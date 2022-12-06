NBA Fans Suddenly Love Kawhi Leonard Again After His Game-Winning Shot Against The Hornets

Kawhi Leonard's game-winning shot against the Charlotte Hornets earns him huge praise from NBA fans.

Ever since joining the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard seemingly has a love-hate relationship with NBA fans. Most fans acknowledge the fact that Leonard is one of the best players in the league when he plays. Unfortunately, since joining the Clippers, Leonard's availability has always been questionable.

Kawhi Leonard missed the entire last season due to an ACL tear and was expected to make a stunning comeback this season. But so far, he has played just six games this season, with the most recent one being against the Charlotte Hornets .

Leonard's return to the team proved instrumental for the Clippers. He recorded 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in 28 minutes of action.

Kawhi Leonard's Game-Winner Gets Huge Praise From Fans

Talking about the Klaw's return against the Hornets, he didn't score a lot of buckets, but he did score the most important one. Yes, we are talking about the phenomenal game-winner that Kawhi drained in the final quarter against the Hornets.

Kawhi Leonard certainly showed his clutch gene in this play and helped the Clippers win the close game. Upon seeing this impressive shot from Leonard, NBA fans heaped huge praise on the 2x NBA champion.

Most fans were glad after seeing Leonard hit the game-winner against the Hornets. But a few fans joked that the 31-year-old will now miss the next 10 games due to being tired of playing a game.

After draining the game-winning shot, all eyes were on Leonard. During the postgame conference, Leonard shared his excitement by claiming that no one loves playing basketball more than him . The statement is certainly iconic because, over the last few seasons, Kawhi has missed a plethora of games.

The Los Angeles Clippers fanbase will hope that Leonard is finally back and can continue playing at this level. With Paul George set to return soon as well , the Clippers can get back to focusing on winning the 2023 NBA Championship.

