more than $15.7 million for Indiana as part of a multistate settlement with e-cigarette maker JUUL
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita announced today that e-cigarette maker JUUL Labs Inc. will pay Indiana more than $15.7 million to settle allegations that the company deliberately marketed its products to minors despite the unlawfulness of selling e-cigarettes to children or adolescents. “My team and I fight daily...
WIBC.com
SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELAYS: No Snow for Now, Kiddo: Forecaster Talks Foggy, Rainy Days Ahead
STATEWIDE — You might be wondering where’s the snow and bone-chilling, freezing temperatures. The answer: not anywhere close to the Hoosier State. For most of December, you’ll have to put up with scattered rain, fog and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s, says Meteorologist Cody Moore with the National Weather Service Indianapolis.
