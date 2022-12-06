ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBA Fans Suddenly Love Kawhi Leonard Again After His Game-Winning Shot Against The Hornets

By Aikansh Chaudhary
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSlUg_0jZ4c3zq00

Kawhi Leonard's game-winning shot against the Charlotte Hornets earns him huge praise from NBA fans.

Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since joining the Los Angeles Clippers, Kawhi Leonard seemingly has a love-hate relationship with NBA fans. Most fans acknowledge the fact that Leonard is one of the best players in the league when he plays. Unfortunately, since joining the Clippers, Leonard's availability has always been questionable.

Kawhi Leonard missed the entire last season due to an ACL tear and was expected to make a stunning comeback this season. But so far, he has played just six games this season, with the most recent one being against the Charlotte Hornets .

Leonard's return to the team proved instrumental for the Clippers. He recorded 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in 28 minutes of action.

Kawhi Leonard's Game-Winner Gets Huge Praise From Fans

Talking about the Klaw's return against the Hornets, he didn't score a lot of buckets, but he did score the most important one. Yes, we are talking about the phenomenal game-winner that Kawhi drained in the final quarter against the Hornets.

Kawhi Leonard certainly showed his clutch gene in this play and helped the Clippers win the close game. Upon seeing this impressive shot from Leonard, NBA fans heaped huge praise on the 2x NBA champion.

Most fans were glad after seeing Leonard hit the game-winner against the Hornets. But a few fans joked that the 31-year-old will now miss the next 10 games due to being tired of playing a game.

After draining the game-winning shot, all eyes were on Leonard. During the postgame conference, Leonard shared his excitement by claiming that no one loves playing basketball more than him . The statement is certainly iconic because, over the last few seasons, Kawhi has missed a plethora of games.

The Los Angeles Clippers fanbase will hope that Leonard is finally back and can continue playing at this level. With Paul George set to return soon as well , the Clippers can get back to focusing on winning the 2023 NBA Championship.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Legendary NBA Fan Reportedly Died Over The Weekend

The Lakers lost one of their most famous fans over the weekend. Norm Pattiz, the founder of the original Westwood One and PodcastOne, passed away at 79. Pattiz owned courtside seats to the Lakers for over three decades. He had the chance to watch a plethora of superstars, like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy