The touching story behind Kate Middleton's gorgeous gold hoop earrings

By Laura Harman
Woman and Home
Woman and Home
 2 days ago

The stunning gold hoop earrings Kate Middleton wore during her tour of Harvard University have a seriously sentimental story behind them.

During Prince William and Catherine's US tour of Boston , the Princess went on a solo tour to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University on December 2, 2022. While attending this engagement, Kate Middleton wore a classic print midi dress as matched her customized Emilia Wickstead blue houndstooth dress with blue accessories and gold jewelry.

One particularly special piece worn by the Princess was a pair of earrings from the brand Lenique Louis . This brand has a particularly special connection to the Royal Family as the designer was able to start her brand after receiving a £2,000 loan in 2009 to kick start her business from the Prince's Trust - a charity founded by King Charles in 1976.

Lenique was selected as a brand ambassador for the charity and on the Prince's Trust's 40th anniversary in 2016 and the designer was selected to showcase her brand and products to the Queen and Prince Charles.

The Princess' choice to wear the earrings from the designer so closely associated with the Royal Family shows Catherine's stylist's attention to detail when creating the Princess' outfits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gold Spine Hoop Earrings, Lenique Louis | £285.00

Crafted from 18ct gold, these gold earrings are a 'playful take on coral reef'. The brand's bestsellers and a celebrity favorite, the earrings are available in a variety of sizes and are handmade to order. View Deal

During the tour, the Princess pulled out a number of fabulous looks. Kate Middleton stepped out of her comfort zone in a daring, rented look as she pays homage to Diana with an iconic choker in an all-green ensemble.

Similarly, Kate Middleton's burgundy and cotton candy pink outfit showcased the coolest colour combination around in her *best* US look yet .

Due to the volume of engagements that the Prince and Princess are cramming into their schedule, Catherine has had to have a number of outfit changes and has been seen in a number of different outfits in even one day.

On November 30, Kate Middleton paired a Burberry tartan dress with ethereal baroque pearl earrings . Earlier that day Kate Middleton's super sleek navy trouser suit and Princess Diana's sapphire earrings delighted fans as the royal couple touched down in the US. Later, Kate Middleton’s bold blazer stunned as the Prince and Princess watched the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat basketball game and cheered as Boston won.

