Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
bkreader.com
Police Save East NY Man Threatening to Jump from Top of Truck
A mentally ill Brooklyn man was saved from jumping off a large box truck in an East New York, Brooklyn truck yard this afternoon after scaling the vehicle and holding cops at bay for over an hour. The man, not identified, apparently entered the yard, Pentum Trucking at Fountain Avenue...
bkreader.com
BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 12/9–12/11
In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Tech Students Evacuate After Fire Broke Out in School
Students at Brooklyn Tech in Fort Greene were forced to evacuate the building on Thursday after a small fire broke out. According to the Department of Education, no injuries have been reported and everyone was able to safely evacuate the building. FDNY was able to extinguish the fire. Students who...
bkreader.com
Half of NYC Students are Behind in Reading. Hundreds of CUNY Tutors Aim to Change That.
Students at P.S. 40 in Brooklyn participate in the CUNY Reading Corps program, a growing effort to help students catch up on reading skills that were interrupted during the pandemic. Just after the school day winds down, a group of three students at Brooklyn’s P.S. […] Click here to view original web page at ny.chalkbeat.org.
bkreader.com
Hey Holiday Market, Hey!
Don’t act like you don’t know what time it is…. It is time to begin your holiday shopping, and if you’re a true Brooklynite, that means keeping your dollars local. We know there are markets popping up everywhere, and you certainly have your pick of the lot. But BK Reader has curated four markets you definitely do not want to miss. Why? Because they will all have the food, the beats, the products and the people to get you in the spirit and make your one-stop-shopping experience a whole Brooklyn vibe. Check it out!
bkreader.com
Big Changes Could Be Coming to Park Slope Bus Routes
The proposed overhaul to Brooklyn’s bus routes could mean a big change to how you get around Park Slope, according to the draft plan. While the long awaiting draft proposal to Brooklyn bus routes, promising faster and more […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
bkreader.com
PHOTOS: Boerum Hill Students Assist City Harvest’s Food Drive as Food Prices Remain at Record Highs
On Thursday, young students from P.S. 38 counted, sorted and packed boxes of canned goods as part of City Harvest’s 40th annual Daily News Food Drive. For 40 years, City Harvest and the New York Daily News have partnered to host the city’s largest food drive, taking place this year from Oct. 25, through Jan. 6, 2023.
bkreader.com
Legendary Artists Solange, Zadie Smith Part of BAM’s Winter-Spring Programming
The Brooklyn Academy of Music has announced its programming for the Winter to Spring seasons of the upcoming year. “We are thrilled to announce this bold season full of unearthed masterpieces and new creations,” BAM Artistic Director David Binder said. “From music to theater, to dance, and beyond, we...
bkreader.com
First-Ever Basketball Team Inducted into BK College Athletic Hall of Fame
The ‘Kingsmen’ team has been inducted into the Brooklyn College Athletics Hall of Fame, in celebration of the team reaching the Final Four of the 1981-82 NCAA tournament. The squad enjoys the distinction of being the first team inducted into the Brooklyn Athletics Hall of Fame, an honor that had been reserved for individual athletes.
Comments / 0