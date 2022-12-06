Read full article on original website
Brazil’s Incoming President Vows to Restore a Disbanded Cultural Ministry
As the Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva prepares to step into the presidential office next month, the country’s cultural sector has high hopes that he will undo the damage causes by his predecessor, the right-wing populist Jair Bolsonaro, the Art Newspaper reports. On his first day in office, in 2019, Bolsonaro dissolved the Brazilian ministry of culture, a move that da Silva, who is known throughout the country as simply “Lula,” promised to reverse during his campaign. The cultural set also hopes that funding for the Rouanet Law, a federal tax incentive that funds cultural projects, will be given a sorely needed...
Brazil's Lula to announce some Cabinet names on Friday, aide says
BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to start announcing some members of his Cabinet on Friday, the head of his Workers Party (PT) said on Thursday, as he seeks to end speculation about key ministerial appointments.
Lula ticket sues Bolsonaro and sons for abuses during Brazil's election
BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's election team sued President Jair Bolsonaro, his running mate and two of his sons for abuse of power and attacks on Brazil's voting system, both during the October election campaign.
Lula's Promise of a Ministry of Indigenous People in Doubt
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's indigenous leaders were disappointed on Monday after President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva appeared to backtrack on a promise to create a ministry of indigenous affairs to help restore rights and protections that were undermined by the current government. Lula said on Friday he might instead decide...
Haiti prime minister ousts top officials amid US sanctions
Prime Minister Ariel Henry has dismissed Haiti’s justice minister, interior minister and its government commissioner in a fresh round of political upheaval. Former Justice Minister Berto Dorcé first fired Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant on Henry’s orders before being ousted himself days later along with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, according to documents that The Associated Press obtained on Monday.Quitel had previously served as justice minister.Henry did not say why the officials were removed, and his spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.Henry has become Haiti’s interior minister while still serving as prime minister, and Emmelie Prophète Milcé was named...
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo arrested after coup attempt; vice president sworn in
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was arrested by security forces shortly after he attempted a coup and dissolved the country's Congress just hours before the country's right-wing Congress was set to vote on its third impeachment of the president. Peruvian Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn into office shortly afterward, becoming...
Pedro Castillo, Peru's 'first poor president,' ousted on corruption charges
When he was elected president of Peru last year, rural school teacher Pedro Castillo was the first leader of the Andean nation in decades with no ties to the elites. - A 'humble man' - Castillo burst onto the national scene five years ago when he led thousands of teachers on a near 80-day strike to demand a pay rise.
Mexico Detains More Than 16,000 Foreign Migrants in Four Days
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico detained more than 16,000 migrants in a four-day span, including nearly 5,000 Venezuelans, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said Monday. The INM said 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained in 22 Mexican states between Nov. 17 and 20. The majority of the...
Zimbabwe’s imposing new Chinese-funded parliament opens
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed “excellent” relations with China as he delivered for the first time a State of the Nation address at a new multimillion-dollar parliament building gifted by the Asian economic giant. China funded and constructed the imposing and spacious $200...
Argentina court hands VP Cristina Kirchner 6-year jail term in graft case
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - An Argentine court sentenced Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to six years in jail and disqualified her from holding public office in a high-profile corruption case on Tuesday.
Heinrich XIII: the Prince Suspected of Plotting to Be German Kaiser in Coup
BERLIN (Reuters) - Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss is one of the last descendents of a dynasty that once ruled over swathes of eastern Germany. He is suspected of hoping to become the country's new leader in a violent coup to overthrow the democratic order. The 71-year-old was one of 25...
Israel Observes its First UAE National Day
In the latest milestone for the Abraham Accords, Thursday marked the first observance of UAE National Day in Israel. On December 2nd each year, the UAE—which normalized relations with Israel in 2020, along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco—celebrates the union of its seven emirates under the leadership of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1971.
Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti Over Gang Violence
(Reuters) - Foreign affairs officials from Canada began a three-day diplomatic mission to Haiti on Wednesday in a bid to address a gang-related humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Caribbean country, the office of Global Affairs Canada said. Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, is leading the mission and...
Russia Arms Dealer Bout Arrives in Moscow, Hugs Mother, Wife - TV
(Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout arrived in Moscow on Thursday after he was exchanged in a prisoner swap with the United States and hugged his mother and wife after stepping onto the tarmac, images on live television showed. Bout, 55, was given a 25-year prison sentence by a...
Argentina awaits VP Cristina Fernández corruption verdict
All eyes in Argentina were on federal court on Tuesday, where three judges prepared to announce their verdict in the corruption trial of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. She’s accused of running a criminal organization and fraudulently directing about $1 billion in public works projects during her presidency to a construction magnate with close ties to her family.The prosecution asked for 12 years in prison and a lifetime ban from public office if at least two judges vote to convict on both charges. But an appeal is certain no matter the verdict, and meanwhile she'll remain immune from...
Vietnam Shifts Gears on Arms Trade as It Loosens Ties With Russia
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow. The Southeast Asian nation is one...
Free-Speech Group Article 19 Says Mexico Members Have Been Threatened
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - International free-speech organization Article 19 on Thursday said some of its Mexican members had received death threats and were subjected to thefts and spying during 2022, the deadliest year on record for journalists in the country. Leopoldo Maldonado, Article 19's Mexico and Central America director, said...
Explainer-What happens to Peru's former president Castillo now?
LIMA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Peru's former president Pedro Castillo was ousted from power on Wednesday in an impeachment vote after failing in his bid to stay in power by dissolving Congress.
Bank of Mexico sees Citibanamex sale finalized next year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico Governor Victoria Rodriguez on Wednesday said that the sale of Citigroup's (C.N) Mexican retail bank Citibanamex is "complicated" and the sale process should be completed next year.
Reaction in Americas region to ousting of Peru's Castillo
Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are reactions from political leaders across the Americas to the ousting of Pedro Castillo as Peru's president on Wednesday and the swearing in of Vice President Dina Boluarte as the country's first woman president:
