County, city: 23 cases
Wise County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and yesterday. According to Virginia Department of Health statistics, the county’s total number of cases since spring 2020 was 13,239 as of yesterday, compared to 13,224 three days earlier. Wise County’s total number of COVID deaths remained at 223.
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’
"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
Respiratory illness cases continue to surge in the Commonwealth
ROANOKE, Va. – We are heading into another chilly month filled with respiratory illnesses. Virginia has seen high levels of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV over the past month, and we’re told the tough season for illnesses isn’t quite done yet. COVID levels have increased since the...
$67M in CDC grants headed to Virginia to support public health infrastructure
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the Commonwealth of Virginia received more than $67.5 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support public health infrastructure. The five-year grant will help increase the public health workforce, improve organizational systems and modernize data infrastructure.
Two Wounded In Bristol, Virginia Shooting, Suspect Remains At Large
Two people are injured following an overnight shooting in Bristol, Virginia and the suspected gunman remains on the loose. BVPD officers were handling an unrelated call on Harvey lane when they heard gunshots. Upon arrival police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, their condition is not known at this time. Police tell us a possible suspect has been developed but is not in custody and remains on the loose. Police believe the victims were targeted. This is an ongoing investigation and we’ll keep you updated as we gather additional information from Police.
Police records detail violent 2016 incident involving former Virginia officer in cross-country murder investigation
A recently released police report on former Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper Austin Lee Edwards -- the man accused of murdering a family in California the day after Thanksgiving before turning the gun on himself in a shootout with local authorities -- has raised new questions about how the 28-year-old was able to go through the hiring process with not one, but two law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth.
Tazewell County cancels in-person classes due to number of sick students
TAZEWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Due to an increasingly disproportionate number of students and staff suffering from various illnesses, in-person learning for Tazewell County Schools has been cancelled until at least Tuesday. The news, announced on Thursday through an official release from Tazewell County Schools, comes on the heels...
Lee County issues boil water notice
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health and the Lee County PSA have issued a boil water notice for St. Charles residents. The notice was issued due to a mainline break that happened Thursday, Dec. 8 while construction crews worked on the St. Charles Waterline Replacement Project, the release from Lee County […]
BVPD: Shooting kills 1, hospitalizes another | Suspect still at large
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Someone shot two men on Thursday night in Bristol, Virginia, and the alleged shooter is still at large, police say. Sgt. Steve Crawford told News Channel 11 Friday morning that one of the injured men has since died, and the other remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU). According to […]
'Human error' made when State Police hired man now accused of murdering family
Virginia State Police to audit trooper personnel records following the murders of a family in California.
Youngkin wants Virginia to end state enforcement of COVID-19 violations
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants Virginia to reimburse those "who paid unjust COVID-19 fines and fees" for violating state restrictions and to stop enforcing rules moving forward.
Report: Va. man who allegedly killed Ca. family was detained for threats in 2016
A report is shining a light on the past of a man who police say deceived a teenager into an online relationship before driving across the country and killing her mother and grandparents.
2nd man sentenced in fungal meningitis outbreak that left 16 Tennesseans dead
BOSTON (AP) — A former co-owner of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy at the center of a nationwide fungal meningitis outbreak that resulted in more than 100 patient deaths has been sentenced to a year in prison for conspiring to defraud the federal government. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 57-year-old...
Police: Johnson City dad holding child threatens to fight adult club workers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An intoxicated Johnson City man brought his 1-year-old child into an adult nightclub early Friday morning and threatened to fight employees when they denied him alcohol, police say. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Craig Waverek entered The Mouse’s Ear after midnight and had a child in his […]
Pharmacy technician stole 60,000 pills from Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center has agreed to pay over $4 million in civil penalties after a significant diversion of opioids from its pharmacy.
Abingdon woman accused of cutting man’s throat
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon woman was arrested Friday after police say she cut a man’s throat. According to a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies and officers with the Abingdon Police Department were called to a home on Shelton Drive shortly after midnight. When they arrived, deputies met with […]
One Of Two Victims Shot Overnight Dies From Injuries
According to Bristol Virginia Police, while a possible suspect remains at large, one of two individuals shot Thursday night has died from his injuries. Police arrived at the scene on Harvey Lane after hearing shots fired nearby. Upon arrival police found two men on the ground, both had been shot and were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where one of the victims died Friday morning. Police say they have developed a possible suspect, who may have targeted the two victims. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you update as we gather additional information from authorities.
Gov. Youngkin announces end to COVID-19-related fines, penalties in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Youngkin issued an Executive Order on Tuesday directing enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, and suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations. Youngkin also announced he will direct agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget...
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
