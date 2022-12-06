Royals fans have called for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to be taken off the official website of the British Royal Family. According to them, their profiles should be removed before Prince Harry releases his memoir. Harry and Meghan moved to California after resigning from their royal duties, along with their two children. Their relationship with the Royal Family declined after their interview with Oprah Winfrey. As Harry's memoir Spare approaches release, royal author Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Royal Family is concerned. "It is a sensational title and implies that the writer was not valued or certainly that he did not feel at the center of events," he told The Daily Mail. "When the blurb speaks of 'raw, unflinching honesty,' the Palace will be very concerned, especially since these are the early months of King Charles' reign.

