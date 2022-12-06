Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
‘Yellowstone’ actor Josh Lucas on possibility of a 'Sweet Home Alabama' sequel: 'I'll be there tomorrow'
Josh Lucas says he is more than willing to film a sequel to the 2002 movie "Sweet Home Alabama," and they just need to get Reese Witherspoon on board with her busy schedule.
Comments / 0