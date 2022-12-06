With the Holidays here, the best present you can give a shelter pet is a loving home. Animal Humane New Mexico is here to help you find your perfect match. The dog of the week is Shenzi she has been in and out of the shelter her whole life. She has been adopted before, but unfortunately, it has not been the right fit for her. She has been in the shelter for 180 days and Animal Humane really wants to find her a home.

