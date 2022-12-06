ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

StyleCaster

Prince Philip Left Behind a Fortune After His Death—Here’s Who Inherited It & How Much He Was Worth

Following his death at the age of 99, many wondered what Prince Philip‘s net worth is and who inherited his fortune. Not unlike his wife and monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, it’s safe to say that the Duke of Edinburgh amassed a great deal of wealth over his lifetime. Below, we dive into what might happen to it now that he is no longer with us—but first, read on for a bit of background on the Iron Duke himself. Long before he became the Queen’s husband, Philip was already born into royalty as the Prince of Greece and Denmark. His parents, Prince...
Popculture

Royal Family Loyalists Want Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Removed From Official Website

Royals fans have called for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be taken off the official website of the British Royal Family. According to them, their profiles should be removed before Prince Harry releases his memoir. Harry and Meghan moved to California after resigning from their royal duties, along with their two children. Their relationship with the Royal Family declined after their interview with Oprah Winfrey. As Harry's memoir Spare approaches release, royal author Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Royal Family is concerned. "It is a sensational title and implies that the writer was not valued or certainly that he did not feel at the center of events," he told The Daily Mail. "When the blurb speaks of 'raw, unflinching honesty,' the Palace will be very concerned, especially since these are the early months of King Charles' reign.
SheKnows

Prince Harry's Friends Are Reportedly 'Concerned' About the Possible Backlash to His Memoir & Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried. Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he...
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Attempted to Steal Spotlight From Queen Consort Camilla? Princess of Wales, Prince William Demonstrate Submissive Gestures, Expert Claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton respect King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, according to an expert. It was reportedly evident in their "submissive gestures" when they joined the king and queen consort at King Charles' first state banquet. Kate Middleton Didn't Attempt To Steal Queen Consort Camilla's Limelight, Expert Says.
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
The List

Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.

