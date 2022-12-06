CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Mountain has an 80% chance of snow on Thursday with up to an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations around Casper aren’t expected to see more snow Thursday through Saturday. A 20% chance of snow returns to Casper on Sunday night, increasing to a 60% chance during the day on Monday and to 70% by Monday night, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.

CASPER, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO