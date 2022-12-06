ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

County, city: 23 cases

Wise County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and yesterday. According to Virginia Department of Health statistics, the county’s total number of cases since spring 2020 was 13,239 as of yesterday, compared to 13,224 three days earlier. Wise County’s total number of COVID deaths remained at 223.
"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
Respiratory illness cases continue to surge in the Commonwealth

ROANOKE, Va. – We are heading into another chilly month filled with respiratory illnesses. Virginia has seen high levels of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV over the past month, and we’re told the tough season for illnesses isn’t quite done yet. COVID levels have increased since the...
$67M in CDC grants headed to Virginia to support public health infrastructure

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Commonwealth of Virginia received more than $67.5 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support public health infrastructure. The five-year grant will help increase the public health workforce, improve organizational systems and modernize data infrastructure.
Police records detail violent 2016 incident involving former Virginia officer in cross-country murder investigation

A recently released police report on former Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper Austin Lee Edwards -- the man accused of murdering a family in California the day after Thanksgiving before turning the gun on himself in a shootout with local authorities -- has raised new questions about how the 28-year-old was able to go through the hiring process with not one, but two law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth.
Lee County issues boil water notice

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health and the Lee County PSA have issued a boil water notice for St. Charles residents. The notice was issued due to a mainline break that happened Thursday, Dec. 8 while construction crews worked on the St. Charles Waterline Replacement Project, the release from Lee County […]
BVPD: Shooting kills 1, hospitalizes another | Suspect still at large

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Someone shot two men on Thursday night in Bristol, Virginia, and the alleged shooter is still at large, police say. Sgt. Steve Crawford told News Channel 11 Friday morning that one of the injured men has since died, and the other remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU). According to […]
Abingdon woman accused of cutting man’s throat

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon woman was arrested Friday after police say she cut a man’s throat. According to a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies and officers with the Abingdon Police Department were called to a home on Shelton Drive shortly after midnight. When they arrived, deputies met with […]
One Of Two Victims Shot Overnight Dies From Injuries

According to Bristol Virginia Police, while a possible suspect remains at large, one of two individuals shot Thursday night has died from his injuries. Police arrived at the scene on Harvey Lane after hearing shots fired nearby. Upon arrival police found two men on the ground, both had been shot and were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where one of the victims died Friday morning. Police say they have developed a possible suspect, who may have targeted the two victims. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you update as we gather additional information from authorities.
Gov. Youngkin announces end to COVID-19-related fines, penalties in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Youngkin issued an Executive Order on Tuesday directing enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, and suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations. Youngkin also announced he will direct agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget...
