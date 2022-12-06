Read full article on original website
Owner of world’s oldest living dog has this advice
When California resident Alex Wolf went with his college roommates to adopt a dog from a shelter two decades ago, he had no idea that the little dog would still be his pet over half his life later — let alone be named the “oldest dog living” by Guinness World Records.
Texas Man Living with 13 Golden Retrievers Gives Peek at Life: 'Happiness Is an Understatement'
When two of Collin Standon's three golden retrievers welcomed nine puppies, he decided to keep the dogs and then adopted a thirteenth canine Everything is golden at this Texas household. A devoted dog owner with 13 golden retrievers offered a peek into their adorably chaotic life on social media. According to SWNS, Collin Standon ended up with a baker's dozen of golden retrievers after falling in love with a pack of puppies. Standon, 24, already had three of the breed when two of his goldens, Chloe and Sam, had a litter...
German Shepherd Dad Rejecting His Puppy Leaves Internet in Stitches
A dog named Bob has left the internet in stitches after a video of him walking away from one of his puppies went viral on social media. The viral clip shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner under the username Von.jakoba, shows the German shepherd walking away from his owner as he puts his puppy close to him, saying "immediately know."
Woman chooses booze over hound: When divorcée couldn't bring her dog to the bar, she got rid of the dog
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byPhoto by Jefferson Ferreira da Silva/Pexels.
Watch as Labrador Puppy Demands to Be Held Like a Baby During Walkies
A puppy named Gus has melted hearts online after his owner revealed that he "only walks when he wants to walk" in a video that has gone viral on social media. The viral clip, shared Wednesday on TikTok under the username Billiethelab_, shows the Labrador retriever being carried down the stairs and around the streets after refusing to walk on his own.
Internet in Hysterics at German Shepherd's 'Little Hops' During Tug of War
Over 7 million people have watched, with one writing: "The golden strategy is to hold steady and let their opponent expend all their energy before they ATTACK."
KRQE News 13
Animal Humane NM will be hosting a Facebook Live showcasing Shenzi
With the Holidays here, the best present you can give a shelter pet is a loving home. Animal Humane New Mexico is here to help you find your perfect match. The dog of the week is Shenzi she has been in and out of the shelter her whole life. She has been adopted before, but unfortunately, it has not been the right fit for her. She has been in the shelter for 180 days and Animal Humane really wants to find her a home.
Owner Reveals What a Bernese Mountain Dog and Toy Poodle Cross Looks Like
Newsweek spoke to the dog owner who said they are sharing his story to show "what can happen with dogs that are unethically bred."
pethelpful.com
Tortoise Gets Kisses From French Bulldog in Video We Can't Resist
Everyone likes to receive affection from their loved ones. It's a nice and comforting feeling, so it's important to always show your family and friends that you love them through your actions. Two pet siblings shared a sweet moment that shows their love in this video you don't want to miss.
Woman Shows the World Her Solid Gold German Shepherd
Every dog parent thinks that their dog is the most special. Of course, to us, they are; no other dog is the one by our side every day. But while our own pups are special in their own rights, most of them don’t have something unique about them genetically. But Kay Talbert, an animal rescuer who regularly shares her companions on TikTok, does have a pet worth turning heads.
pethelpful.com
Video of Great Pyrenees 'Singing' Along to Taylor Swift Is Priceless
There are very few things that will get us up from an afternoon nap. And the same goes for dogs. One could say it's even more difficult for dogs to get up considering they sleep most of the day. LOL!. Food usually does the trick, for both us and dogs....
petnewsdaily.com
Country Dog Names: Singer & Music Dog Names (The Best Ideas)
Whether you reside in the countryside or just love the names that associate with country themes, there are plenty of names you can choose for your dog that fit this category. With so many names that have a southern sound, country music stars, or country items that work as names, you’ll have plenty to choose from for male names, female names, and adorable puppy names that fit your dog’s personality to a tee.
pethelpful.com
French Bulldog Casually Rides the Chair Lift Like It's NBD
If you’re anything like us, we used to be terrified of the ski lift. Getting on was always so stressful and then soaring through the sky with nothing but a bar stopping you from falling, uhm no thank you. Don’t worry, we’ve conquered that fear and we aren’t the only ones!
pawesome.net
Video of Alaskan Malamute “Auditioning For Ambulance Role” Is Just Too Funny
The Alaskan Malamute in this TikTok post from alsoknownassimi wants to help out some first responders. We love howling dogs and replicating the ambulance siren is very impressive. The way some dogs want to join in with emergency sirens is funny and takes them back to the wild. The post...
