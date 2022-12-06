Read full article on original website
Four hurt in overnight NYC mayhem, cops say
Three shootings in Brooklyn and a stabbing in Queens left four people hurt in separate incidents overnight, police said. None of the bloodshed proved fatal. In the latest Brooklyn shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot in the stomach outside Gravesend Neck Road, near McDonald Avenue in Gravesend, shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The shooter was an adult man, cops said. The victim was taken to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. There were no arrests. Less than an hour earlier, at 1:50 a.m., a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso following a dispute with another man along New York Avenue and...
3 hospitalized in separate Brooklyn shootings overnight
Three men were injured early Saturday morning in separate shootings across Brooklyn, according to police. A 53-year-old man was hit in the right leg on Broadway near Myrtle Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 1:15 a.m., officials said.
bkreader.com
Everything’s Coming Up Roses for John Cook, The Tireless Volunteer Behind NYCHA’s ‘Rat Gardens’
One year after covered the story of how the Brooklyn community saved nine gardens at a Bed-Stuy New York City Housing Authority housing complex from being torn up due to rats, the volunteer behind the gardens is promising to make the coming spring the gardens’ best. Cook started building...
bkreader.com
BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 12/9–12/11
In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
Man charged with murder in stabbing deaths of 3 women in Queens: NYPD
QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed to death three women in Queens in November, according to police. Jabari Burrell, 22, is charged with three counts of murder for the deaths of three members of the same family at a home in Queens on Nov. 18, […]
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says
A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
bkreader.com
Police Save East NY Man Threatening to Jump from Top of Truck
A mentally ill Brooklyn man was saved from jumping off a large box truck in an East New York, Brooklyn truck yard this afternoon after scaling the vehicle and holding cops at bay for over an hour. The man, not identified, apparently entered the yard, Pentum Trucking at Fountain Avenue...
Brooklyn man, 22, arrested for murdering 3 Queens women found near JFK Airport
A 22-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of three Queens women, according to police. Jabari Burrell was arrested in Virginia and extradited to New York.
NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application […]
bkreader.com
Man Gunned Down Outside Bed-Stuy Public Housing Complex: Cops
Brooklyn detectives are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 24-year-old man near a public housing complex early on Monday afternoon. At this time, police sources did not indicate whether this homicide is connected to the deadly shooting spree in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
Police: Bronx suspects gang up on deli employees, flee with $4,000
The NYPD is searching for multiple suspects linked to a Wednesday commercial robbery in the Bronx.
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
Brooklyn girl, 12, found in the Bronx after disappearing from home, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a missing 12-year-old Brooklyn girl on the autism spectrum told PIX11 News she was located in the Bronx late Tuesday night, after a social media campaign to find her apparently caused concern for the people she was staying with. “Every time they went on social media, they […]
SUBWAY ASSAULT: Rider, 66, slashed across face on Manhattan 6 train
The victim, 66, was on a southbound 6 train arriving at the 33rd Street station around 3:20 a.m. when a man in his 40s attacked him.
Chinese food deliveryman attacked in the Bronx, $300 and food stolen
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Chinese food deliveryman was attacked and robbed while working Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx, police said. The unidentified victim, 50, showed up to deliver food at an address on East Clarke Place when a man walked up to him and hit him in the head, knocking him to the ground, […]
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint
Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
Case of teen with special needs found burned to death in NYC home ruled a homicide
A teen with special needs was found burned to death inside his Brooklyn home this week — two days after his dad said he fell into scalding bathwater — in a case that has been ruled a homicide, authorities and police sources said Wednesday. Josiah Green, 18, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his bed “with burns about the body” when cops responded to a 911 call at his apartment on Wyona Street near Pitkin Avenue in New Lots around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers. The teen’s father claimed his son fell into...
bkreader.com
Hey Holiday Market, Hey!
Don’t act like you don’t know what time it is…. It is time to begin your holiday shopping, and if you’re a true Brooklynite, that means keeping your dollars local. We know there are markets popping up everywhere, and you certainly have your pick of the lot. But BK Reader has curated four markets you definitely do not want to miss. Why? Because they will all have the food, the beats, the products and the people to get you in the spirit and make your one-stop-shopping experience a whole Brooklyn vibe. Check it out!
