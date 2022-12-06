ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halos Today

Angels Rumors: Halos’ Biggest Needs at Winter Meetings, According to Insider

By Noah Camras
Halos Today
Halos Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UiF1w_0jZ4bykR00

They have a few big areas that need some reinforcements.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian has done an impressive job early in the offseason . Between Tyler Anderson , Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe , the team is already looking much stronger, and on their way to competing in a crowded AL West.

However, the work is far from done, and this team still has their needs . But lucky for Minasian, he'll have his opportunity to make things happen at this week's Winter Meetings.

Out of all the needs this team has, Angels beat writer Rhett Bollinger thinks there's one that Minasian must hone in on this week.

"But the bullpen is now the top priority, especially after the Angels traded closer Raisel Iglesias to the Braves at the Trade Deadline. The Angels would like to find an established closer, but could settle for adding a few veteran arms to supplant their current group of relievers."

The Angels have a huge need in their bullpen, which ranked 18th last year in all of baseball with a 3.95 ERA. They also allowed the sixth-most home runs in 2022 with 81. So clearly, there's room for major improvement.

The Angels have already made some minor moves this offseason with a few reliever signings , but they should look to bring in another one or two (or even more) proven relievers to solidify the shaky pen. They also could use a real closer next season.

There are a few big-time closers on the market — Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel and Aroldis Chapman — but it's unlikely the Angels pay top dollar for one of those veterans. Instead, they can look for some of the relievers with closer experience at less of a cost, or potentially swing another deal.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal confirmed the team is interested in relievers, but wary of the high prices.

"The Angels are looking to upgrade at shortstop and remain in position to spend, but their immediate focus is a back-end reliever," Rosenthal wrote. "Numerous free-agent relievers remain available, but the Angels, like many clubs, are wary of the soaring prices."

Minasian should be very active this week as he continues to improve a roster that went 73-89 last season. But with all the moves that may be made, hopefully at least one of them addresses the bullpen.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Yankees outbid Red Sox to sign former Bronx bullpen piece

The New York Yankees have made their second move during this week’s MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. On Monday, the club announced a new four-year deal for general manager Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Cashman went to work and found a new piece for the bullpen. The Athletic’s...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With

Aaron Judge faces a life-changing decision this offseason. The free agent could leave the New York Yankees after belting 62 home runs. While the MLB world doesn't know what he's thinking at the moment, Judge revealed his childhood dream destination. TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Was Arrested This Weekend

St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday. According to a Creve Coeur police report, via KMOV's Cory Stark, McLaughlin was stopped on Interstate 270 after not staying in his driving lane. He was arrested after conducting a field sobriety test. Police charged McLaughlin with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
ClutchPoints

Phillies strike again after landing Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, strengthen bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies as a franchise definitely feels reinvigorated by their Cinderella run to last year’s World Series. After coming oh-so-close to winning their first Fall Classic since 2008, the Phillies, led by principal owner John Middleton, aren’t shy to bolster the contending roster around megastar Bryce Harper. Not only has Philly pulled off the biggest signing of the offseason to date, inking Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal, they also snatched starting pitcher Taijuan Walker away from division rivals New York Mets after signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Halos Today

Halos Today

Anaheim, CA
967
Followers
263
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

HalosToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/angels

Comments / 0

Community Policy