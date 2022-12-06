Angels Rumors: Halos’ Biggest Needs at Winter Meetings, According to Insider

They have a few big areas that need some reinforcements.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian has done an impressive job early in the offseason . Between Tyler Anderson , Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe , the team is already looking much stronger, and on their way to competing in a crowded AL West.

However, the work is far from done, and this team still has their needs . But lucky for Minasian, he'll have his opportunity to make things happen at this week's Winter Meetings.

Out of all the needs this team has, Angels beat writer Rhett Bollinger thinks there's one that Minasian must hone in on this week.

"But the bullpen is now the top priority, especially after the Angels traded closer Raisel Iglesias to the Braves at the Trade Deadline. The Angels would like to find an established closer, but could settle for adding a few veteran arms to supplant their current group of relievers."

The Angels have a huge need in their bullpen, which ranked 18th last year in all of baseball with a 3.95 ERA. They also allowed the sixth-most home runs in 2022 with 81. So clearly, there's room for major improvement.

The Angels have already made some minor moves this offseason with a few reliever signings , but they should look to bring in another one or two (or even more) proven relievers to solidify the shaky pen. They also could use a real closer next season.

There are a few big-time closers on the market — Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel and Aroldis Chapman — but it's unlikely the Angels pay top dollar for one of those veterans. Instead, they can look for some of the relievers with closer experience at less of a cost, or potentially swing another deal.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal confirmed the team is interested in relievers, but wary of the high prices.

"The Angels are looking to upgrade at shortstop and remain in position to spend, but their immediate focus is a back-end reliever," Rosenthal wrote. "Numerous free-agent relievers remain available, but the Angels, like many clubs, are wary of the soaring prices."

Minasian should be very active this week as he continues to improve a roster that went 73-89 last season. But with all the moves that may be made, hopefully at least one of them addresses the bullpen.