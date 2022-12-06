ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

104.7 KISS FM

Who Makes Sure The Casper Mountain Trails Are Groomed?

Casper Mountain is full of opportunities for adventure all year round. During the summer there is mountain biking and hiking and in the winter there's snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding and snowmobiling. We know that Hogadon Basin Ski Area is an option for downhill fun, but what about...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Downtown Casper Eatery 'Crav-A-bowl' Is Closing

Casper is losing one of its favorite downtown restaurants. Crav-A-bowl is closing their doors this Saturday afternoon (December 10th, 2022). The official Crav-A-bowl Facebook shared a heartfelt message along with a caption that read:. Thank you Casper for all your support, we hope to be back this spring. This is...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper named a World War II Heritage City

CASPER, Wyo. — To mark the contributions and sacrifices made throughout the country during World War II, the National Parks Service and Secretary of the Interior have designated one city in each of the 50 states as a WWII Heritage City. In Wyoming, that distinction was bestowed upon Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mountain to see up to an inch Thursday; 70% chance of snow in Casper by Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Mountain has an 80% chance of snow on Thursday with up to an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations around Casper aren't expected to see more snow Thursday through Saturday. A 20% chance of snow returns to Casper on Sunday night, increasing to a 60% chance during the day on Monday and to 70% by Monday night, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Kids and Cops Shop for Toys and Treats

On Saturday, 30 to 40 officers from various law enforcement agencies in Natrona County went to the west side Walmart to help kids buy various items at its 15th annual Shop with a Cop event. According to a press release, around $23,500 was donated from Walmart East and West, Sam's...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

