Prosecutors of Whitmer Kidnap Plot Say Life Sentence Fits the Crime

 2 days ago
Federal prosecutors say a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The government filed a sentencing memo Monday in Grand Rapids, a week before Adam Fox faces a judge.

Prosecutors say his goal to turn the country upside down in 2020 with a kidnapping was a forerunner of rampant anti-government extremism.

Judge Robert Jonker will have much flexibility in punishing Fox. But the government notes that his sentencing score is “off the chart,” greatly enhanced by his conviction for conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction in the scheme.

The FBI broke up the plan with arrests in October 2020.

