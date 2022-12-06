ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Police Save East NY Man Threatening to Jump from Top of Truck

A mentally ill Brooklyn man was saved from jumping off a large box truck in an East New York, Brooklyn truck yard this afternoon after scaling the vehicle and holding cops at bay for over an hour. The man, not identified, apparently entered the yard, Pentum Trucking at Fountain Avenue...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hey Holiday Market, Hey!

Don’t act like you don’t know what time it is…. It is time to begin your holiday shopping, and if you’re a true Brooklynite, that means keeping your dollars local. We know there are markets popping up everywhere, and you certainly have your pick of the lot. But BK Reader has curated four markets you definitely do not want to miss. Why? Because they will all have the food, the beats, the products and the people to get you in the spirit and make your one-stop-shopping experience a whole Brooklyn vibe. Check it out!
BROOKLYN, NY
Big Changes Could Be Coming to Park Slope Bus Routes

The proposed overhaul to Brooklyn’s bus routes could mean a big change to how you get around Park Slope, according to the draft plan. While the long awaiting draft proposal to Brooklyn bus routes, promising faster and more […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
First-Ever Basketball Team Inducted into BK College Athletic Hall of Fame

The ‘Kingsmen’ team has been inducted into the Brooklyn College Athletics Hall of Fame, in celebration of the team reaching the Final Four of the 1981-82 NCAA tournament. The squad enjoys the distinction of being the first team inducted into the Brooklyn Athletics Hall of Fame, an honor that had been reserved for individual athletes.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

