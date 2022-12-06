ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York Post

Four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say

Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 12/9–12/11

In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says

A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Police Save East NY Man Threatening to Jump from Top of Truck

A mentally ill Brooklyn man was saved from jumping off a large box truck in an East New York, Brooklyn truck yard this afternoon after scaling the vehicle and holding cops at bay for over an hour. The man, not identified, apparently entered the yard, Pentum Trucking at Fountain Avenue...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Man Gunned Down Outside Bed-Stuy Public Housing Complex: Cops

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 24-year-old man near a public housing complex early on Monday afternoon. At this time, police sources did not indicate whether this homicide is connected to the deadly shooting spree in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Chinese food deliveryman attacked in the Bronx, $300 and food stolen

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Chinese food deliveryman was attacked and robbed while working Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx, police said. The unidentified victim, 50, showed up to deliver food at an address on East Clarke Place when a man walked up to him and hit him in the head, knocking him to the ground, […]
BRONX, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint

Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide

A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday.  Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said.  He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.  The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Hey Holiday Market, Hey!

Don’t act like you don’t know what time it is…. It is time to begin your holiday shopping, and if you’re a true Brooklynite, that means keeping your dollars local. We know there are markets popping up everywhere, and you certainly have your pick of the lot. But BK Reader has curated four markets you definitely do not want to miss. Why? Because they will all have the food, the beats, the products and the people to get you in the spirit and make your one-stop-shopping experience a whole Brooklyn vibe. Check it out!
BROOKLYN, NY

