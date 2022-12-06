Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming ‘Black 14′ To Be Honored By NCAA Next Month
14 Black University of Wyoming football players who were kicked off of the team in 1969 for wanting to wear black armbands in a game to protest policies then in place in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be honored with the NCAA Inspiration Award next month.
Cheyenne to Host Epic ‘Ice Wars’ Showdown in 2023
The most formidable fighters in the world descend on Cheyenne to determine who is the true 'King of the Rink' on March 24, 2023. The epic showdown culminates in the third installment of the international competition "Ice Wars," the first of which occurred in May of 2021. Presenting 'Ice Wars...
UW President: Church Elder with Sign Targeting LGBTQ Student Prohibited From Union for One Year
Following the December 2 events in which a church elder named Todd Schmidt from the Laramie Faith Community Church put up a sign on his table at the UW Student Union that targeted a member of the LGBTQ community, the President of the University has said that the man is suspended from reserving a table spot for one year.
Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
Hey Cheyenne! You Can Kickstart the New Year with Ned LeDoux
Ned LeDoux, Wyoming's prodigal son, returns to Cheyenne to kickstart your New Year. The Rocky Mountain Country Music award winner will serenade the Magic City of the Plains at The Lincoln on January 6. In the Cheyenne Frontier Days royalty ranks, few stand as tall as the LeDoux family. Chris...
University of Wyoming Student Targeted by Church Elder in Student Union
A University of Wyoming student has been targeted by Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, who put up a sign in the UW Student Union that stated: "God created male and female and [blank] is a male." The subject of the sign asked that their name not be revealed...
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
Johnson And Esquibel Nominated To Lead Cheyenne City Council
Cheyenne City Councilmen Richard Johnson and Ken Esquibel have been respectively nominated to serve as the President and Vice President of the Cheyenne City Council for 2023. The nominations were made at the council's Straw Poll Dinner on Tuesday night. The nominations will be formally voted upon at the Jan....
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
Giddy Up: Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!
It may only be December (December?!), but plenty of us are already thinking about our July plans here in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days will be here in the blink of an eye - and the good news is you can buy your rodeo tickets now to avoid the craziness of summer! Plus, they make pretty great stocking stuffers for the rodeo fan in your family.
Winter Weather Advisory Posted For Parts Of SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for parts of southeast Wyoming for Saturday evening into Sunday morning. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, Laramie and the summit on I-80 were included in the advisory, but Cheyenne was not. The agency posted this statement...
Cheyenne Under Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning For Summit
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had Cheyenne listed under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency said that while snow should taper off today, Cheyenne could see wind chills of -15 on Wednesday. The agency had the Buford and Vedauwoo as well as...
Check Out the Fa-La-La Fantastic December Events Around Cheyenne
Can you believe December is here? I feel like I'm still processing June...the year has gone by so fast!. But I digress. December has arrived, which means many of us are looking to fill up the monthly calendar with festive events to get into the holiday spirit. December is a...
Poll: Do You Pefer ”Merry Christmas” Or ”Happy Holidays”?
With the holiday season upon us once again, we started wondering how people in 21st-century America refer to the season. For example, do you wish people a "Merry Christmas?" Or do you opt for the more politically correct, but less specific ''Happy Holidays?" Or do you avoid the whole topic entirely?
Cheyenne Meals On Wheels Van Broken Into
That's according to a post on the organization's Facebook page:. Elton John was easily one of the best live shows we've ever seen. What an absolutely legendary performer. Here are about 20 pictures we took at the Ball Arena show in Denver on November 4th, 2022.
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Gifted New Wheels After Van Break-In
What started out as a bad week for Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne has turned around, thanks to one generous donor in particular. After hearing the news that the nonprofit's van, affectionally known as the Billboard, was broken into and damaged over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, ANB Bank stepped in to help.
Rep. Landon Brown, Liz Cheney Blast Trump Constitution Comments
A Republican State Representative from Laramie County has taken to Twitter to criticize former President Donald Trump for saying that parts of the U.S. Constitution may need to be terminated to allow him to return to office in the face of what he says was massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0