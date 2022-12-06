ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Cheyenne to Host Epic ‘Ice Wars’ Showdown in 2023

The most formidable fighters in the world descend on Cheyenne to determine who is the true 'King of the Rink' on March 24, 2023. The epic showdown culminates in the third installment of the international competition "Ice Wars," the first of which occurred in May of 2021. Presenting 'Ice Wars...
Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
Johnson And Esquibel Nominated To Lead Cheyenne City Council

Cheyenne City Councilmen Richard Johnson and Ken Esquibel have been respectively nominated to serve as the President and Vice President of the Cheyenne City Council for 2023. The nominations were made at the council's Straw Poll Dinner on Tuesday night. The nominations will be formally voted upon at the Jan....
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today

While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado

UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
Giddy Up: Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!

It may only be December (December?!), but plenty of us are already thinking about our July plans here in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days will be here in the blink of an eye - and the good news is you can buy your rodeo tickets now to avoid the craziness of summer! Plus, they make pretty great stocking stuffers for the rodeo fan in your family.
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
Cheyenne Meals On Wheels Van Broken Into

That's according to a post on the organization's Facebook page:.
Community Policy